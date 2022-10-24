ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

John M. Dabbs

Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon Us

You've undoubtedly seen Hocus Pocus offered on TV several times by now. Should you have the itch to get out and experience some of the local haunts and events in the region - I've found a list of them for you. Before you make the trek to your local fun spot, you may want to check with the venue or their social media page or website to check for hours or schedule changes.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Coffee for a Cause: South Fork Coffee wins Tri-Cities Best

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a section of News Channel 11’s community coverage that asks you to choose your favorite businesses in the region. South Fork Coffee was chosen as the area’s top coffeehouse, among several competitors: Brewrista and the Bean – Johnson City Dos Gatos Coffee Bar – Johnson City The Coffee […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville Christmas Parade schedule revealed

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – County officials announced the timeline for the Annual Greeneville Christmas Parade on Wednesday. According to a release from the Greene County Partnership and Exchange Club of Greeneville, this year’s parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in downtown Greeneville. With the theme of “Christmas Around the Globe,” […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

Man dies in fall from Grandfather Mountain overlook

GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WATE) — A 53-year-old man died Sunday in fall from a cliff at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Avery County Sheriff’s Office said Todd A. Buckman, of Troy, New Hampshire was reported missing around 10 a.m. on Oct. 23. He was last seen at one of the park’s overlooks. His body […]
TROY, NH
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton Kiwanis Club preparing for first Pancake Breakfast since 2019

ELIZABETHTON — A tasty tradition will be returning to Carter County after a two-year hiatus. The Elizabethton Kiwanis Club will host its traditional Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church, 325 E. E St. The breakfast will run from...
WJHL

Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

City parks to close early

All Johnson City parks will close at dark on Friday through Monday, Oct. 31. Scheduled pavilion rentals, special events and athletic events will continue as scheduled. Parks will return to regular closing times on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Water outage affecting Weaver Pike in Bristol, Tennessee

Officials with the South Fork Utility District say on Wednesday afternoon the area of Weaver Pike in Bristol is experiencing a water outage. No information on cause or estimated time of repair has yet been given. Updates or restoration times will be provided as they become available. (Image: unsplash)
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

The Hawkins County Commission discusses several Baby Doe donations

ROGERSVILLE — Over the past month, the Hawkins County Commission has considered several Baby Doe settlement-related resolutions and presentations from many different organizations. The county received a total of $1.65 million from the Baby Doe lawsuit and has already distributed $1 million.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Science Hill students to host inaugural Topper Trunk or Treat

Who: Science Hill High School’s faculty and the Student Activities Association have been working hard this month to organize the inaugural Topper Trunk or Treat. Faculty and student organizers will set up decorated booths where trick-or-treaters can get candy and participate in fun family-friendly games and events. What: Parents...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hands-on play at Hands On! Discovery Center

Interactive exhibits are what makes the the Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray special for children. At right, Aaron Nutt spent a recent afternoon exploring one of many of the exhibits with his grandmother, Leslie Nutt, and his uncle, Nathan.
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

Main break in Bristol, boil water notice issued

There has been a main break on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, Tennessee. South Fork Utility has reported a main break on Weaver Pike. They are also issuing a precautionary boil water notice for residence of the area once service has been restored.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Recovery Center open house to be held Friday

The Johnson City Recovery Center and East Tennessee State University’s Department of Social Work invite the community to an open house for the new location of the JCRC on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3-5 p.m. The JCRC is the first addiction recovery community center in the Tri-Cities. Currently, the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 26

Oct. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported several news accounts from in and near Johnson City. Among them were the following: “T. R. Chase of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday morning.”. “Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gump returned yesterday afternoon to...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough man held on $120,000 bond

Jason Malone, 53 of Jonesborough, was arrested by deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office on Monday and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and two counts of Reckless Endangerment. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of shots being fired on the 300 block of Summit Drive in...
JONESBOROUGH, TN

