FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
bcsdschools.net
6 BCSD student-athletes selected as North-South All Stars
North-South All Stars for fall sports were announced in recent weeks with several Berkeley County School District student-athletes making rosters. Congratulations to all of our North-South All Star selections!. Football. Tory Gethers, linebacker, Stratford High. Amonte McCray, defensive line, Cross High. Jordan Turner, defensive back, Goose Creek High. Kameron Durant,...
kiss951.com
Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina
Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
elonnewsnetwork.com
PHOTO GALLERY: North Carolina State Fair
The 2022 North Carolina State Fair ran from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23 and welcomed over 854,368 visitors, according to the fair’s attendance records as of Oct. 23. Though the fair is yet to reach its pre-pandemic attendance levels, the number of visitors has increased since last year. The...
North Carolina mass shooting targeted memorial service gathering, 6 wounded: police
A large gathering of at least 100 people had come together in the downtown area after a memorial service when the shots rang out, chief Ford told CBS 17.
Family of child abducted 50+ years ago hands out flyers in South Carolina
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The family of a child who was kidnapped more than 50 years ago came to Charleston to hand out flyers. It comes after The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said they received an anonymous tip claiming Melissa Highsmith, who was kidnapped 51 years ago, was spotted on Daniel […]
Lexington man accused of embezzling $2 million from High Point business bought lakefront home, Myrtle Beach condo, more, DOJ reports
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A Lexington man is headed to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than $2 million from a company in High Point, including some $750,000 of pandemic relief money the company had received. Samuel Allen Mouzon, 62, of Lexington was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles for the […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Jon Seaton signs deal with Outback Steakhouse
Elon junior Jon Seaton is a well-known TikTok influencer with more than 1.8 million followers on his account. Elon University football walk-on Jon Seaton signed a major name, image and likeness deal with Outback Steakhouse. The junior is a well-known Tiktok influencer with more than 1.8 million followers on his account.
Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Elon University’s Truitt Center hosts Diwali celebration
Hosted by the Truitt Center and co-sponsored by EMPRESS and the Surtal Bollywood dance team, the Diwali celebration at Elon University included henna, food, a dance performance by the Surtal and sparklers. Also known as the Festival of Lights, Diwali is a Hindu religious festival that symbolizes the victory of...
This South Carolina Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Mashed compiled a list of the best nachos around the country, including this unique snack served in South Carolina.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon campus police kicks off neighborhood office hours
Campus Police Chief Joe LeMire said Campus Safety Office Hours is about relationship building and creating different avenues for positive interactions. Elon University Campus Safety and Police is in the early weeks of its new program, Campus Safety Office Hours, taking place in each residential neighborhood. Every campus police officer...
ourdavie.com
Flatheads in Salem Lake wasn’t supposed to happen
The largemouth bass fishery at Salem Lake, Winston-Salem’s 365-acre municipal reservoir, has long been considered one of the state’s best. Biologists sample it with electroshocking equipment every couple of years, and it always ranks among the state’s best in terms of total numbers of fish sampled for the effort expended.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Town of Elon council approves new residence hall
Beginning in June 2023, Elon University will be home to an additional residence hall in East Neighborhood. The new building will have 90 beds as well as a common area for students located at the front of the building. The building plans, presented by Elon University architect Brad Moore and town of Elon Planning Director Lori Oakley, were approved by the town of Elon council Oct. 24.
'The harder he rebelled:' NC teenager's tragic choice is lesson in youth decision-making
Chandler Wood's illusion of invincibility changed his life forever. His mom hopes his harrowing story starts an important conversation in other families. The highway of life has countless on-ramps. One wrong choice can re-route a path with no U-turn. The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety reports the leading cause of...
18-year-old victim identified in Greensboro homicide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The victim of a shooting in Greensboro on Monday morning has been identified by the Greensboro Police Department. At 3:16 a.m. on Monday, officers came to the 1900 block of Woodside Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found a single person seriously injured from a […]
counton2.com
SC group offering free rides to polls on Election Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation (SCCVP) will offer voters free rides to the polls on Election Day. Voters can call (843) 225-0822 or 1-833-348-7350 to schedule a ride to the polls in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Rides will...
counton2.com
CPD: Shots fired during fight between employees at Queen St. business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department took one person into custody Tuesday evening after shots were fired during an argument. According to CPD, officers were called to a business on Queen Street just after 5:00 p.m. CPD said that the two employees were fighting, and at least...
Why North Carolinians may want to hold off on completing the student loan forgiveness application
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – You may already have filled out your paperwork for President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. We know that there are lawsuits and court rulings that confuse us – if the Supreme Court one day said the program could go forward, how could another court stop it? – but you may […]
Activists claim South Carolina administrator made threats during meeting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Racial Justice Network claimed Charleston County Administrator Bill Tuten charged toward them during a meeting held at the Charleston County Government Building on Wednesday. Now, they said they want Tuten to resign or be fired. “It was a scene like I’ve never experienced before in my 40 years of […]
Guilford County school board chair, vice chair call for investigation into Take Back Our Schools
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The chair and vice chair of the Guilford County Board of Education have accused a local nonprofit of conducting illegal political activity within the county. On Friday, Guilford County Board of Education Chair Deena Hayes and Vice Chair Winston McGregor sent a letter to several state and county officials calling […]
