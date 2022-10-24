NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the West Valley early Friday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around midnight on the Loop 303 near Camelback Road. and involved four vehicles. One person was pronounced dead, and two others were rushed to the hospital. One of those hospitalized had life-threatening injuries while the other is expected to be okay. Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing but early information indicates that say two motorcycles were speeding in the area when one of them crashed into the back of a car. Details on the vehicle two vehicles were not released.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO