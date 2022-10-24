Trib HSSN broadcasts for week of Oct. 24-30

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Jayden Lindsey catches a long pass next to OLSH’s Dereon Greer during their game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Dormont Memorial Stadium.

As October and the high school football regular season wind down to its final week, football bracketology is in the warmer-than-usual air this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has video and audio football coverage of Week 9, with 31 WPIAL, District 6, D-9 and D-10 high school football broadcasts Friday and Saturday. Friday’s coverage concludes with the HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show from 9:30 p.m. to midnight with the final District 7 playoff clinchings.

The WPIAL brackets will be unveiled during the WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show set for Saturday.

We also continue our coverage of WPIAL playoff soccer, volleyball, field hockey and regular-season PIHL hockey.

Plus, another batch of the Rebel Yell podcasts with our Player of the Week, Team of the Week, preview podcast and recap podcast from Week 9 of the 2022 WPIAL football season.

Monday, Oct. 24

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Player of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs 2A First Round – Video Stream: West Mifflin at Belle Vernon at 6:30 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Boys Soccer Playoffs Class 2A First Round – Knoch at McGuffey at 6:30 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs 2A Preliminary Round – Video Stream: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Waynesburg Central at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Trib HSSN Team of the Week podcast on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class A First Round – Video Stream: Eden Christian Academy vs. Mapletown at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class A First Round – Video Stream: Carmichaels vs. Carlynton at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class A First Round – West Greene vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at 6 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs A First Round – Video Stream: Trinity Christian at Frazier at 7 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Ice Hockey – Video Stream: Quaker Valley at North Catholic at 9:15 p.m. on the North Catholic Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: Preview of Week 9 of the WPIAL football season on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs 3A First Round – Video Stream: Woodland Hills/Indiana winner at Thomas Jefferson at 7:30 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, Oct. 27

WPIAL Girls Soccer Playoffs Class 4A Quarterfinals – Bethel Park at North Allegheny at 6:30 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs Class 4A Quarterfinals – Norwin/Bethel Park winner at North Allegheny at TBD p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

(IF Frazier wins on Tuesday) WPIAL Girls Volleyball Playoffs A First Round – Video Stream: Western Beaver/Leechburg winner vs. Frazier at TBD on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs Class 3A Semifinals – Peters Township vs. North Allegheny at 6 p.m. on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, Oct. 28

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only WJPA-FM 95.3

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Peters Township at Bethel Park at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: South Fayette at Upper St. Clair at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: North Hills at Pine-Richland at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: North Catholic at Mars at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Steel Valley at Serra Catholic at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Gateway at Central Catholic at 7 p.m. on the Gateway Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Penn Hills at Woodland Hills at 7 p.m. on the Penn Hills Football Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Central Valley at Aliquippa at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3 and also on KDKA-AM 1020 and KDKA-FM 100.1

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Kiski Area at Armstrong at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Butler at Latrobe at 7 p.m. on the LHTC Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WBUT-AM 1050

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward at 7 p.m. on the MVI Media Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Deer Lakes at Freeport at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Neshannock at Mohawk at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: McGuffey at Washington at 7 p.m. on the McGuffey Highlanders Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com with audio only on WJPA-AM 1450

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Shenango at Laurel at 7 p.m. on the Lawrence County Sports Network 2 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Video Stream: Cornell at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Seneca Valley at North Allegheny at 7:30 p.m. and on the North Allegheny Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Plum at Indiana at 7 p.m. on WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3

WPIAL Football – Laurel Highlands at Connellsville at 7 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1 and on the Connellsville Falcons Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Football – Hopewell at Beaver at 7 p.m. on WMBA-AM 1460, WMBA-FM 95.7

WPIAL Football – Mt. Pleasant at

at 7 p.m. on WHJB-FM 107

WPIAL Football – Valley at Knoch at 7 p.m. on WISR-AM 680

WPIAL Football – Mapletown at West Greene at 7 p.m. on the Greene Sports Network 3 at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: Trib HSSN WPIAL Scoreboard Show at 9:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com and after the game on KDKA-AM 1020, WBUT-AM 1050, WBVP-AM 1230, WBVP-FM 99.3, WDAD-AM 1450, WDAD-FM 100.3, WHJB-FM 107.1, WISR-AM 680, WJPA-AM 1450, WMBA-AM 1460, WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – Video Stream: West Shamokin at 7 p.m. on the High Top Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

District 6 Football – Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

District 6 Football – River Valley at 7 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

District 6 Football – Penns Manor at 7 p.m. on WQMU-FM 92.5

District 9 Football – Allegheny/Clarion Valley at Punxsutawney at 7 p.m. on WECZ-AM 1540, WECZ-FM 100.9

Saturday, Oct. 29

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream – Results and top performances from Friday’s WPIAL football games in Week Nine

Talk Show – Live Video Stream: WPIAL Football Playoff Pairings Show at 2 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs Class 3A Championship – Video Stream: To be determined at 4 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs Class 2A Championship – Video Stream: To be determined at 2 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

WPIAL Field Hockey Playoffs Class A Championship – Video Stream: To be determined at 12 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com