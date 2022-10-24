ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Big Ten 2023 schedule expected to offer few surprises

Nebraska football fans will find out who the Huskers will play in the Big Ten and when next year later today but anyone who was hoping for some big changes from the 2022 format are likely going to be disappointed. Earlier this month, there was talk that 2023 would be the first year that the Big Ten did away with divisions. However, that’s one of the changes that appear to have been shelved for at least one more year.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Big Ten releases Nebraska football's 2023 schedule

A Thursday season opener on the road at Minnesota and six straight games to end the year highlight a reconfigured 2023 football schedule for Nebraska. The slate, released on BTN Wednesday morning, kept the same opponents that Nebraska originally had on its schedule for next season. The new lineup includes conference home games against Michigan (Sept. 30), Northwestern (Oct. 21), Purdue (Oct. 28) and Maryland (Nov. 11) in addition to nonconference foes Northern Illinois (Sept. 16) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 23).
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Lane Kiffin to Lincoln rumor proved hilariously false

With the Nebraska football coach search still, weeks away from seeing an end, it appears that when it comes to rumors and whispers surrounding the program, things are officially getting silly. That’s to be expected to some degree. After all, there are going to be people who hear things or read things they see as a clue to one name or another.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Coach Accidentally Reveals Recruiting Violation

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph accidentally slipped up and committed a recruiting violation on Tuesday. Speaking with reporters, Joseph responded to a question about a four-star recruit who recently committed to playing for the Huskers. But until that player (in this case Malachi Coleman) signs his national letter of...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph's first Husker game ball immortalized in brilliant painting

Mickey Joseph got his first game ball after the win over Indiana in Week 4. Local licensed artist Ashley Spitsnogle decided to immortalize that moment with a painting. Spitsnogle posted a video on her Instagram of her bringing the painting to life. The entire Joseph family got to see her...
LINCOLN, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RB

Nebraska's mascot looking out windowJustin Mohling | University Communication. Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail, and they offered a high-profile running back on Monday evening. 2024 four-star RB Ca’Lil Valentine was offered by the program He made the announcement on his Twitter.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Volleyball Tops the NCAA Coaches Poll

Nebraska volleyball is #1 in the NCAA Coaches Poll again. Nebraska started the season ranked #1 but moved to #2 after Texas had some impressive wins. Nebraska moved to #3 after losing to Stanford on September 13th in four sets. #1 Nebraska. #2 Texas. #3 San Diego. #4 Louisville. #5...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Husker notes: Tommi Hill is 'coming along' in his new role as wide receiver

LINCOLN — Tommi Hill’s position change continues to progress behind the scenes. Now he's starting to impress too. Hill — a four-game starter at cornerback who transitioned to wide receiver leading up to the Rutgers contest — is “coming along” in his new role, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson said. The bye week provided additional time for the Arizona State transfer to acclimate.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Rumored coaching search angle could spell disaster

There’s been a lot of talk … a lot of talk about who the next Nebraska football head coach is going to be. Despite the noise getting louder about who the next head coach is going to be and the fact that there isn’t anything that could be considered agreement on who is going to get the job, there has been consistency in the rumors. Those rumors and whispers and analyst predictions have all been predicated on the fact that when Trev Alberts decides on his guy, he’s going to open the wallet and dole out a ton of cash to lure him to Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska volleyball returns to No. 1 national ranking

For the first time in just over two months, Nebraska is once again No. 1 in the AVCA’s weekly coaches poll, the standard among college volleyball rankings. Although the Huskers began at preseason No. 1, they were quickly relegated to No. 2 then down to No. 3. Nebraska’s return...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska reshuffles depth chart ahead of Illinois game

A new starter on defense and a reshuffling of personnel at multiple offensive positions highlight a new-look depth chart for Nebraska coming out of its final bye week of the season. Chris Kolarevic is listed as the new No. 1 at inside linebacker, replacing Nick Henrich who suffered an injury...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
nebpreps.com

Twins and now state champs, Groff sisters ‘have never played a game without each other’

It was Championship Friday, and Rylinn Groff had just connected for a game-tying two-run homer in the seventh inning against top-ranked Gretna. The Omaha Marian senior’s excitement level was through the roof. Her teammates filtered out of the dugout screaming in joy. One of those teammates was Rylinn’s best friend and twin sister Maddia, who from the on-deck circle, had the best view to the biggest homer of her sibling’s life.
GRETNA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy