Cloverdale, IN

Revolutionary War Veteran honored at Cloverdale cemetery

By Will Price
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Sunday’s ceremony was years in the making for Steve Scully.

Scully discovered his connection to Jacob Piercy, a Revolutionary War veteran buried at the Cloverdale Cemetery, about three years ago. He contacted the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution to see if they knew about it, and they informed him they wanted to have a ceremonial marker unveiled at his grave.

Once they picked a date, Scully and his wife made their first-ever trip from California to Indiana to attend Sunday’s ceremony. He said as the ceremony began, he was overcome with emotion.

“Driving up here took my breath away,” he said. “I did not expect to see this pomp and circumstance like this. It almost brought a tear to my eye, that they would come out here and gather on their own time to honor this man.”

Scully was one of a handful of descendants on hand as the John Martin chapter of the SAR honored Piercy, who died over 190 years ago. William Behnke, the chapter president, said it’s important to hold events like these to honor those who played a role in the country’s origin story.

Illinois State Police issue missing person advisory

“In 2025 and 2026, will be the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution, and the men that sacrificed their lives and fortunes to establish our country,” he said. “So we like to honor them, and we like to educate the public and make them aware of the sacrifices that were made and what these individuals did.”

The ceremony included a brief history of Piercy’s life, as well as the placing of several ceremonial wreaths near his grave. A flag-folding ceremony, as well as a rifle and musket salute, were performed in Piercy’s honor.

Scully said the sound of the trumpet was the most memorable for him.

“Playing taps is always a point that I remember. I was in law enforcement, went to several funerals, and that was always something that stays with you. And that stayed with me today, honoring a man that died so many years ago,” he said.

Scully also said he was happy to meet other descendants, like Diana Blumfield, who he shared contact information with.

“It’s great. All my family, unfortunately, have gone, so it’s great to meet a couple of descendants. You know, we have a common background. We know some of the same people,” Scully said. “When you come together, you find those things out. Or, a piece of information you thought was reliable was not. So it’s a great way of sharing that.”

Scully said that Sunday was ultimately about Piercy, and the importance of continuing to educate people on the Revolutionary War time period.

“I don’t know if you can really know about a country without knowing its origins, and the people that fought and died for it, and the reasons they did,” he said.

