Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA Team
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About Biden
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames Her
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited Time
AZFamily
One dead, two hospitalized after a deadly accident in west Phoenix, roads closed in area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A multi-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday morning has left one person dead and two injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and when they arrived, they found a 4-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, Phoenix police say. A man in the first vehicle did not survive his injuries.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on Interstate 10 [Phoenix, AZ]
Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue Left Woman Dead. According to police, the incident occurred on October 27th, just before 2:00 a.m., involving two semi-trucks and a passenger car. According to reports, a truck rear-ended the passenger vehicle which resulted in the vehicle crashing onto another semi-truck.
AZFamily
Three people hospitalized after severe crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle accident last night in west Phoenix. Police and fire crews responded to the accident at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Responders found a white pickup truck and a...
AZFamily
Two car crash damages water line in west Phoenix
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 19...
AZFamily
10 people displaced after apartment fire in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ten people have lost their homes after parts of an apartment complex caught fire in Phoenix Saturday night. Around 7 p.m., the Phoenix fire department responded to a first-alarm fire in the area of 7th Street and Indian School Road. Firefighters arrived and found a single-story apartment complex with flames burning through the attic and roof of three units. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and evacuate residents from the units. No injuries were reported during this incident.
ABC 15 News
Construction worker with serious injuries after car crash
WADDELL — A construction worker was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit during a car crash Saturday afternoon. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Cotton Lane and Olive Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. MCSO says the construction worker...
AZFamily
Eastbound I-10 reopens in west Phoenix after second day of deadly crashes closes freeway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the second day in a row, a deadly crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix for much of the morning commute. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near 67th Avenue. In this crash, DPS troopers said that at least one person died after an apparent motorcycle crash. Troopers say the motorcyclist, who hasn’t been identified was rear-ended by another car and was pronounced dead on the scene. Aerial video from the scene showed debris dumped throughout the eastbound lanes. No other information was released, but traffic was diverted onto the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway until around 7:30 a.m.
AZFamily
House fire in midtown Phoenix leaves four people without a home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four people were forced out of their home after their house caught fire Friday night in midtown Phoenix. A spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said they received a 911 call around 9:21 p.m. reporting a house near 13th Street and Almeria Road. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back patio of the home.
AZFamily
Motorcycle crash on the Loop 303 in West Valley leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt
NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the West Valley early Friday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around midnight on the Loop 303 near Camelback Road. and involved four vehicles. One person was pronounced dead, and two others were rushed to the hospital. One of those hospitalized had life-threatening injuries while the other is expected to be okay. Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing but early information indicates that say two motorcycles were speeding in the area when one of them crashed into the back of a car. Details on the vehicle two vehicles were not released.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wittmann (Wittmann, AZ)
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident at 211th Avenue and Patton Road near Wittmann. The accident was reported just before 8 a.m. The collision occurred between a pickup truck and another vehicle. Following the crash, the car flipped off the roadway.
Police investigation in Mesa neighborhood near Broadway and Almas School roads
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Broadway and Alma School roads for an unknown situation.
AZFamily
Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17, SR 101 and SR 303
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Valley’s freeway improvement and maintenance efforts continue this weekend. And ADOT is once again recommending that drivers allow for extra time and plan alternate routes for weekend travel plans. I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport and Westbound I-10 Eastbound Interstate 10 will close between...
ABC 15 News
Woman killed in crash near 211th Avenue and Patton Road
WITTMANN, AZ — One person was killed in a crash in the Wittmann area Thursday morning. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred near 211th Avenue and Patton Road just before 8 a.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that flipped off the roadway.
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by a car in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being hit by a car in south Phoenix late Thursday night. Officers were called out to the area of 19th Street and Broadway Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured and crews immediately rendered aid. Phoenix fire crews later pronounced him dead at the scene.
Infant Died In A Bicycle Accident In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
The Scottsdale Police Department reported a bicycle accident on Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred near Lincoln Drive and 87th Terrace. It happened at about 3.30 p.m. The Police were called to the scene where a mother and her infant had been involved in a bicycle crash.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Accident In Sun Lakes (Sun Lakes, AZ)
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reported a pedestrian accident that resulted in a death. The victim was found at 113th Street and Hunt Highway. The officials were called just after 4.30 a.m.
KTAR.com
Wreck closes southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler
PHOENIX – Southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler was closed for two hours because of a wreck Friday afternoon, authorities said. The highway was closed because of a crash at Riggs Road, west of Sun Lakes, at about 1 p.m. the Arizona Department of Transportation said. SR 347...
AZFamily
Woman killed in fiery crash on I-10 in west Phoenix, DPS says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman was killed after a semi crashed into her vehicle on the eastbound I-10 near 59th Avenue early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two semi-trucks and a car. Melki says the semi-truck reportedly rear-ended the car, pushing it several hundred feet into another semi which then burst into flames. Video from the scene shows both the sedan and semi engulfed in flames.
AZFamily
Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified
Deadly shooting involving Tempe officers in Mesa neighborhood
