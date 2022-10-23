ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcfarland, WI

McFarland volleyball wins regional championship with upset win over Lakeside Lutheran

By By Calahan Steed
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rZPbt_0ik0i3fe00

The McFarland volleyball team claimed the regional championship with an upset win (25-15, 26-24, 22-25, 25-19) over Lakeside Lutheran, the two seed, on Saturday, October 22 at Lakeside Lutheran High School.

“The girls earned this hard-fought win, and they deserve to be proud of themselves for pulling through,” said McFarland head coach Tommy Moriarty. “We are looking forward to another week of volleyball.”

Junior setter Ava Dean recorded 43 assists and had 22 digs. Senior defensive specialist Maggie Paulios had 27 digs. Freshman middle blocker Kayla Landerud led the Spartans with 15 kills, while senior middle blocker Gwen Crull had 14 kills and junior outside hitter Teagan Mallegni recorded 10 kills.

McFarland is 33-5 and will face Edgewood (26-10) on Thursday, October 27 at 7 p.m. at Edgewood High School in the sectional semifinal.

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

Herald-Independent & McFarland Thistle

McFarland, WI
Community Policy