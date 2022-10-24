Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Florence + the Machine extend Australian tour with A Day on the Green show
Florence + the Machine have extended their upcoming Australian tour with an A Day on the Green show in Queensland. Florence Welch and her band will now perform at Queensland’s Sirromet Wines, located at Mount Cotton, on Saturday, March 18th (see full dates below). It brings the total amount of shows on the Australian leg of her Dance Fever Tour to seven.
thebrag.com
The Vamps are bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to Australia
English pop rock band The Vamps are celebrating 10 years together on their Greatest Hits Tour. The Australian leg will see the four-piece play in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne at the beginning of February (see full dates below). Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 3rd at 10am AEDT. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Wednesday, November 2nd at 10am AEDT.
thebrag.com
Seminal alternative rockers Mudhoney are coming to Australia
Seminal Seattle band Mudhoney are coming to Australia in 2023 for their first shows in the country since 2014. Formed in 1988, the four-piece soon established themselves as one of the most acclaimed bands of the early 90’s grunge explosion. They became closely associated with iconic record label Sub Pop, who also boasted other iconic Washington State bands like Soundgarden and Nirvana on their roster at the time.
thebrag.com
Megadeth, Parkway Drive & many more announced for Knotfest 2023
Just one day after it was confirmed the festival was heading Down Under, the inaugural lineup for Knotfest Australia is here. Slipknot are bringing their renowned festival to the country for the first time, expanding the event into new international territory. The curated Knotfest will head to Melbourne, Sydney and Melbourne in March of next year, and will be the first time the metal legends have performed here since 2016 (see full dates below).
thebrag.com
Kings of Leon drummer expresses anger at Sydney golf course
Kings of Leon might be relishing their return to touring in Australia, but one band member hasn’t had much luck with one of our golf courses. Nathan Followill, the drummer in the band of (literal) brothers, tweeted about his disappointing run-in with what he termed a “bucket list golf course” while Down Under.
thebrag.com
5SOS have made peace with being named the worst band in the world
5 Seconds of Summer are a popular band. They’re really popular in fact. That didn’t stop them from being named the worst band in the world three years in a row though. NME once gave the Australian favourites the unsavoury award from 2015, 2016 and 2017, which probably didn’t feel good.
thebrag.com
Channel 7 teams up with NBC to launch free reality TV Channel in Australia
In delightful news for reality TV fans, Channel 7 has teamed up with NBCUniversal to launch a new, free channel that will focus on broadcasting new reality and true crime series. The new channel is called 7Bravo and was announced at the Seven Network’s Upfront event – an industry night...
thebrag.com
Ed Sheeran confirms special guests for Australian and New Zealand tour
Ed Sheeran will be joined by two sterling rising artists on his upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour. 22-year-old singer-songwriter Maisie Peters will be joining Sheeran from England to support him at all tour shows. After signing to Sheeran’s Gingerbread Records label, she released her debut album, You Signed Up for This, last year.
thebrag.com
An Aussie airline is offering extravagant prizes for booking the middle seat
Australian airline Virgin Airlines is offering some pretty impressive prizes to passengers who book the middle seats on their flights. Middle seats are disliked by passengers, because of the lack of arm room, and being seated between two other people. Most flyers preferred to sit in a window or aisle seat.
thebrag.com
Bert ‘The Machine’ Kreischer is coming back down under with a new show
The stand-up comedian, better known as Bert ‘The Machine’ Kreischer, is coming back to Australia with a brand-new show that is set to have us in stitches. Kreischer is already a household name to many on social media, with clips from numerous podcasts, shows and comedy specials having a habit of going viral.
thebrag.com
You can get free return flights on Jetstar for 48 hours only
It might be spooky season but there’s nothing scary about the Jetstar ‘Return For FREE’ sale this week. For 48 hours only from Thursday, October 27th to Friday, October 28th, travellers can grab free return flights on select routes within Australia and overseas. With destinations including Thailand,...
TIFFCOM: Pitching Contest Winners Announced
Shikano Yohei’s “Her Beautiful Sword” was on Thursday named as winner of the MPA Grand Prize at the 2022 edition of the MPA / DHU / TIFFCOM Pitching Contest. A special recognition prize was awarded to Taniguchi Mio with “Nagahama.” The event is part of the TIFFCOM market that accompanies the ongoing Tokyo International Film Festival. The MPA Grand Prize winner is awarded a five-day study trip to the Film Immersion Course in Los Angeles., provided by the Motion Picture Association The special recognition prize winner is invited to the Asia Pacific Screen Awards, which will be held in Queensland, Australia. “It will be...
thebrag.com
Dom is suing three of her MAFS co-stars for defamation
MAFS star Dom has confirmed that she has contacted a lawyer to begin legal proceedings against Olivia Frazer, Jessica Seracino and Carolina Santos. She intends to sue her three co-stars for defamation. “I don’t take the defaming language against me lightly at all,” she told Confidential. “It’s not...
thebrag.com
Everything Coming to Stan in November 2022
A surprise new Pitch Perfect spinoff comedy and a star-studded Original Film about poker are coming to Stan this November. On November 24th, all episodes of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin premiere. Based on the hugely successful Pitch Perfect film franchise, the new series sees Adam Devine reprise his role as Bumper Allen from the first two films.
thebrag.com
Delta Goodrem shares emotional tribute for Olivia Newton John
Delta Goodrem has opened up about the grief she felt when her mentor and friend Olivia Newton-John died earlier this year. Delta famously played the part of Olivia in the miniseries Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You which was released in 2018. The two women were close friends and recorded multiple songs together.
Comments / 0