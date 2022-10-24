ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Killed in Semi-Truck Crash on Interstate 10 [Phoenix, AZ]

Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue Left Woman Dead. According to police, the incident occurred on October 27th, just before 2:00 a.m., involving two semi-trucks and a passenger car. According to reports, a truck rear-ended the passenger vehicle which resulted in the vehicle crashing onto another semi-truck.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Three people hospitalized after severe crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious multi-vehicle accident last night in west Phoenix. Police and fire crews responded to the accident at 75th Avenue and Indian School Road that occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Responders found a white pickup truck and a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two car crash damages water line in west Phoenix

Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 19...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

10 people displaced after apartment fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ten people have lost their homes after parts of an apartment complex caught fire in Phoenix Saturday night. Around 7 p.m., the Phoenix fire department responded to a first-alarm fire in the area of 7th Street and Indian School Road. Firefighters arrived and found a single-story apartment complex with flames burning through the attic and roof of three units. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and evacuate residents from the units. No injuries were reported during this incident.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Construction worker with serious injuries after car crash

WADDELL — A construction worker was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit during a car crash Saturday afternoon. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the area of Cotton Lane and Olive Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. MCSO says the construction worker...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Eastbound I-10 reopens in west Phoenix after second day of deadly crashes closes freeway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the second day in a row, a deadly crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix for much of the morning commute. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near 67th Avenue. In this crash, DPS troopers said that at least one person died after an apparent motorcycle crash. Troopers say the motorcyclist, who hasn’t been identified was rear-ended by another car and was pronounced dead on the scene. Aerial video from the scene showed debris dumped throughout the eastbound lanes. No other information was released, but traffic was diverted onto the Loop 202 South Mountain freeway until around 7:30 a.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

House fire in midtown Phoenix leaves four people without a home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Four people were forced out of their home after their house caught fire Friday night in midtown Phoenix. A spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said they received a 911 call around 9:21 p.m. reporting a house near 13th Street and Almeria Road. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the back patio of the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcycle crash on the Loop 303 in West Valley leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt

NEAR GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the West Valley early Friday morning. Troopers say the crash happened around midnight on the Loop 303 near Camelback Road. and involved four vehicles. One person was pronounced dead, and two others were rushed to the hospital. One of those hospitalized had life-threatening injuries while the other is expected to be okay. Detectives say the investigation remains ongoing but early information indicates that say two motorcycles were speeding in the area when one of them crashed into the back of a car. Details on the vehicle two vehicles were not released.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Weekend freeway closures include I-10, I-17, SR 101 and SR 303

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Valley’s freeway improvement and maintenance efforts continue this weekend. And ADOT is once again recommending that drivers allow for extra time and plan alternate routes for weekend travel plans. I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport and Westbound I-10 Eastbound Interstate 10 will close between...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman killed in crash near 211th Avenue and Patton Road

WITTMANN, AZ — One person was killed in a crash in the Wittmann area Thursday morning. Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred near 211th Avenue and Patton Road just before 8 a.m. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, including one that flipped off the roadway.
WITTMANN, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after being hit by a car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after being hit by a car in south Phoenix late Thursday night. Officers were called out to the area of 19th Street and Broadway Road around 11 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man seriously injured and crews immediately rendered aid. Phoenix fire crews later pronounced him dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Wreck closes southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler

PHOENIX – Southbound State Route 347 south of Chandler was closed for two hours because of a wreck Friday afternoon, authorities said. The highway was closed because of a crash at Riggs Road, west of Sun Lakes, at about 1 p.m. the Arizona Department of Transportation said. SR 347...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Woman killed in fiery crash on I-10 in west Phoenix, DPS says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman was killed after a semi crashed into her vehicle on the eastbound I-10 near 59th Avenue early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two semi-trucks and a car. Melki says the semi-truck reportedly rear-ended the car, pushing it several hundred feet into another semi which then burst into flames. Video from the scene shows both the sedan and semi engulfed in flames.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect shot, killed by Tempe police in Mesa neighborhood identified

