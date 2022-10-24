Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin volleyball: No. 5 Wisconsin readies for titanic clash against No. 1 Nebraska
It’s always going to be a big deal when the last time two teams played it was a national title decider. It was December 2021 when the Badgers led by their incredible senior class got over the hump and won a five-set thriller against the Nebraska Cornhuskers to win their first ever NCAA title in program history.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football defensive grades: A new starter rejuvenates the defense in Week 8 victory
The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Purdue Boilermakers 35-24 in their biggest statement win of the year, improving to 4-4 on the year as they head into the bye week. Several defensive players stepped up as the Badgers were down multiple starters, and Wisconsin bounced back after a disappointing 34-28 double overtime loss to the Michigan State Spartans in Week 7.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Basketball: Backcourt preview
The Wisconsin Badgers are set to begin their season this weekend in an exhibition game against UW-Eau Claire, meaning it’s time to examine the new-look roster after star guard Johnny Davis departed for the NBA in the offseason. Today, in the first installment of roster previews, let’s examine the...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football offensive grades: Badgers dominate offensively in statement win against Purdue
The Wisconsin Badgers had their biggest statement win of the year, defeating the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium in Jim Leonhard’s first game at home as a head coach. After an inconsistent offensive performance a week ago, in which the Badgers couldn’t establish consistency in the second half,...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: S John Torchio named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Wisconsin safety John Torchio was named the Big 10 Defensive Player of the Week following his bounce-back performance against the Purdue Boilermakers, where the senior recorded two interceptions, with one going for a touchdown. Torchio set the tone for the Badgers defensively, playing off his instincts on an early interception...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Three Things We Learned Against Purdue
It’s crazy to think after everything this season has and hasn’t produced that there’s still a chance the Badgers could end up in the Big Ten Championship game following a homecoming 35–17 victory to knock the Boilermakers off track. Sorry, Devin Mockobee I don’t care what the referee said you got stuffed. No touchdown. Anyway, Leonard not only won his home debut game on what was Wisconsin’s homecoming but now has a winning record three games in at 2-1. Should be 3-0, I don’t know how they blew that Michigan State game but it feels good to get a W after last week’s second-half meltdown. Let’s see what else we learned.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 380: What stood out in the Badgers dominance over Purdue?
Be sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On today’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a quick recap of all things from Saturday as the Badgers took care of business against Purdue. To start, we talk about the Badger's incredibly fast start (that some of us didn't even get to see). After that, we talk about what impressed on the defensive side (hello Jewel Thief) and what stood out from the offensive side of the football (what a balanced attack). To finish off, we discuss the bye week and what could happen over the course of that bye week when it comes to the future of Wisconsin football.
