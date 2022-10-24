ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

bcsdschools.net

6 BCSD student-athletes selected as North-South All Stars

North-South All Stars for fall sports were announced in recent weeks with several Berkeley County School District student-athletes making rosters. Congratulations to all of our North-South All Star selections!. Football. Tory Gethers, linebacker, Stratford High. Amonte McCray, defensive line, Cross High. Jordan Turner, defensive back, Goose Creek High. Kameron Durant,...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina

Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
CHARLESTON, SC
elonnewsnetwork.com

PHOTO GALLERY: North Carolina State Fair

The 2022 North Carolina State Fair ran from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23 and welcomed over 854,368 visitors, according to the fair’s attendance records as of Oct. 23. Though the fair is yet to reach its pre-pandemic attendance levels, the number of visitors has increased since last year. The...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington man accused of embezzling $2 million from High Point business bought lakefront home, Myrtle Beach condo, more, DOJ reports

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received. Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Jon Seaton signs deal with Outback Steakhouse

Elon junior Jon Seaton is a well-known TikTok influencer with more than 1.8 million followers on his account. Elon University football walk-on Jon Seaton signed a major name, image and likeness deal with Outback Steakhouse. The junior is a well-known Tiktok influencer with more than 1.8 million followers on his account.
ELON, NC
FOX8 News

Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

PHOTO GALLERY: Elon University’s Truitt Center hosts Diwali celebration

Hosted by the Truitt Center and co-sponsored by EMPRESS and the Surtal Bollywood dance team, the Diwali celebration at Elon University included henna, food, a dance performance by the Surtal and sparklers. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is a Hindu religious festival that symbolizes the victory of...
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon campus police kicks off neighborhood office hours

Campus Police Chief Joe LeMire said Campus Safety Office Hours is about relationship building and creating different avenues for positive interactions. Elon University Campus Safety and Police is in the early weeks of its new program, Campus Safety Office Hours, taking place in each residential neighborhood. Every campus police officer...
ELON, NC
ourdavie.com

Flatheads in Salem Lake wasn’t supposed to happen

The largemouth bass fishery at Salem Lake, Winston-Salem’s 365-acre municipal reservoir, has long been considered one of the state’s best. Biologists sample it with electroshocking equipment every couple of years, and it always ranks among the state’s best in terms of total numbers of fish sampled for the effort expended.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Town of Elon council approves new residence hall

Beginning in June 2023, Elon University will be home to an additional residence hall in East Neighborhood. The new building will have 90 beds as well as a common area for students located at the front of the building. The building plans, presented by Elon University architect Brad Moore and town of Elon Planning Director Lori Oakley, were approved by the town of Elon council Oct. 24.
ELON, NC
FOX8 News

18-year-old victim identified in Greensboro homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim of a shooting in Greensboro on Monday morning has been identified by the Greensboro Police Department. At 3:16 a.m. on Monday, officers came to the 1900 block of Woodside Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found a single person seriously injured from a […]
GREENSBORO, NC
counton2.com

SC group offering free rides to polls on Election Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation (SCCVP) will offer voters free rides to the polls on Election Day. Voters can call (843) 225-0822 or 1-833-348-7350 to schedule a ride to the polls in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Rides will...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

CPD: Shots fired during fight between employees at Queen St. business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department took one person into custody Tuesday evening after shots were fired during an argument. According to CPD, officers were called to a business on Queen Street just after 5:00 p.m. CPD said that the two employees were fighting, and at least...
CHARLESTON, SC

