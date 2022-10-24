ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Mystery Surrounds Company Paying MAGA Candidate’s Salary

By William Bredderman
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECNn3_0ik0i4YN00
Nathan Howard/Getty

As the Donald Trump -backed, alt-right-cozy Washington State congressional candidate Joe Kent tells it—in his public appearances and public filings—he made $122,110.36 last year as a “ project manager ” for a tech start-up called “American Enterprise Solutions.”

One problem: There’s no record the company exists.

The enigma of the former Green Beret’s income has prompted fevered conspiracy-mongering on fringes of the internet where his past work for the Central Intelligence Agency has marked him as a supposed “puppet of the deep state.” These suspicions have arisen despite Kent’s vaccine-bashing , endorsement from not just Trump but right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel , and his vanquishing in the August primary of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA), one of the few Republicans to support the ex-president’s impeachment.

One website, JoeKentIsCIA.com has posted multiple videos in which audience members questioned the candidate about his employment situation. In one clip from May, Kent reiterated that the name of his employer is “American Enterprise Solutions,” and maintained that “we do a wide variety of 5G conversion type of stuff.” In another , Kent told an audience member that the firm is in Virginia, and added “we have a lot of proprietary software.”

But American Enterprise Solutions holds no patents or trademarks, has no licenses, no website, no social media pages, and not a single publicly announced contract with a government agency or a private wireless provider. The Daily Beast phoned the owner of the only company ever formed under that name in the Commonwealth of Virginia, who said that the entity—listed as inactive in the State Corporation Commission—has been defunct for the better part of a decade, did not work in the tech sector, and never employed Kent.

When The Daily Beast reached out to the Kent campaign for an explanation, the response was terse.

“AES is a technology company registered in Delaware and operated out of Reston, VA,” spokesman Ozzie Gonzalez wrote in an email to The Daily Beast.

However, there is no American Enterprise Solutions registered in Delaware either as a corporate entity or as a fictitious business name, and public records show there is no business using the name in Reston or anywhere else in Virginia. Further, Fairfax County confirmed to The Daily Beast that it has no record of an American Enterprise Solutions holding a Business, Professional, and Occupational License —necessary for any private enterprise to operate in Reston or the surrounding area.

Reached by phone, Gonzalez insisted “that’s the company where Joe works,” and vowed to provide more information. He added that he believed that American Enterprise Solutions is a government contractor or subcontractor.

But no American Enterprise Solutions has registered with the federal System for Award Management or the Commercial and Government Entity Code program, though this might not be necessary if the firm were not the primary vendor on a contract.

Unfortunately, Gonzalez did not supply further details, and did not respond to repeated emails, texts, and voice messages from The Daily Beast requesting that the campaign provide documentation of Kent’s employment at American Enterprise Solutions—or that it share the name of so much as a single founder or executive from the firm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24lbDY_0ik0i4YN00

Joe Kent.

Nathan Howard/Getty

A search of the ​​Data Universal Numbering System—a private portal used for credit reporting and some contracting opportunities—did turn up one American Enterprise Solutions in Florida and another in Georgia. When questioned, the Peach State entrepreneur told The Daily Beast “I did not work with that person,” in reference to Kent.

Meanwhile, the co-owner of the Florida firm said that not only did they never employ Kent but attested that their company has no employees at all.

Delaney Marsco, senior counsel for ethics at the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center, noted that House financial disclosure rules include carve outs for certain work performed for the U.S. government. However, she noted that “if an exclusion applied, you would likely not report the income at all.”

Marsco stressed that she could not say whether Kent’s filings contained false information, and left open the possibility that American Enterprise Solutions might be a sole proprietorship that failed to acquire a business license or trade name, which Delaware law mandates. However, she highlighted the harsh penalties federal authorities may impose on dishonest filers: up to a quarter-million dollars in fines and as many as five years in prison.

“You are required by law to file accurate and complete documents. and it is a very big deal to lie on these documents,” she said. “You cannot, for example, lie and say ‘this is my full time job,’ when in reality the company does not exist.”

Kent kicked off his House bid last March by loaning his campaign $205,000 out of his own pocket, and has since donated a further $44,866.89 in his effort to replace Beutler.

Federal Election Commission records show he began identifying American Enterprise Solutions as his employer on donations he made to Trump-linked committees in May 2020. His LinkedIn page asserts he started work as a project manager at an unnamed “technology start-up” in August 2019. The page indicates he has concurrently run a sole proprietorship called Perpetual LLC, registered and since dissolved in his native state of Oregon, which Gonzalez told The Daily Beast was a security subcontractor for the Department of Defense.

Kent will face Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in November.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 10

Related
msn.com

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'

Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch

This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Georgia prosecutor investigating Trump will go quiet this week to avoid the appearance of influencing the election. But indictments can come as early as December, per report

Trump and his associates are being probed for attempts to subvert Georgia's 2020 election results. Fulton County DA Fani Willis previously said people could face prison sentences for the allegations. The DA's team is preparing to make moves after Election Day, CNN reported. Developments in Georgia's special grand jury probe...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Court accidentally unsealed, then deleted, documents from the Mar-a-Lago case describing information the FBI seized from Trump

Slide 1 of 13: Trump beat reporters have been trying for years to get inside the members-only Mar-a-Lago club. In early 2017, Darren Samuelsohn visited on three different occasions while working for Politico. His photographs show what it's like inside a private club that now doubles as Trump's residence. Memories of Mar-a-Lago came flooding back Monday night when the news broke that the FBI had executed a search warrant on Donald Trump's permanent residence.My visits there as a White House reporter for Politico more than five years ago came during the earliest days of Trump's presidency. They gave me an up-close look into all of the controversy and celebrity hoopla that surrounded a man who just months earlier had become the most powerful person on the planet.In all, I made three trips in March 2017 to go inside Trump's exclusive South Florida resort.I toured the well-manicured grounds and snapped my own picture of the famous Trump painting that hangs in the main bar and watched Melania Trump from a distance as she headed into a gathering of Republican donors. I even held open the big iron main door for Ivanka Trump and her three young children before they all sat down with Jared Kushner for brunch just a few feet away from my own table. A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) Ivanka posted this picture on Instagram on that same morning just a short time after I saw her and her family.
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Trump On His Motive To Run In 2024 Reportedly Told Book Author He Gets To Make 'Rich Friends' As President

Former U.S. President Donald Trump cherished his rich friends and viewed their association as one of the best things that emerged out of being in office, according to excerpts from a forthcoming book titled “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” written by New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, Atlantic reported.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
91K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy