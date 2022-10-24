Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s North Carolina High School Coach of the Week (Oct. 19-22)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s North Carolina High School Coach of the Week for Oct. 19-22 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Friday, Oct. 28 If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email gary@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveNC.

THIS WEEK’S NORTH CAROLINA COACH OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Tripp Honeycutt, South Davidson

The Wildcats hit two big milestones Friday night under their first-year head coach. They beat West Davidson for the first time since 1994 and won convincingly, 30-7. The win also put South Davidson’s record at 4-6 and the Wildcats will wait to see if they made the 1-A state playoffs.

South Davidson last won as many as four games in 2003, when the Wildcats were 6-6.

Donavan Vinson, Central Davidson

Central Davidson lost its coach to Salisbury after last season. Have the Spartans skipped a beat? No. Vinson, a longtime staff member, was elevated to the top job and the Spartans are 8-1.

On Friday, they beat North Davidson 21-7. That’s the Spartans’ first win over North Davidson since 2005.

Shane Timmons, Randleman

Randleman hit the skids in 2021 after a long period of dominance. The Tigers had to essentially rebuild.

And they did.

Timmons, a former college tight end with long ties to Randleman, has the Tigers at 7-2 and tied for first place in the PAC-7 1-A/2-A conference. Randleman is coming off a 70-0 wipeout of Trinity - just like old times.

James Phillips, Andrews

The Wildcats are a perfect 9-0 after last year’s 7-4 campaign. They just beat rival Robbinsville 28-12 and that’s one of the teams they lost to last year.

It looks like Phillips has the Wildcats set up for a long playoff run.

LaMonte Williamson, West Columbus

The Vikings were a .500 team last season, going 6-6. They're 6-3 now after Friday's big 26-22 win over Pender. They lost 54-13 to Ponder last season. That's what you call progress.

Robert Furth, Holly Springs

The Golden Hawks scored an impressive 31-19 win over previously undefeated Apex to move into sole possession of first place in their 4-A conference. If Holly Springs wins next Friday, the conference title is theirs.

Holly Springs is 8-1. This is already an improvement over their 7-4 mark last season.

Nicholas Eddins, Pinecrest

The Patriots beat Hoke County 35-12. They're closing in on a conference championship. All they have to do is beat Union Pines to close out the regular season. Pinecrest is a heavy favorite.

Winning a conference that has the likes of Richmond and Scotland County is quite the achievement.