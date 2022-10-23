Read full article on original website
WTVM
Single-vehicle wreck ejects victim from car in Opelika, police on scene
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County officials are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Lee Road 45 in Opelika. According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the accident caused a victim to be ejected from the car. The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time. However,...
WSFA
Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible. Pintlala Volunteer...
WSFA
State patrol vehicle stolen in Montgomery; suspect at large
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for the person who stole a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on Holcomb Street in Montgomery. The vehicle was later recovered, but the thief has not been caught.
WSFA
Huntingdon to host Greensboro Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will host the Greensboro College Pride Saturday afternoon. Huntingdon is 6-1, while Greensboro is 1-6 for the season. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
wdhn.com
Assistant district attorney recovering after bike crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Joe Varner and his close friend David Emery, a Dale County Assistant District Attorney were participating in a bike ride in Montgomery — something they like to do as a hobby but it suddenly became horrific on Saturday. “I was informed before my part...
WTVM
4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary. Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.
WSFA
Woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigation a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday. Sgt. Tina McGriff said the victim, a woman, was found in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released. No other information was...
WTVM
Auburn City Council approves of $40 million project
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On Oct. 18, the Auburn City Council approved the $40 million Lake Wilmore Community Project. The plan includes a community recreation center and four multipurpose fields at 737 Ogletree Road. The facility will also hold an indoor track, a covered swimming pool, and a fitness center....
WSFA
Montgomery Regional Airport holds mock plane crash drill
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport conducted a full-scale emergency preparedness drill Wednesday morning to test the speed and effectiveness of emergency personnel and MGM staff in the event of an aircraft accident. The FAA requires the emergency preparedness exercise known as the Triennial. Commercial airports, such as...
WSFA
Faulkner to host Cumberland Saturday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles will host the Cumberland Phoenix Saturday afternoon. Faulkner is 3-5, while Cumberland is 2-6 for the season. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
WSFA
Pedestrian hit, killed by 18-wheeler on I-85 in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A pedestrian has died after being struck by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 85, according to Opelika police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 68. Police said the driver remained at the scene where the victim was later pronounced dead.
WSFA
Meet the candidates running for Montgomery County sheriff
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are two candidates on the ballot running for Montgomery County sheriff. Democrat Derrick Cunningham, the incumbent, faces Libertarian Neil Pierce. Cunningham has been with the department since 1999. He first served as chief deputy before he was sworn in as sheriff in 2015. “I just...
WSFA
Cyclist struck, injured by semi-truck in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bicyclist is recovering after being struck by a semi-truck Saturday morning, according to Montgomery police. Authorities said they responded to the incident around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Dorchester Dr. and E. South Blvd. WTVY reported the victim is Dale County Assistant District Attorney...
Opelika woman hospitalized, four arrested in alleged assault over social media post
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Police believe an alleged argument over a social media post lead to a 25-year-old Opelika woman being hospitalized after investigators say she was assaulted by four women who broke into the victim’s home. Opelika investigators said Tuesday, October 25th at 2:46 p.m. police responded to an assault in the 500 Block […]
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
WSFA
Autaugaville woman dies following I-65 crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autaugaville woman has died following an early Wednesday morning crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Brandi L. Cofer, 26, was killed in a crash that happened on Interstate 65 near mile marker 173 around 12:30 a.m. That’s about a mile outside of Montgomery.
Auburn man accused of impersonating an officer, making terror threat
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators say an Auburn man pretending to be a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy allegedly threatened to shoot a woman in the head during an online interaction. The suspect is Justin Gregory Johnson, 36, from Auburn, Alabama. On September 15th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible […]
wtvy.com
Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide. Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already...
WSFA
8-year-old dies in wreck Sunday afternoon
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of an 8-year-old, and injured at least two others. ALEA says the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, when a truck rear-ended another vehicle. The wreck happened on I-65 near mile marker 203, about one mile south of Clanton.
WSFA
Victim killed in Sunday night Montgomery crash identified
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has released the name of a person who died in a late Sunday evening crash. Police and fire medics responded to the crash at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Norman Bridge Road and Delano Avenue. On scene, first responders found the...
