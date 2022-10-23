Read full article on original website
Lawton mom bring awareness to Achondroplasia
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - October is Dwarfism awareness month and one mom here in Lawton wants to share her son’s story. Izaiah Gratts is 9 years old, he was diagnosed with Achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism, when he just 4 months old. As the mother of a son with...
Agreement allows Lawton Animal Welfare to re-home animals for Walters
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An agreement approved by Lawton City Council at Tuesday’s meeting will allow Lawton Animal Welfare to continue providing services to the City of Walters. Lawton already provided euthanasia to Walters for animals that couldn’t be adopted out. This mutual contract will let Lawton re-home the...
Interview: Ellipsis founder discusses 3rd Annual Park-O-Treat
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Ellipsis, a local organization, is hosting their 3rd annual Park-O-Treat event at Elmer Thomas Park this weekend. 7News spoke with Joslyn Wood, president and founder of Ellipsis, about the annual Park-O-Treat, how the organization affects the community, and what drove Wood to create the group. Wood...
Medwatch: 23 nurses named March of Dimes finalist
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Comanche County Memorial Hospital wants families to know they aren’t alone and there is support. A team at Comanche County Memorial Hospital and the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma work together to give patients the quickest and most comprehensive plan once someone has an abnormal screening for breast cancer.
Bernita Taylor receives Lawton Outstanding Citizen of the Month award
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - During Tuesday’s council meeting, a Lawton resident was honored for her hard work in the community. Bernita Taylor received the Outstanding Citizen of the Month award. For 20 years, Taylor has given back to Lawton through her organization, the MIGHT Community Development and Resource Center.
Gubernatorial Forum on Agriculture held at the Comanche County Fairgrounds
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Farm Bureau and Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association held a gubernatorial candidate forum on Tuesday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds in the Prairie Building. The forum was moderated by the Director of Farm Programming for the Radio Oklahoma Ag Network. Incumbent Republican candidate Governor Kevin...
Cameron University to begin enrollment for Spring 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University has announced the beginning of open enrollment for the Spring 2023 semester, starting on Monday, Oct. 31. According to Cameron University officials, all students already admitted to the CU who are currently seeking a degree must meet with an academic advisor to go over their current degree requirements and progress before enrolling.
Lawton Police encrypt scanner amid transparency concerns
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has completed a $4 million upgrade to its radio systems, which has also led to the encryption of police dispatch calls. This means now police officers are the only ones able to hear their dispatch calls, while the public, and media watchdogs, no longer have access to that information.
Gov. Stitt recognizes new veteran legislation at ceremonial signing in Lawton
LPD needs your help finding the suspect in this image, who they believe was involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. New photos released in OSBI investigation near Harrah. Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST. The Oklahoma...
Alternate location proposed for new transit center in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The location of the Lawton Area Transit System’s new transit center location is still up in the air. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers presented an alternate location to Lawton City Council members at a Transit Trust Meeting Tuesday afternoon. People who ride the bus are...
Local businesses raise prices due to inflation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “It was slowly going up from time to time, but what when the pandemic hit it was increasing in a extreme level to a point where we realized that this supply cost went up about 40 to 45% in the past two years alone”, said Joone Jeong, co-owner and manager of Youngs Donuts.
Meet the candidates running for OK House District 64
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The race for Oklahoma House of Representatives District 64 is on, with three candidates campaigning to earn your vote. About 34,000 people in Comanche County, mostly in the Lawton area, are represented by the seat. Newcomer Zachary Walls is running as an Independent to unseat Republican Representative Rande Worthen, who’s been in the position for several years.
Lawton police confirm death after domestic incident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police confirmed Tuesday one person died from injuries sustained during an incident last week. Police said they were called to a home near 18th and Taylor for a domestic incident on Oct. 18. They confirmed Tuesday one person had died from injuries inflicted by a second person, who is now under investigation.
Pedestrian struck by car on 27th St, transported to hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Traffic was closed for a short period of time on 27th St. in Lawton on Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred on 27th St. and B Ave, a little after noon on Tuesday. According to our photographer on the scene,...
Park Jones Realty Report 10/25/22
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Your 7news Team and Parks Jones Realtors are committed to giving potential home buyers a preview of the housing market here in Lawton. This week, the number of active homes for sale saw a big jump when compared to last week. There are now 338 homes...
Lawton road closures expected for Gov. Stitt visit
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has announced a road closure in connection to Governor Kevin Stitt’s visit to Lawton on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to the press release, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, SW 4th St. from B Ave. to C Ave. will be closed to thru traffic.
Jackson County D.A. closes investigation on Co. Commissioner Cargill
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The investigation regarding County Commissioner Alvin Cargill is officially closed after a District Judge found there was not enough evidence to support the filing of criminal charges. The investigation against Cargill began in April, after allegations he used Comanche County equipment and employees to conduct...
City of Duncan announces road closure for water main repair
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Duncan officials have announced a road closure at Stoneridge Lane and Springdale Lane, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26. starting at 7 a.m., as crews work to make repairs to a water main. Officials hope the roads will be re-opened by the end of the day...
Man sentenced to 81 years for gun charges
STEPHENS CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man was sentenced to a total of 81 years in prison Tuesday after pointing a gun at another person and asking a teenager to take the fall for an illegal gun charge. 35-year-old Michael Eugene Jackson Jr. was sentenced after being found...
