FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Recovery Center open house to be held Friday
The Johnson City Recovery Center and East Tennessee State University’s Department of Social Work invite the community to an open house for the new location of the JCRC on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3-5 p.m. The JCRC is the first addiction recovery community center in the Tri-Cities. Currently, the...
Johnson City Press
Milligan Homecoming happening this weekend
Milligan University will be hosting alumni and friends on campus this weekend, Oct. 28-29, for its annual Homecoming celebration. The weekend will include alumni-specific events along with several events that are open to the public. Events open to the public include: a parade, bridge dedication, 5K run/walk, concert, theater production, lectures and athletic events, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Hands-on play at Hands On! Discovery Center
Interactive exhibits are what makes the the Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray special for children. At right, Aaron Nutt spent a recent afternoon exploring one of many of the exhibits with his grandmother, Leslie Nutt, and his uncle, Nathan.
Coffee for a Cause: South Fork Coffee wins Tri-Cities Best
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a section of News Channel 11’s community coverage that asks you to choose your favorite businesses in the region. South Fork Coffee was chosen as the area’s top coffeehouse, among several competitors: Brewrista and the Bean – Johnson City Dos Gatos Coffee Bar – Johnson City The Coffee […]
Johnson City Press
Gray community meeting set for Nov. 7
Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transporta- tion officials will host a community meeting on Nov. 7 for residents to learn more about development requests in the Gray area. A presentation about these requests and the required processes will be offered at 6 p.m. followed by an opportunity...
Greeneville Christmas Parade schedule revealed
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – County officials announced the timeline for the Annual Greeneville Christmas Parade on Wednesday. According to a release from the Greene County Partnership and Exchange Club of Greeneville, this year’s parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in downtown Greeneville. With the theme of “Christmas Around the Globe,” […]
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton Kiwanis Club preparing for first Pancake Breakfast since 2019
ELIZABETHTON — A tasty tradition will be returning to Carter County after a two-year hiatus. The Elizabethton Kiwanis Club will host its traditional Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church, 325 E. E St. The breakfast will run from...
Johnson City Press
Science Hill students to host inaugural Topper Trunk or Treat
Who: Science Hill High School’s faculty and the Student Activities Association have been working hard this month to organize the inaugural Topper Trunk or Treat. Faculty and student organizers will set up decorated booths where trick-or-treaters can get candy and participate in fun family-friendly games and events. What: Parents...
Johnson City Press
Animal shelter, humane society to host animal advocacy session
The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of the United States will host an information session to “help local animal advocates make their voices heard by our elected officials in Nashville and locally.”. Tammy Davis, the shelter’s director, said they want to educate people about local...
Johnson City Press
The Hawkins County Commission discusses several Baby Doe donations
ROGERSVILLE — Over the past month, the Hawkins County Commission has considered several Baby Doe settlement-related resolutions and presentations from many different organizations. The county received a total of $1.65 million from the Baby Doe lawsuit and has already distributed $1 million.
Johnson City Press
Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City
Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
wjhl.com
A Visit to Associated Orthopaedics
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Associated Orthopaedics in Kingsport to visit with Dr. Benjamin Potter about their services. For more information visit Associated Orthopaedics online.
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
Johnson City Press
Times News advertising, circulation win 21 TPA advertising awards, second most awards statewide.
KNOXVILLE — The Kingsport Times News earned the second most awards of any newspaper statewide in this year's Tennessee Press Association (TPA) advertising and circulation contest. The newspaper also took second place in Best of Show in addition to 21 other first, second and third place awards.
Johnson City Press
Heath Wagon dental clinic under roof, aiming for January opening
WISE – The Health Wagon is a step closer to the goal of accessible dental care in Southwest Virginia. Five months after officials from the Wise County-based free clinic joined Lincoln Memorial University administration to break ground on the 10-chair facility, Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins gave a quick tour of progress on the clinic Monday.
Johnson City Press
City parks to close early
All Johnson City parks will close at dark on Friday through Monday, Oct. 31. Scheduled pavilion rentals, special events and athletic events will continue as scheduled. Parks will return to regular closing times on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Johnson City skeleton’s arms returned, vandals leave apology note
Skeleton arms and an apology note appeared on the lawn of Jones Chiropractic Clinic Monday morning, ending the dramatic tale of their theft last week.
Family announces celebration of life for man who died in Musket Bowl skydiving accident
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kim Sheffield lost her husband, 55-year-old Richard Sheffield, when he died in a skydiving accident at the David Crockett vs. Daniel Boone High School Musket Bowl in Jonesborough Friday night. Kim invited the community to celebrate Richard’s life on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Cornerstone Church located at 120 Cornerstone Drive […]
Johnson City Press
Judah & the Lion to play at the ETSU Martin Center this December
Multi-platinum alternative rock/folk band, Judah & the Lion, is coming to the East Tennessee State University Martin Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m., with special guest Charlotte Sands, presented by 99.3 the X. This past June, the band released its fourth album, “Revival,” a collection...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 26
Oct. 26, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Morning Tribune reported several news accounts from in and near Johnson City. Among them were the following: “T. R. Chase of Johnson City arrived in the city yesterday morning.”. “Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gump returned yesterday afternoon to...
Comments / 0