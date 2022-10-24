Read full article on original website
Skender Bracellari
3d ago
The pathetic education and the ILLEGAL immigrants infringing on our system at the hands of the SEWER SYSTEM POLICIES IN THE WHITE HOUSE
Reply
15
Alan Broadus
2d ago
Don’t understand why they call themselves woke because if that’s the case they dropped some acid and woke up in Wonderland because if they spend too much time woke their not gonna have the ability to work when they are introduced to reality and the real world so I guess someone is gonna have to take care of them
Reply
5
Related
Georgia debate moderator accused of 'fan service' for saying Stacey Abrams is on ‘side of public opinion'
Conservatives accused one of the Georgia gubernatorial debate moderators of "embarrassing" "fan service" for his question asking how it’s possible that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is down in the polls when she is on the "side of public opinion" on major issues. Critics alleged moderator and local CBS affiliate...
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Gov. Hochul orders investigation after New York teacher told to take down 'progress pride' flag
New York Governor Kathy Hochul ordered an investigation into a school that forced a high school teacher to remove her pride flags from the classroom.
Washington Examiner
'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions
A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
iheart.com
Saudi prince has a CHILLING message for Joe Biden
GLENN: So let's stop in Saudi Arabia, shall we? Remember when the president went over and said please pump some more oil and they said we'll pump a couple hundred thousand gallons of barrels for you. And then he said okay, well, can you just hold it until after the...
Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’
Nancy Pelosi was blasted on Twitter for claiming during a Friday press conference that illegal immigrants should remain in Florida to "pick the crops."
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
Retired 3-star Coast Guard vice admiral calls out Biden administration for 'misguided' military vax mandate
A top retired Coast Guard official is calling out the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for being an "ideological purge" against religious service members who are being denied exemptions.
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt
Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Kamala Harris catches flak for saying American youth are 'our children' on late night talk show
Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized on Tuesday for referring to American youth as "our children" during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
msn.com
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
Another Trump-Appointed Judge Says She Will Stop Hiring Elite Yale Law School Graduates, Citing Concerns About ‘Lack of Free Speech’
A federal appellate judge became the first to signal that she will add her name to a boycott of hiring graduates from Yale Law School for clerkships, an idea first proposed by another appellate judge and fellow appointee of former president Donald Trump. On Friday, U.S. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Branch...
Latina ex-Democrat tells MSNBC she switched parties because she's for ‘God, country, family and hard work’
Latino voters told MSNBC they'd vote Republican in November because they identify more with the GOP's values of God, country, family and hard work.
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Bill Clinton says ‘there is a limit’ to how many migrants US can take without causing ‘disruption’
As the U.S. faces a border crisis, former President Clinton says "there is a limit" to how many migrants any society can accept without there being disruption
Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas
For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
Fox News
846K+
Followers
5K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 8