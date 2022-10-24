Read full article on original website
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Pete Carroll offers update on DK Metcalf's knee injury
Seahawks fans got a scare yesterday when wide receiver DK Metcalf was carted off the field. Soon after, he was ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury. After the game, coach Pete Carroll gave an update on Metcalf’s injury. He says the X-rays were negative but Metcalf will get an MRI.
Seahawks’ wide receiver DK Metcalf will not need surgery for knee injury
RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll. Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday morning, Carroll said the team got a “great report” about Metcalf after he left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half.
NFL
Pete Carroll on Seahawks claiming first place in NFC West after Week 7: 'Who would have thunk it?'
When Pete Carroll addressed his club following Sunday's 37-23 victory over the L.A. Chargers, the coach wasn't aware his Seahawks had leapfrogged their way to the top of the NFC West. "Nobody told me that before we started the meetings in there (the locker room). I would have been going...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 7 vs. Chargers
For the third time in four games, the Seattle Seahawks scored over 35 points in a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In a game that lacked anything but excitement, the Seattle Seahawks got their 4th win of the season by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23.
numberfire.com
Russell Wilson (hamstring) practicing Wednesday for Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Wilson reportedly looked more mobile at Wednesday's practice than he did in last week's limited sessions. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett previously said the veteran was "trending in that direction" of playing on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but Wilson will continue to be evaluated throughout the week. Brett Rypien went 24-of-46 for 225 scoreless yards and an interception as the Broncos' starter. Jerry Jeudy performed well with 7 catches on 11 targets for 96 yards, but Courtland Sutton only managed 3 catches and 23 yards on 9 targets.
Seahawks take NFC West lead at 4-3
After seven weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the team least likely to lead the NFC West is leading it. The Seattle Seahawks are the only team in the division with a winning record at 4-3 and now, with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback, are in the driver’s seat in the division.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Plunging Packers, Buccaneers in panic mode; Cowboys, Bengals, Seahawks climb for Week 8
There's no change with the top two teams in Sporting News' 2022 weekly power rankings going into Week 8 as the Eagles and Bills, the respective NFC and AFC favorites to get to Super Bowl 57, both were idle. But that doesn't mean things didn't get busy behind them coming out of Week 7.
Seahawks have 2 players at the top of GMFB's best rookies for Week 7
The Seahawks’ 2022 draft class is on pace to be the best group of rookies to come along in modern NFL history. Tariq Woolen has been getting most of the attention, but this week both Ken Walker and Coby Bryant made Peter Schraeger’s list of the top five rookies on GMFB.
Houston Chronicle
Are the Rockets getting better on defense? Assessing early season outings
The Houston Rockets defense was largely a mess in 2021-22. That isn't to be overly harsh. Young teams often struggle on the defensive end in the early years of a rebuild, though even by those standards Houston's defensive metrics were startlingly poor. The Rockets finished 30th (out of 30 teams) in defensive rating last year. No team allowed more points in the paint, nor more points in transition. Stephen Silas' squad was pummeled inside and beaten on the break. The result was an unsurprising 20–62 mark, a far cry from the 65-win juggernaut in Houston just four seasons prior.
Yardbarker
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson done for year with ruptured patellar
The Los Angeles Chargers will be without cornerback J.C. Jackson for the rest of the season. According to Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, Jackson ruptured his patellar tendon in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was carted off the field on Sunday, with his knee placed in an air...
Nets, Mavs meet on heel of frustrating losses
When the Dallas Mavericks visited the Brooklyn Nets on March 16, they constantly frustrated Kevin Durant with double teams and
