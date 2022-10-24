ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, PA

Arnold fire company's fundraiser lost some vendors but not community support

By Michael DiVittorio
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
A food truck and fireworks fundraiser in Arnold, rescheduled this month because of inclement weather, went off with out a hitch Sunday evening.

People from multiple communities packed Fifth Avenue around Drey Street for the third annual extravaganza for Citizens Volunteer Fire Company No. 1.

“It’s a good layout,” said Joe Murphy of Oakmont. “You can get around easy. You’re not crammed in a corner or anything, so that’s nice. Parking was a little tough at first. Once more people started getting here it was a little bit difficult. My friend thought it was down the street. She walked like three blocks.”

Murphy said he heard about the event from a friend and decided to bring the family for some food.

About a dozen organizations and food vendors participated. A bit of a reduction from the 20 registered for the original Oct. 1 date.

“Because of the rain and the storms that came in, we had to cancel,” Chief Brian Gouza said. “A lot of the vendors canceled on us, and then we couldn’t shoot the fireworks being that wet. This is what was able to come today. Other ones weren’t about to fit us in their schedule for the reschedule.”

Gouza said he was pleased with the turnout and thankful for those who were able to make it.

“It doesn’t seem like we’re going to lose money this year,” he said. “We didn’t lose money last year. It gives us a feeling of pride to be able to bring the community together and work with these other companies and let the town have a good time.

“The first year we did it was right when covid (restrictions) ended. It was like the first chance people were able to get out and actually do stuff and not have to worry. It’s been a continuing thing for the fall for people to get out and get to do stuff.”

Fire Capt. Morgan Schafer handled vendor scheduling. She also volunteered at the main table for the event and exchanged money for food tickets.

“It’s great,” Schafer said. “It can be a little complicated sometimes, but it’s nice to see the people want to come out and help the fire department fund raise. That was our main focus for this event, to help us gain some money for the fire department.

“We had about half of (the vendors) cancel out because of the new date. It was nice to see some of them still able to come out and support us even through we had to reschedule on them. I’m very happy it worked out today, a beautiful day for it.”

Food trucks included Kona Ice, Haus’s BBQ and Little C’s Concessions. Organizations involved included Pittsburgh Predator Softball and Valley Marching Band.

This year’s event was the first time Brodi McIntosh of Irwin visited Arnold. He is the food truck operator/manager of Homestead-based Fudge Farm Mania.

“It seems like a great crowd, good people, I’m liking it,” McIntosh said. “Not bad at all. A hundred percent we’ll be back.”

One of his customers was lifelong Arnold resident Bob McSherry, who was having a few drinks at the nearby American Legion Post 684 when he saw the food trucks.

He said the food was delicious and thanked the fire company for hosting the event.

Folks in the city who might have heard some explosions around 5 p.m. should not fret. It was the fire company testing out some fireworks.

Al Colelli, firefighter and president of the Allegheny County Fire Police Association, worked the grill cooking up cheese steaks with yellow and red peppers and onions. Its portions were bigger than the buns and as good as anything served in Philadelphia.

The association’s mascot, Jax the Wolf, mingled with attendees and danced with children.

Arnold firefighter and EMT Mark Jackson turned sacks of potatoes into stacks of fries.

The fire company also had one of its ladder trucks out on display. Valley band parents had a bake sale and offered a variety of cookies.

