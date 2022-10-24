ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
KING 5

Seahawks’ wide receiver DK Metcalf will not need surgery for knee injury

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll. Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday morning, Carroll said the team got a “great report” about Metcalf after he left Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 7 vs. Chargers

For the third time in four games, the Seattle Seahawks scored over 35 points in a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In a game that lacked anything but excitement, the Seattle Seahawks got their 4th win of the season by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Russell Wilson (hamstring) practicing Wednesday for Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Wilson reportedly looked more mobile at Wednesday's practice than he did in last week's limited sessions. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett previously said the veteran was "trending in that direction" of playing on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but Wilson will continue to be evaluated throughout the week. Brett Rypien went 24-of-46 for 225 scoreless yards and an interception as the Broncos' starter. Jerry Jeudy performed well with 7 catches on 11 targets for 96 yards, but Courtland Sutton only managed 3 catches and 23 yards on 9 targets.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks take NFC West lead at 4-3

After seven weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the team least likely to lead the NFC West is leading it. The Seattle Seahawks are the only team in the division with a winning record at 4-3 and now, with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback, are in the driver’s seat in the division.
SEATTLE, WA
Houston Chronicle

Are the Rockets getting better on defense? Assessing early season outings

The Houston Rockets defense was largely a mess in 2021-22. That isn't to be overly harsh. Young teams often struggle on the defensive end in the early years of a rebuild, though even by those standards Houston's defensive metrics were startlingly poor. The Rockets finished 30th (out of 30 teams) in defensive rating last year. No team allowed more points in the paint, nor more points in transition. Stephen Silas' squad was pummeled inside and beaten on the break. The result was an unsurprising 20–62 mark, a far cry from the 65-win juggernaut in Houston just four seasons prior.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson done for year with ruptured patellar

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without cornerback J.C. Jackson for the rest of the season. According to Chargers head coach Brandon Staley, Jackson ruptured his patellar tendon in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was carted off the field on Sunday, with his knee placed in an air...

