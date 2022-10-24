Read full article on original website
KTVB
Southern Idaho evening weather: More valley rain, mountain snow moving in
The wind will pick up during the afternoon Wednesday, gusting to 30 mph at times in Boise. Temps in the upper 40's and low 50's will feel like the upper 30's.
Updated Boise Winter Weather Predictions Say It’s Going to Be a Wet One
Just a few weeks ago we shared the NOAA’s initial winter forecast for Boise and the surrounding area. As cooler temperatures settle in, that forecast has shifted a bit!. Honestly, the first forecast didn’t give us much to go on. When it came to if temperatures were going to be above or below normal, it was a toss-up for the Boise area. The forecast showed us “equal chances of temperatures above or below average.” It also showed equal chances of above or below-normal precipitation.
Caution, Idaho Prepares For Wild Winter Snowfall This Week
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
Post Register
Harrison Blvd. closing for Halloween trick-or-treaters
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) reports Harrison Boulevard will be closed to motorists this Halloween for trick-or-treating. The popular Halloween destination for trick-or-treaters from around the Treasure Valley will close to cars starting at 3:30 p.m. on Halloween and remain closed until 9:30 p.m. Boise...
KIVI-TV
Bogus Basin announces winter season improvements
BOISE, Idaho — Heading into its 80th year, Bogus Basin is announcing several winter season capital improvements. Bogus Basin has put forth a lot of effort to make the slopes beginner-friendly. Several beginner runs and cat tracks have been widened, including Sleepy Hollow, Buttercup Cat Track, Shamrock and Sunshine.
Post Register
Traffic Alert: W I-84 East of the airport
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A roll-over accident involving one vehicle with a trailer is blocking one lane on Interstate 84 west-bound, East of the Boise airport. Emergency vehicles are responding, and no injuries have been reported at this time. Use caution driving on the freeway, and be sure to...
This Sparkling Idaho City Was Named One of America’s Prettiest in Winter
Earlier this month, Country Living Magazine posted a list titled “40 of the Prettiest American Towns to Visit During the Winter.” We fully expected one or more Idaho cities to appear on the list, but we were pretty shocked that THIS was the one that got picked!. In...
KIVI-TV
Idaho Steelheads play their home opener on Friday night against Utah
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Steelheads are off to a 2-0 start as they were able to take two games at Iowa last weekend, now they gear up for their home opener against Utah. The puck drops at 7:10 and it marks the first of a five game homestand over the next two weeks, and the Steelheads are looking forward to playing at Idaho Central Arena.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
Dog Likely Attacked by Bobcat Near Boise Foothills
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A small dog was likely attacked and carried away by a bobcat Sunday morning in the Boise foothills. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, a Boise resident reported their 18-pound miniature labradoodle had been taken by a wild animal from their front yard near Hulls Gulch. The dog owner told the investigating conservation officer they had let the small dog out into the yard for a while and when they went to let the dog in they found a blood trail that went over a four-foot fence into the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said the officer found only the dogs collar about 100 yards from the home. The officer also found bobcat tracks and coyote tracks in the area. The officer suspects the bobcat attacked the dog and drug it off and coyotes took the rest of the dog. Last week multiple people reported seeing a mountain lion along the Boise River and in neighborhoods near the foothills. Idaho Fish and Game said it gets reports of the big cats in the city almost every year. “One of the many things to love about living in Idaho is that — even in Boise — we are situated on the edge of the untamed,” said Regional Supervisor Josh Royse said in a prepared statement. “But when you live in that urban-wildland interface, predators are a part of the landscape. An apparent wildlife attack on a dog is a truly unfortunate reminder of that reality. While we know that conflicts between wildlife and pets can and do occasionally happen, that knowledge doesn’t make it any less tragic for pet owners when situations like this arise, and my heart goes out to them.” Staff will be visiting the neighborhood where the dog was attacked to educate residents. Idaho Fish and Game said it will keep an eye out for any abnormal animal behavior.
Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s
Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
Post Register
Chuck E. Cheese in Boise reopens today
The Chuck E. Cheese in Boise reopens today at 11 a.m. The renovated building is at 62-55 Fairview Avenue. 15 new games and an interactive dance floor have been added to the reimagined building along with their pizza, wings and salad bar.
Idaho’s #1 Thai Restaurant (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
So, I’m perusing online yesterday, and I see a list of each state’s most loved Thai restaurant by Lovefood. Of course I was curious to know what Idaho's "most loved" Thai Restaurant is... Sure enough, I saw that Boise’s very own Mai Thai Restaurant was on the list...
Generous Locally Owned Boise Pizza Shop Announces It’s Closing After 7 Years
Earlier this month, the locally-owned pizza shop announced they were temporarily reducing their hours due to staffing issues. Do you have a family of extremely opinionated eaters? Can you never come to a consensus when it comes to which pizza to order? Then chances are that Pizza Pie Cafe in Boise has come to your rescue on more than one occasion. The locally-owned pizza shop was well known for its all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta and salad buffet which offered everything from a basic cheese pizza to a uniquely Idaho “Spud-O-Licious” pizza to Cookie Dough, Apple and Oreo dessert pizzas.
Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal
A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
Man Strips, Dances On Top of Car in Boise Intersection [Video]
Full disclosure, we have no idea how we haven't seen this video sooner--but the laughs are still going on the internet and frankly it's exactly what we needed today. When it comes to driving around in the Treasure Valley, it isn't uncommon to see a little road rage here and there. Idahoans are quick to classify anyone with subpar driving skills as "Californians" even if that isn't the case. It also isn't uncommon to see rental cars labeled with "it's a rental" because of the California plates. Talk about sensitivities.
eastidahonews.com
In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?
IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
KIVI-TV
St. Luke's clinic helping long-haul COVID sufferers
BOISE, Idaho — We are heading into our third Fall with COVID-19, but some people are still experiencing symptoms from months or even years ago. It’s called long-COVID and it affects millions of people. The CDC, recently releasing a report that says of the nearly 24-million adults in...
The Best French Fries In Boise According To You
I went to an establishment last week for dinner and was looking forward to trying their fries and only after having a couple I couldn't eat anymore. They we're just overly seasoned and even the fry sauce couldn't help mask the seasoning, so as I was sitting there eating my burger, I started to ponder... who has the best fries in Boise? What better way to figure who has the best fries than ask you and that's exactly what I did.
KTVB
Growing Idaho: Population explosion in Star
The population of Star, along the Ada-Canyon county line, is 30 times what it was 25 years ago. The mayor talks about the growing pains and opportunities.
