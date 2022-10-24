Read full article on original website
Body found in abandoned Pa. garage has been identified
Pa. coroner investigating body found in abandoned garage
UPDATE: The dead body has been identified. The Cambria County coroner’s office is investigating after a homeowner reported finding a dead body. According to WJAC, Cambria County coroner Jeff Lees said that a Johnstown homeowner reported finding a body on the second floor of an abandoned garage on the 1500 block of Franklin Street. The second story was only accessible by ladder.
Allegheny Township woman dies in wreck on Garvers Ferry Road
A 45-year-old Allegheny Township woman is dead after she crashed her car into a tree Wednesday afternoon, police said. Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as Sarah Bowser of Gene Drive. She died at the scene as the result of blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled accidental.
8 charged in kidnapping of Pa. man found dead: ‘You won’t have to worry about him again’
WJAC TV
PSP investigating early morning fire that destroyed 3 trailers in Blair Co.
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — A fire destroyed three trailer homes in Blair county early Wednesday morning. We're still learning more about what happened. 6 News spoke with neighbors and one of the trailer park's managers. 911 officials say the blaze broke out just after 4 a.m. along Chevrolet...
WJAC TV
Coroner investigating death of Westmoreland Co. man at Acosta mine
Somerset Co., PA (WJAC) — Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank confirmed to 6 News Tuesday that his office is investigating the death of a Westmoreland County man who was found unresponsive over the weekend at the Acosta Deep Mine. The mining company Corsa Coal announced Monday in a news...
Man killed by train in Westmoreland identified
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man killed when he was struck by a train in Westmoreland County has been identified. William T. Taylor Jr., 29, was struck by a Carload Express train as it traveled south in East Huntingdon Township at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. According to a report from...
Bedford County woman reported missing
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 33-year-old woman. Elizabeth Harclerode, of New Paris, was last seen Oct. 23 between 10 p.m. and midnight. Police were told she left in an unknown direction from the Crissman Road area of East Saint Clair Township in Bedford […]
Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
abc23.com
Charges Against 8 Individuals in Indiana County Death
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Release Details of House Explosion in Curwensville Borough
CURWENSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released details concerning a house explosion in Curwensville Borough on October 3. (Photos courtesy of Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.) According to a release issued by Ridgway-based State Police on Tuesday, October 25, the incident occurred along Anderson Street in Curwensville Borough,...
One dead after tractor-trailer hit a person on I-99
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer hit him on Interstate 99, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The accident happened when a tractor-trailer was driving north on I-99 in the morning of Oct. 25. At around mile marker 55.1 in Snyder Township, just south of the Bald […]
4 taken to hospital after crash in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were flown and two people were driven to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash with entrapment in Shade Township Monday. The crash occurred at the 700 block of Monument Road around 7 p.m. on Oct. 24, according to Somerset County 911. State police said the driver of the […]
Huntingdon County’s Blair Building demolition set, these roads will be closed
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A building that has stood since the late 1800s in Huntingdon County will soon be no more. The Blair Building at 600 Penn Street was once an apartment complex known as the Blair House Apartments that housed over 50 people. Now, preparations are being made for the building to be demolished. […]
Man found shot to death in car in Pa. borough
2 Pa. juveniles shot, suspect killed in attempted homicide
Two juveniles were shot and injured early this morning in Bedford County, according to a story from WJAC. Officials told the news station that troopers were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to a home in the 1400 block of Rock Hill Church Road in Monroe Township for a report of an attempted homicide.
State police say Indiana County man was kidnapped, killed
Man found shot to death in car in Allegheny County
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 58-year-old man in Wilkinsburg. The man was found shot inside his vehicle in the 100 block of Maple Street around 12:15 a.m. Monday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
7 adults, 1 juvenile charged in connection to kidnapping of Indiana County man found murdered
wtae.com
Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office issues warning to Duquesne Light customers
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning for Duquesne Light customers. Someone is calling customers and telling them they're behind on their electric bill. According to the sheriff's office, the caller then tells the customer if they don't immediately pay, he will come to their home and shut off their service.
