Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin volleyball: No. 5 Wisconsin readies for titanic clash against No. 1 Nebraska
It’s always going to be a big deal when the last time two teams played it was a national title decider. It was December 2021 when the Badgers led by their incredible senior class got over the hump and won a five-set thriller against the Nebraska Cornhuskers to win their first ever NCAA title in program history.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football defensive grades: A new starter rejuvenates the defense in Week 8 victory
The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 35-24 in their biggest statement win of the year, improving to 4-4 on the year as they head into the bye week. Several defensive players stepped up as the Badgers were down multiple starters, and Wisconsin bounced back after a disappointing 34-28 double overtime loss to the Michigan State Spartans in Week 7.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Basketball: Backcourt preview
The Wisconsin Badgers are set to begin their season this weekend in an exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire, meaning it’s time to examine the new-look roster after star guard Johnny Davis departed for the NBA in the offseason. Today, in the first installment of roster previews, let’s examine the...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: S John Torchio named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Wisconsin safety John Torchio was named the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Week following his bounce-back performance against the Purdue Boilermakers, where the senior recorded two interceptions, with one going for a touchdown. Torchio set the tone for the Badgers defensively, playing off his instincts on an early interception...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football offensive grades: Badgers dominate offensively in statement win against Purdue
The Wisconsin Badgers had their biggest statement win of the year, defeating the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium in Jim Leonhard’s first game at home as a head coach. After an inconsistent offensive performance a week ago, in which the Badgers couldn’t establish consistency in the second half,...
Harbaugh's message to No. 4 Michigan: Don't "be an idiot" against MSU
The Wolverines have been the most penalized team in each of the last four games. It hasn’t won since 2019, a 44-10 drubbing at the Big House.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Three Things We Learned Against Purdue
It’s crazy to think after everything this season has and hasn’t produced that there’s still a chance the Badgers could end up in the Big Ten Championship game following a homecoming 35–17 victory to knock the Boilermakers off track. Sorry, Devin Mockobee I don’t care what the referee said you got stuffed. No touchdown. Anyway, Leonard not only won his home debut game on what was Wisconsin’s homecoming but now has a winning record three games in at 2-1. Should be 3-0, I don’t know how they blew that Michigan State game but it feels good to get a W after last week’s second-half meltdown. Let’s see what else we learned.
thecomeback.com
Michigan legend sends clear message to Michigan State fans
The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will open another chapter in their iconic rivalry this weekend in Ann Arbor. Taylor Lewan, a Michigan legend and current offensive lineman for the Tennessee Titans, is using the opportunity to send a message to Spartan fans looking to talk trash to him:
MSU fights to shield donor gifts for Tucker's contract
A state judge peppered Michigan State's lawyer with questions Tuesday about why the university wants to keep donor agreements paying for football coach Mel Tucker's $95 million contract a secret.The hearing in Judge Brock Swartzle's court is part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press.Why it matters: Public bodies often reject FOIA requests — or demand exorbitant fees for public records — with impunity, leaving citizens or news organizations little recourse but to sue.The Free Press lawsuit forced MSU to publicly justify its denial of the donor agreements.We've been following this suit and...
Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.
This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss
With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Reece Leaving WISC-TV: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?
Chris Reece has been responsible for the weather updates in Madison for almost five years. Now he’s leaving the city for a new opportunity. Chris Reece announced he is leaving WISC-TV in November 2022. News 3 Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going next. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Chris Reece said about leaving WISC-TV here.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
Imagine: A New Dort Hwy In Flint & Burton, Michigan
Over the weekend I drove down Dort Highway from Lapeer Road to Grand Blanc Road. It was early Sunday. Traffic was light. So, I was able to truly see just how much has been left for ruin & abandon along a once industrious and business laden stretch of highway. Dort...
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
WILX-TV
I-69 and US-127 planned for construction this week
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I-69 and US-127 are on the planner for construction as the next phase in the Rebuilding Michigan plan. Multiple projects under the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced by Governor Gretchen Whitmer are expected to begin this week. The next phase of the Rebuilding Michigan Project will include I-69 in Clinton County as well as US-127. According to Whitmer, these investments are expected to support 2,051 jobs.
Sweetwater Bar In Grand Blanc Closes For Good
Fans of Sweetwater Bar were surprised over the weekend with news that the Grand Blanc bar is permanently closed. Sweetwater Bar posted the following announcement on social media. The post has since been deleted. It did not take long for Facebook users and some former employees to weigh in on...
Heavy police, CSI presence on Grovenburg Road in Lansing
6 News is in the area and there are three Lansing Police cars and one Michigan State Police car.
WILX-TV
‘There have been fatalities’ - Train bridge in Grand Ledge sees rise in trespassing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Oak Park in Grand Ledge is a popular spot for high school senior pictures, nature walks and potentially deadly trespassing. An active train bridge, a trestle, has seen its share of trespassing despite warning signs. “You’ll see some standing on the bridge, sitting on the bridge,”...
Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?
It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
