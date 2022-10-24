ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PennLive.com

Body found in abandoned Pa. garage has been identified

A body found in a Johnstown garage has been identified. According to WJAC, Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees has identified the body discovered earlier this week as 28-year-old Lucas Cornelius. Cornelius lived in the neighborhood and had been missing since 2021. The body was discovered by a homeowner in Johnstown,...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. coroner investigating body found in abandoned garage

UPDATE: The dead body has been identified. The Cambria County coroner’s office is investigating after a homeowner reported finding a dead body. According to WJAC, Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees said that a Johnstown homeowner reported finding a body on the second floor of an abandoned garage on the 1500 block of Franklin Street. The second story was only accessible by ladder.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County woman reported missing

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 33-year-old woman. Elizabeth Harclerode, of New Paris, was last seen Oct. 23 between 10 p.m. and midnight. Police were told she left in an unknown direction from the Crissman Road area of East Saint Clair Township in Bedford […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
abc23.com

Charges Against 8 Individuals in Indiana County Death

State police in Indiana County say seven adults and one juvenile are facing charges of kidnapping and/or conspiracy in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa, who police say was found dead over the weekend in Brush Valley Township. Troopers say Garreffa was reported missing last Thursday, Oct. 20,...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Release Details of House Explosion in Curwensville Borough

CURWENSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details concerning a house explosion in Curwensville Borough on October 3. (Photos courtesy of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.) According to a release issued by Ridgway-based State Police on Tuesday, October 25, the incident occurred along Anderson Street in Curwensville Borough,...
CURWENSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

4 taken to hospital after crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were flown and two people were driven to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Shade Township Monday. The crash occurred at the 700 block of Monument Road around 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to Somerset County 911. State police said the driver of the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon County's Blair Building demolition set, these roads will be closed

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A building that has stood since the late 1800s in Huntingdon County will soon be no more. The Blair Building at 600 Penn Street was once an apartment complex known as the Blair House Apartments that housed over 50 people. Now, preparations are being made for the building to be demolished. […]
PennLive.com

Man found shot to death in car in Pa. borough

A 58-year-old western Pennsylvania was shot and killed overnight according to a story from KDKA. Allegheny County police said that officers in Wilkinsburg were first called out around 12:15 a.m. today after dispatchers got a call about shots fired near the area of Maple Street. When first responders arrived on...
WILKINSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

State police say Indiana County man was kidnapped, killed

State police are investigating after they say a 19-year-old man was kidnapped and killed in Indiana County. Hayden Robert Garreffa was first reported missing from his East Wheatfield Township home on Thursday. Police found Garreffa's body early Saturday morning in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. ruled his death a homicide.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

