KXLY
Warming trend begins on a drier Thursday – Matt
After some rain and hail on Wednesday afternoon, wet weather will fade away overnight as we get lined up for a warmer Thursday. A weak system will bring back some sprinkles on Friday, but you should be able to go without a rain coat for a little bit. Our next big change is Sunday when a big surge of wet weather comes across the Cascades. Rain continues on Halloween.
KXLY
Showers later with overnight rain, mountain snow – Mark
Rain moves in later today with scattered showers and then a light rain overnight. There will be a quarter of an inch for many areas with mountain snows expected. To start the day, we will see sun and clouds with increasing clouds and dinner showers to overnight rain. We will see cooler-than-average conditions with gusty SW winds which will put an added chill in the air.
KXLY
Cool, cloudy and breezy today – Mark
Wednesday will be cool and breezy. Thursday and Friday will be cloudy and warmer with temperatures sitting aroudn 53 degrees. The weekend will bring mid-50s then showers Sunday into Monday morning. As of now, we’re seeing dry weather for trick-or-treating. Plan your day. WEar some extra layers! Today’s breezy...
FOX 28 Spokane
Parade of storms on the move
A series of storms lined up in the pacific will deliver one round after the other of valley rain and mountain snow through the weekend, with our next system set to arrive late Tuesday into Wednesday. With start time temperatures hovering around freezing early Wednesday morning, we could see a bit of a rain/snow mix for some making for a slow morning commute.
Post Register
Showers again tomorrow, but then...
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Here we are, on the eve of another storm moving into Western Idaho. This will bring periods of valley rain and mountain snow with highs in the upper 40’s. While the storm is not very strong it will help to reinforce the chilly air already in place and the mountains will see an additional 1-3” of snow.
KXLY
Rain moving in Tuesday night for a wet start to Wednesday – Kris
We are tracking rain moving into the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area late Tuesday evening and continuing through Wednesday morning. It will be a soggy start to Wednesday. However, the showers will decrease through the morning, and you might even see some sunshine by noon. It will stay dry the rest of the day, with high temperatures topping out in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KOMO News
Wet, windy weather returns across western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — Many people — and lawns — have embraced the return of rain. The atmospheric pattern has finally shifted gears, allowing a succession of storms to bring much-needed moisture back to western Washington this week. Interludes of sun will be interrupted by passing showers Monday....
KIVI-TV
Active weather expected this afternoon
Happy Monday! Low pressure is sweeping into the region from the northwest bringing precipitation this afternoon. A weather maker is set to bring a wintery mix of rain and snow to the central mountains of Idaho by mid-day today. Expect a dusting of snow in lower elevations and a couple of inches in higher elevations above 4500 feet. Be safe on the roads! It's gonna be slick.
KXLY
Morning rain and a breezy afternoon with showers – Mark
We start the morning with rain and those scattered showers return this afternoon. Mountain snow is expected for those traveling over local passes. It will be drier Tuesday with cooler conditions and then rain returns Tuesday night into Wednesday. Weekend showers are also expected. Plan your day. Expect to spend...
Caution, Idaho Prepares For Wild Winter Snowfall This Week
You don't have to be a rabid fan of the HBO series Game of Thrones to understand the phrase, 'winter is coming.' In some parts of our state, winter leaves for about a month or two. Multiple weather reports say it's time to ditch the lawnmower and break out the snow shovel.
KXLY
After a quick break Tuesday, there’s more wet, chilly weather on the way – Kris
We are tracking the next round of wet weather on the way for late Tuesday afternoon and evening and continuing through Wednesday morning. By early Wednesday, there is a good chance of snow mixing in with the rain in the valleys. Plan your Tuesday. Expect a little sunshine to start...
Snow and cold set to quickly return, First Alert Weather Day coming soon
A storm system located near Seattle on Tuesday morning will race toward Colorado in the coming days bringing rain, snow, and the coldest air of the season so far.Prior to the storm arriving, most of Colorado will be dry and a bit warmer on Tuesday compared to Monday. Mountain areas north of Interstate 70 have a small chance for snow with no accumulation.Denver and the Front Range will reach the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon which is near normal for the final week in October. Although it will be warmer than Monday, less sunshine in the afternoon could make it feel...
Forecasters: Prepare to be stuck at home this winter
Experts predict a third consecutive La Nina phenomenon throughout Northwest Oregon Northwest Oregon residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to forecasters who spoke late last month at the 30th annual Winter Weather Forecast in Portland. The event, presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, was the first in-person gathering of the group since...
Idaho8.com
More rounds of rain and snow coming early this week
TONIGHT: Isolated snow showers are expected to continue into the evening hours for the Snake River Plain, SE Idaho, and western WY. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected for central ID and Magic Valley. Winds will be just a little breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 20's and even teen's.
KATU.com
NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
KVAL
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oregon, Wash. Cascades as snow level falls to 4,000 ft.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A winter weather advisory is in place for the Oregon and Southwest Washington Cascade Range as the snow level fell to the 4,000-foot level on Saturday. Wet snow started accumulating early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said it expects anywhere from 2 to 8 inches in some places, but closer to 1 to 3 inches at the 4,000 feet of elevation.
Winter storm brings snow, wind; I-80 closed to trucks
The first true winter storm of the season began bringing snow, rain and heavy winds to northern Utah early Saturday.
First Major mountain snow storm of the season is moving into Colorado. Winter Storm Warnings are posted for Sunday into Monday.
DENVER(CBS)- Colorado's first major mountain snow storm of the season will blast thru on Sunday. The storm system is packed with moisture and much cooler temperatures.Snow will begin flying overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.By Sunday afternoon snow and wind are expected to make driving conditions tough.There are several warnings and advisories in place for heavy snow and wind across the region from midnight Saturday night, all day Sunday thru Monday morning. In the northern mountains areas closest to the Front Range may see 2 to 8 inches of snow from Rocky Mountain National Park down thru Summit County. Along with those snow amounts wind gusts up to 50 mph may be blowing with the cold front. This may make visibility tough over some mountain passes.For many western mountains snow amounts will be larger from 6 to 12 inches of snow with a few isolated spots seeing even more than that. Wind gusts will be up to 60 mph from Steamboat down thru Vail, Aspen down into the San Juan mountains.The Denver Metro area and I-25 Corridor will see a few rain showers Sunday afternoon along with a rain/snow mix later in the evening. Little to no accumulation is possible.
KHQ Right Now
Crews put out fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews responded on Wednesday to a fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane. According to Spokane County Fire District #9 Assistant Chief Jim Walkowski, nobody was hurt in the fire, but it was hard to put out due to heavy black smoke. The cause is under...
La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook
PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
