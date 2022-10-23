Read full article on original website
Pooh Paul, defense preparing for final stretch of season
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is hoping the bye week has the defense healthier and mentally fresh as they prepare for the final five games of the regular season. Redshirt freshman linebacker Chris Paul Jr. is sixth on the team with 23 tackles. Paul has 12 solo tackles, three for loss, a sack, one quarterback hurry, forced a fumble and recovered one. Sam Pittman has taken notice of Paul’s play.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bryan Harsin points to the biggest challenge facing the Arkansas offense, reveals DB has left team
Bryan Harsin and Auburn will play a home game this week against Arkansas for the first time since Oct. 1, and the Tigers face a tall order in the Razorbacks’ offense. “The biggest challenge is that they’re really good,” Harsin said on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “They’re tailbacks, their wide receivers. … and they’re well-coached. … The balance of the run game, the QB, the backs, the sweeps. … You have to know your assignments.”
KARK
Bleacher Report projects Hogs to familiar bowl
FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has projected all the bowl games as the season is slightly past the halfway mark. They have projected different tiers of bowls. One of the tiers is Power 5 bowls projected to be fun. One of those games is Arkansas taking on Kansas State in the Texas Bowl. Arkansas (4-3) and Kansas State (5-2) last met in the Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2, 2016. Arkansas won that game 45-23. Oddly enough, Arkansas defeated Kansas State 29-16 on Jan. 7, 2012, in the Cotton Bowl which turned out to be Bobby Petrino’s final game as head coach of the Razorbacks.
KARK
WATCH: Arkansas players preview Auburn game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks head to Auburn to take on the Tigers on Saturday. KJ Jefferson, Isaiah Nichols, Dalton Wagner and Trey Knox sat down with the media on Tuesday to preview the matchup. You can listen to those press conferences in the videos below:. Kickoff...
Hoop Hogs stock watch following Arkansas’ 34-point win over Rogers State at BWA
FAYETTEVILLE -- The 10th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks inched closer to the 2022-23 regular season with an 83-49 victory over Division II Rogers State in the first of two October exhibition games on Monday at Bud Walton Arena, and a post-game analysis brings us to a Hoop Hogs stock watch to gauge phases of the game in which the squad as a whole showed improvement, remained static, or possibly regressed relative to five previous dress rehearsals.
KARK
KJ Jefferson, offense hopes to build off BYU performance
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is coming off a bye week, but prior to that they defeated BYU 52-35 piling up 644 yards of total offense. In that game, quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 29 of 40 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 10 times for 32 yards. That was some return for Jefferson who was injured late in the Alabama game and didn’t play against Mississippi State. Now Jefferson and his teammates have turned their attention to Auburn who they face on Saturday.
KARK
Sam Pittman provides injury update following bye week
FAYETTEVILLE — After a bye week, Sam Pittman expects to get several of his injured players back for the Auburn game. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) will be at Auburn on Saturday. The Tigers are also coming off a bye week. On Monday, Pittman provided an injury update. “We’re going to...
KARK
Arkansas expects to see Auburn’s best effort on Saturday
While there is plenty of speculation about the future of head coach Bryan Harsin and Auburn has lost three straight games, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman expects the Tigers’ best effort on Saturday. That’s when Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) and Auburn (3-4, 1-3) will meet in an 11 a.m. game...
KARK
WATCH: Sam Pittman talks about bye week and previews Auburn game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are back in action this week heading to Alabama to take on the Auburn Tigers. Sam Pittman gave an update on the health of his team, what they did over the bye week and gives his thoughts on their upcoming game against the Tigers.
Joseph Pinion flashes 3-and-D capability in Hogs' exhibition win
The Arkansas Razorbacks played all 15 players on the roster in their 83-49 exhibition win over Rogers State, giving ample opportunity to several young players. Joseph Pinion made the most of his chance, leading the team with 15 points in 14 minutes of action. Pinion has always been known for...
KARK
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Anthony Black and Trevon Brazile discuss win over Rogers State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks put on a show in their exhibition game with Division II opponent Rogers State. The Hogs took down the Hillcats 83-49 on Monday night in front of a crowd at Bud Walton Arena. Joseph Pinion led the team with 15...
KARK
Arkansas releases depth chart for Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has released its depth chart ahead of the Auburn game this Saturday morning. The Hogs and Auburn are both coming off a bye week. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) and Auburn (3-4, 1-3) will kickoff at 11 a.m. and televised on the SEC Network. OFFENSE. WR 2 Ketron...
Unveiling of Newest Iteration of Hogs Simply Stunning
Defense, athleticism, selflessness highlight what might be deepest Arkansas roster ever
Barkley sees Arkansas’ hoops hype as warranted
Arkansas routs Rogers State in exhibition
You Never Know Which Court Musselman Will Show Up On
Arkansas coach's Halloween speech in elementary gym definitely surprising
Nick Smith lands on Jerry West Award Watch List
University of Arkansas shooting guard Nick Smith Jr., was named to the 20-person watch list for the 2023 Jerry West Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today. The news comes on the heels of Smith's Bud Walton Arena debut Monday night in which he scored the first...
Nearly 3,000 customers in Fayetteville without power
Nearly 3,000 Southwestern Electric Power customers are without power Tuesday morning as heavy rain impacts Northwest Arkansas.
Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Announced
The Sam M. Walton College of Business and the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame Board have named four outstanding business leaders as the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame class of 2023:. Curt Bradbury, chief operating officer, Stephens Inc. E. Fletcher Lord Jr., chairman of the board, Bumper to Bumper/Crow-Burlingame Co.
Guide to viewing Northwest Arkansas’ fall foliage
Rocket Homes is naming Fayetteville one of the top cities in the south for viewing fall foliage.
