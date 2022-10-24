Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Luke Reimer back for Illinois gameThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Big Ten 2023 schedule expected to offer few surprises
Nebraska football fans will find out who the Huskers will play in the Big Ten and when next year later today but anyone who was hoping for some big changes from the 2022 format are likely going to be disappointed. Earlier this month, there was talk that 2023 would be the first year that the Big Ten did away with divisions. However, that’s one of the changes that appear to have been shelved for at least one more year.
Kearney Hub
Big Ten releases Nebraska football's 2023 schedule
A Thursday season opener on the road at Minnesota and six straight games to end the year highlight a reconfigured 2023 football schedule for Nebraska. The slate, released on BTN Wednesday morning, kept the same opponents that Nebraska originally had on its schedule for next season. The new lineup includes conference home games against Michigan (Sept. 30), Northwestern (Oct. 21), Purdue (Oct. 28) and Maryland (Nov. 11) in addition to nonconference foes Northern Illinois (Sept. 16) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 23).
Nebraska Football announces 2023 schedule
Nebraska comes out of the tunnel before a gameSteven Branscombe/Getty Images. Nebraska football announced their 2023 schedule on Twitter on Wednesday morning, as preparations are being made for the 2023 season.
Nebraska Football Coach Breaks NCAA Rule by Commenting on Commit
Mickey Joseph made a mistake in responding to a reporter's question about a recent commit to the program.
Nebraska Football: Lane Kiffin to Lincoln rumor proved hilariously false
With the Nebraska football coach search still, weeks away from seeing an end, it appears that when it comes to rumors and whispers surrounding the program, things are officially getting silly. That’s to be expected to some degree. After all, there are going to be people who hear things or read things they see as a clue to one name or another.
Nebraska Coach Accidentally Reveals Recruiting Violation
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph accidentally slipped up and committed a recruiting violation on Tuesday. Speaking with reporters, Joseph responded to a question about a four-star recruit who recently committed to playing for the Huskers. But until that player (in this case Malachi Coleman) signs his national letter of...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph's first Husker game ball immortalized in brilliant painting
Mickey Joseph got his first game ball after the win over Indiana in Week 4. Local licensed artist Ashley Spitsnogle decided to immortalize that moment with a painting. Spitsnogle posted a video on her Instagram of her bringing the painting to life. The entire Joseph family got to see her...
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RB
Nebraska's mascot looking out windowJustin Mohling | University Communication. Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail, and they offered a high-profile running back on Monday evening. 2024 four-star RB Ca’Lil Valentine was offered by the program He made the announcement on his Twitter.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball Tops the NCAA Coaches Poll
Nebraska volleyball is #1 in the NCAA Coaches Poll again. Nebraska started the season ranked #1 but moved to #2 after Texas had some impressive wins. Nebraska moved to #3 after losing to Stanford on September 13th in four sets. #1 Nebraska. #2 Texas. #3 San Diego. #4 Louisville. #5...
Kearney Hub
Husker notes: Tommi Hill is 'coming along' in his new role as wide receiver
LINCOLN — Tommi Hill’s position change continues to progress behind the scenes. Now he's starting to impress too. Hill — a four-game starter at cornerback who transitioned to wide receiver leading up to the Rutgers contest — is “coming along” in his new role, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson said. The bye week provided additional time for the Arizona State transfer to acclimate.
Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster
There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska volleyball returns to No. 1 national ranking
For the first time in just over two months, Nebraska is once again No. 1 in the AVCA’s weekly coaches poll, the standard among college volleyball rankings. Although the Huskers began at preseason No. 1, they were quickly relegated to No. 2 then down to No. 3. Nebraska’s return...
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chart
Chris Hickman on the fieldJohn S. Peterson/Hail Varsity. Nebraska football released a depth chart on Monday for their upcoming game against Illinois on Saturday. A notable absence on the depth chart was tight end Chris Hickman as noted in a report from Michael Bruntz of Husker247.
klkntv.com
Huskers, Illinois football game set to air on Channel 8 this Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska football game against No. 17 Illinois will air on ABC and Channel 8 on Saturday, according to the Huskers’ website. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. The Huskers (3-4 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) are coming off a bye week and a loss...
2022 Nebraska vs. Illinois game at a glance
Nebraska looks to break a two year losing streak vs. Illinois when the Illini come to Lincoln on October 29th. Here are some thoughts based entirely on the Fanalytix image only.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska reshuffles depth chart ahead of Illinois game
A new starter on defense and a reshuffling of personnel at multiple offensive positions highlight a new-look depth chart for Nebraska coming out of its final bye week of the season. Chris Kolarevic is listed as the new No. 1 at inside linebacker, replacing Nick Henrich who suffered an injury...
Nebraska-Maryland Volleyball Match Time Change
The match will move later due to the football game earlier Saturday
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
College basketball rankings: Creighton lands No. 11 spot in 247Sports' preseason countdown
When a young team finds some success and brings back its core, that team often gets picked to shoot up the rankings. And that's the case with Creighton, which comes in at No. 11 in 247Sports' countdown of the nation's best teams for 2022-23. Creighton won 23 games last year,...
nebpreps.com
Twins and now state champs, Groff sisters ‘have never played a game without each other’
It was Championship Friday, and Rylinn Groff had just connected for a game-tying two-run homer in the seventh inning against top-ranked Gretna. The Omaha Marian senior’s excitement level was through the roof. Her teammates filtered out of the dugout screaming in joy. One of those teammates was Rylinn’s best friend and twin sister Maddia, who from the on-deck circle, had the best view to the biggest homer of her sibling’s life.
