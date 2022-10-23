ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis leads 2022 Aacta award nominations

By Sian Cain
Austin Butler as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of the same name. The film has been nominated for 15 Aacta awards.

Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis and ABC television series Mystery Road: Origin have swept this year’s Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts (Aacta) awards, leading the way with 15 nominations each.

Luhrmann’s musical biopic is nominated for best film, against Leah Purcell’s The Drover’s Wife and George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing – which both have 13 nominations – as well as Thomas M Wright’s The Stranger, anthology film Here Out West and horror comedy Sissy.

Luhrmann is also nominated for best director, while actors Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Olivia DeJonge are up for acting gongs. Other nominations include costuming, cinematography, production design, editing, score, screenplay and sound.

In the best actor in film category, Butler is up against Rob Collins for his performance The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson, Joel Edgerton in The Stranger, Idris Elba in Three Thousand Years of Longing and Damon Herriman in the comedy Nude Tuesday.

As well as direction, Purcell is nominated for best actress in a film for her performance in The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson, against Aisha Dee in Sissy, 15-year-old Julia Savage in Blaze, Tilda Swinton in Three Thousand Years of Longing and Jackie van Beek in Nude Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmarH_0ik0hKcx00
Mark Coles Smith as Jay Swan with Grace Chow as Cindy in Mystery Road: Origin. Photograph: David Dare Parker

In the television categories, Mystery Road: Origin, the ABC’s prequel series to the hit outback detective show, has been nominated for best drama series and five nominations across the four acting categories, with Mark Coles Smith, Tuuli Narkle, Daniel Henshall, Steve Bisley and Hayley McElhinney all in the running.

Foxtel drama series Love Me and The Twelve have 10 nominations each, while Netflix hit Heartbreak High has seven nominations, including best actor for James Majoos, just after the show was renewed for a second season.

In the best reality program category are Amazing Race Australia, Australian Survivor: Blood v Water, Luxe Listings Sydney, MasterChef Australia, I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and The Bridge in the race for the 2022 Aacta award for best reality program.

And in best entertainment program, regular nominees Lego Masters Australia, The Voice Australia and Mastermind are up against The Dog House Australia, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under and Eurovision: Australia Decides.

The Aactas span film and television, entertainment and factual programming. Held annually in Sydney, the main ceremony will be broadcast on Network 10 on 7 December.

Formerly known as the AFI awards, the Aactas were first held in 1958.

Aacta award nominees 2022

For the full list, head here

Film

Best film

Elvis

Here Out West

Sissy

The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

The Stranger

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Best direction

Elvis – Baz Luhrmann

Sissy – Hannah Barlow, Kane Senes

The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson – Leah Purcell

The Stranger – Thomas M Wright

Three Thousand Years of Longing – George Miller

Best indie film

A Stitch In Time

Akoni

Darklands

Lonesome

Pieces

Smoke Between Trees

Best lead actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Rob Collins – The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

Joel Edgerton – The Stranger

Idris Elba – Three Thousand Years of Longing

Damon Herriman – Nude Tuesday

Best lead actress

Aisha Dee – Sissy

Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson

Julia Savage – Blaze

Tilda Swinton – Three Thousand Years of Longing

Jackie van Beek – Nude Tuesday

Best supporting actor

Simon Baker – Blaze

Jemaine Clement – Nude Tuesday

Malachi Dower-Roberts – The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

Tom Hanks – Elvis

Sean Harris – The Stranger

Best supporting actress

Jada Alberts – The Stranger

Jessica De Gouw – The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

Olivia DeJonge – Elvis

Joanna Lumley – Falling For Figaro

Yael Stone – Blaze

Television

Best documentary or factual program

Books That Made Us

Burning

Fearless: The Inside Story Of The AFLW

Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked

People’s Republic of Mallacoota

The Family Court Murders

Best drama series

Bump

Heartbreak High

Love Me

Mystery Road: Origin

The Tourist

Wolf Like Me

Best lead actor in a drama

Mark Coles Smith – Mystery Road: Origin

Jamie Dornan – The Tourist

James Majoos – Heartbreak High

Sam Neill – The Twelve

Hugo Weaving – Love Me

Best lead actress in a drama

Isla Fisher – Wolf Like Me

Claudia Karvan – Bump

Kate Mulvany – The Twelve

Tuuli Narkle – Mystery Road: Origin

Bojana Novakovic – Love Me

Best miniseries

Barons

Savage River

The Twelve

True Colours

Underbelly: Vanishing Act

Best children’s program

Bluey

First Day

Little J & Big Cuz

MaveriX

Rock Island Mysteries

The PM’s Daughter

Best comedy program

Aftertaste

Five Bedrooms

Hard Quiz

Shaun Micallef’s Mad as Hell

Spicks and Specks

Summer Love

Best reality program

Amazing Race Australia

Australian Survivor: Blood v Water

I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Luxe Listings Sydney

MasterChef Australia

The Bridge

