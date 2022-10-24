It’s crazy to think after everything this season has and hasn’t produced that there’s still a chance the Badgers could end up in the Big Ten Championship game following a homecoming 35–17 victory to knock the Boilermakers off track. Sorry, Devin Mockobee I don’t care what the referee said you got stuffed. No touchdown. Anyway, Leonard not only won his home debut game on what was Wisconsin’s homecoming but now has a winning record three games in at 2-1. Should be 3-0, I don’t know how they blew that Michigan State game but it feels good to get a W after last week’s second-half meltdown. Let’s see what else we learned.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO