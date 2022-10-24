ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

No-excuse early voting, mail-in ballot drop-off locations in your Kentucky county

By Dustin Massengill
LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — No-excuse early voting is set to begin Nov. 3, and excused absentee voting begin excused absentee voting is set to begin Oct. 26.

The expanded no-excuse early voting period came after bills expanded access and the security of Kentucky elections .

There are now four ways to cast your ballot in this election . The newest expansion comes to in-person early voting, but there are also more in-person absentee days adding safe options to the choice of mailing in a ballot or coming to the polls on Election Day.

“We used to just have one day, now we have 10,” Secretary of State Michael Adams told FOX 56.

More on Kentucky elections:

FOX 56 News has gathered the ballot drop-off locations and the in-person no-excuse absentee location for every Kentucky county. Sample general election ballots can be seen here .

Adair

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Adair County Clerk’s Office
424 Public Square, Ste 3
Columbia, KY 42728

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

ADAIR COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX BASEMENT
424 PUBLIC SQUARE
COLUMBIA, KY 42728

Allen

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Allen County Clerk’s Office
201 W Main Street #6
Scottsville, KY 42164

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

ALLEN COUNTY COURTROOM
201 W MAIN ST, RM 6
SCOTTSVILLE, KY 42164

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Anderson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Drive-through lane at the Clerk’s Office
100 South Main Street
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Anthony D. Stratton Building (basement)
1026 County Park Road
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342

THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

City Maintenance Garage Drive Thru
1500 Maintenance Drive
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342

THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Wal-mart / Mobile Unit
1000 US 127 North
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342

SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Ballard

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Ballard County Court House
132 N 4th St
Wickliffe, KY 42087

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Courthouse

Wickliffe, KY 42087

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Barren

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Barren County Government Center
117-1A N. Public Sq
Glasgow, KY 42141

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Barren County Extension Office
1463 W. Main St.
Glasgow, KY 42141

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Bath

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Bath County Clerk’s Office
17 W Main St
Owingsville, KY 40360

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Bath Co Extension Service
2914 US 60
Owingsville, KY 40360

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Bell

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Bell County Courthouse (Old Courthouse)
101 Courthouse Sqaure
Pineville, KY 40977

Bell County Clerks Office (Middlesboro Branch Office)
1474 US Highway 25E
Middlesboro, KY 40965

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

MIDDLESBORO COMMUNITY CENTER
705 N PETERSBOROUGH AVE
MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

BELL COUNTY COURTHOUSE
101 COURTHOUSE SQUARE
PINEVILLE, KY 40977

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Boone

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

BOONE COUNTY CLERK OFFICE
2950 WASHINGTON ST
BURLINGTON, KY 41005

FLORENCE GOVERNMENT CENTER MAIN LOBBY
1800 EWING BLVD
FLORENCE, KY 41042

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Boone County Extension Center
1824 Patrick Dr.
Burlington, KY 41005

THURS 9 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., SAT 7 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Bourbon

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

County Clerk’s Office Main Floor
301 Main St
Paris, KY 40361

County Clerk’s Basement Vehicle Rm
301 Main St
Paris, KY 40361

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Bourbon County Legion Park
30 Legion Dr.
Paris, KY 40361

10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Boyd

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Clerk’s Office Catlettsburg Courthouse
2800 Louisa St
Catlettsburg, KY 41129

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Catlettsburg Senior Center
3015 Center St
Catlettsburg, KY 41129

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Boyle

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

BOYLE COUNTY COURTHOUSE PARKING LOT
321 W. Main St.
DANVILLE, KY 40422

BOYLE COUNTY COURTHOUSE HALL
321 W. Main St.
DANVILLE, KY 40422

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

INTER COUNTY ENERGY COOP BUILDING
1009 HUSTONVILLE RD
DANVILLE, KY 40422

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Bracken

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Bracken County Clerk’s Office
116 W. Miami St.
Brooksville, KY 41004

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Bracken County Courthouse
116 W Miami St
Brooksville, KY 41004

THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Breathitt

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Breathitt County Courthouse Lobby
1137 Main St
Jackson, KY 41339

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Breathitt County Courthouse
1137 Main Street
Jackson, KY 41339

THURS 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., FRI 11 a.m. — 7 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Breckinridge

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

County Courthouse
208 S Main St
Hardinsburg, KY 40143

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Early Voting
208 S Main St
Hardinsburg, KY 40143

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Bullitt

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Nina Mooney Bullitt County Annex
149 N Walnut St
Shepherdsville, KY 40165

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

PAROQUET SPRINGS CONFERENCE CENTER
395 PAROQUET SPRINGS DR.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY 40165

8 a.m. — 4 PM ZONETON MIDDLE SCHOOL
797 OLD PRESTON HWY
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY 40165

8 a.m. — 4 PM EASTSIDE MIDDLE SCHOOL
6925 KY 44
MT. WASHINGTON, KY 40047

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Butler

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Butler County Courthouse Lobby
110 N Main St
Morgantown, KY 42261

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Butler County Courthouse Lobby
110 N Main St
Morgantown, KY 42261

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Caldwell

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Courthouse First Floor
100 E Market Street
Princeton, KY 42445

Courthouse Basement
100 E Market Street
Princeton, KY 42445

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

COURTHOUSE BASEMENT
100 E. MARKET STREET
PRINCETON, KY 42445

THURS 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Calloway

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Courthouse — South Side on Maple Street (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. M-F)
101 S. 5th St
MURRAY, KY 42071

Courthouse — 2nd Floor County Clerk’s Office Lobby (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. M-F)
101 S. 5th St
MURRAY, KY 42071

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

ROBERT O. MILLER COURTHOUSE ANNEX (ENTRANCE IN BACK OF BUILDING)
201 S. 4TH STREET
MURRAY, KY 42071

THURS 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Campbell

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

County Clerk’s Office Alexandria
8330 West Main St
Alexandria, KY 41001

Campbell County Administration Bldg
1098 Monmouth St
Newport, KY 41071

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

1ST BAPTIST CHURCH OF COLD SPRING
4410 ALEXANDRIA PIKE
COLD SPRING, KY 41076

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN CAMPBELL FIREHOUSE
1050 RACETRACK RD
ALEXANDRIA, KY 41001

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Campbell County Administration Bldg
1098 Monmouth St
Newport, KY 41071

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Carlisle

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Front Entrance of the Courthouse
985 US Hwy 62
Bardwell, KY 42023

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Courthouse
985 US Hwy 62
Bardwell, KY 42023

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Carroll

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

County Courthouse
440 Main St
Carrollton, KY 41008

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Courthouse
440 Main St
Carrollton, KY 41008

THURS 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Carter

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Carter County Courthouse
300 W Main St
Grayson, KY 41143 Olive Hill Post Office
215 W Tom T Hall Blvd
Olive Hill, KY 41143

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

CARTER COUNTY CLERK BRANCH LOCATION
215 WEST TOM T. HALL BLVD
OLIVE HILL, KY 41164

8:30 a.m. — 4 p.m.

CARTER COUNTY COURTHOUSE FISCAL COURTROOM
300 WEST MAIN STREET
GRAYSON, KY 41143

8:30 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Casey

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Casey County Clerk’s Office
625 Campbellsville St.
Liberty, KY 42539

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Casey Co. Pork Producers Bldg.
678 Wallace Wilkinson Blvd.
Liberty, KY 42539

7 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Christian

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Christian Co Courthouse
511 S. Main St
HOPKINSVILLE, KY 42240

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

SR. CITIZENS CENTER
1402 W 7TH ST
HOPKINSVILLE, KY 42240

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

BRUCE CONVENTION CENTER
303 CONFERENCE CENTER DR
HOPKINSVILLE, KY 42240

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Clark

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Clark County Court House
34 South Main Street
Winchester, KY 40391

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Clark County Court House
34 South Main Street
Winchester, KY 40391

THURS 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., SAT 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Clay

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Clay County Clerk’s Office
102 Richmond Road
Manchester, KY 40962

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

CLAY CO ADMIN BUILDING
102 RICHMOND RD
MANCHESTER, KY 40962

THURS 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Clinton

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Clinton County Clerk’s Office
100 S. Cross St
Albany, KY 42602

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Clinton County Community Center
110 N. Spring St
Albany, KY 42602

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

South KY RECC
715 Snow Rd
Albany, KY 42602

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Welcome Center
28 Welcome Center Dr.
Albany, KY 42602

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Crittenden

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Crittenden County Courthouse
107 S. Main St.
Marion, KY 42064

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Crittenden County Courthouse
107 S. Main St.
Marion, KY 42064

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Cumberland

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Cumberland County Clerk’s Office
601 Courthouse Square
Burkesville, KY 42717

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

County Fair Board Building
247 Upper River St
Burkesville, KY 42717

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Daviess

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Daviess County Courthouse
212 Saint Ann St.
Owensboro, KY 42303

Daviess County Public Library
2020 Frederica St.
Owensboro, KY 42301

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Owensboro Christian Church
2818 New Hartford Rd
Owensboro, KY 42303

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Edmonson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Edmonson County Comm. Center
108 N. Main
Brownsvile, KY 42210

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Edmonson County Clerk’s Office
108 N. Main Street
Brownsville, KY 42210

THURS 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Elliott

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Elliott Co Courthouse
118 S KY Hwy 7
SH, KY 41171

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Elliott County Courthouse, Law Library
100 Main Street
Sandy Hook, KY 41171

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Estill

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Estill County Clerk’s Office
130 Main Street
Irvine, KY 40336

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

COURTHOUSE
130 MAIN STREET
IRVINE, KY 40336

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Fayette

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Fayette County Clerk’s Office
162 E. Main Street
Lexington, KY 40507

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

LEXINGTON SENIOR CENTER
195 LIFE LANE
LEXINGTON, KY 40502

8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Fleming

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Fleming County Courthouse
100 Court Sq
Flemingsburg, KY 41041

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Fleming County Courthouse
100 Court Square
Flemingsburg, KY 41041

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Floyd

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Prestonsburg Courthouse
149 South Central Avenue, Suite 1
Prestonsburg, KY 41653

County Clerk McDowell Branch Office
9660 KY Route 122, Suite 4
McDowell, KY 41647

County Clerk Betsy Layne Branch Office
11105 US HWY 23, Suite 1
Betsy Layne, KY 41605

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Wilkerson Stumbo Convention Center
75 Theatre Court
Prestonsburg, KY 41653

12 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Floyd County Community Center
7199 Ky RT 80
Langley, KY 41649

12 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Floyd County McDowell Office
9575 Ky RT 122
McDowell, KY 41647

12 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Betsy Layne Clerk’s Branch Office
11105 US HWY 23, STE 1
Betsy Layne, KY 41605

12 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Fulton

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Fulton County Office Bldg
2216 Myron Cory Dr.
Hickman, KY 42050

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

FULTON COUNTY OFFICE BUILDING
2216 MYRON CORY DR
HICKMAN, KY 42050

FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

PONTOTOC CENTER
100 W STATELINE STREET
FULTON, KY 42041

THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

CAYCE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
195 STATE ROUTE 94 W
FULTON, KY 42041

SAT 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Gallatin

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Gallatin County Clerk’s Office
102 West High St
Warsaw, KY 41095

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Gallatin County Clerk’s Office
102 W. High Street
Warsaw, KY 41095

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Garrard

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Garrard County Clerk’s Office
15 Public Square, Ste #5
Lancaster, KY 40444

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

GARRARD COUNTY COURTHOUSE
15 PUBLIC SQUARE
LANCASTER, KY 40444

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Grant

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Grant County Clerk’s Office
107 N Main St
Williamstown, KY 41097

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Grant County Public Library
201 Barnes Rd
Williamstown, KY 41097

THURS, FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Graves

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Graves County Clerks Office
1102 Paris Rd Ste 4
Mayfield, KY 42066

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

GRAVES CLERKS OFFICE
1102 PARIS RD STE 4
MAYFIELD, KY 42066

THURS 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Grayson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Old Courthouse on Sq. — 3rd Floor
10 Public Sq.
Leitchfield, KY 42754

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Center On Main
425 S Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42754

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Green

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Green County Courthouse
203 Court Street
Greensburg, KY 42743

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

COURTHOUSE
203 WEST COURT ST
GREENSBURG, KY 42743

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Greenup

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Courthouse
301 Main St
Greenup, KY 41144 Flatwoods Branch Co Clerk’s Office
2513 Reed St
Flatwoods, KY 41169 So Shore Branch Co Clerk’s Office
69 Narco Dr.
South Shore, KY 41175

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Greenup County Courthouse
301 Main St.
Greenup, KY 41144

8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Hancock

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Hancock County Clerk’s Office
225 Main Cross ST
Hawesville, KY 42348

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

HANCOCK COUNTY CLERK
225 MAIN CROSS ST
HAWESVILLE, KY 42348

THUR 9 a.m.-5 p.m., FRI, SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Hardin

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Hardin County Government Building Lobby
150 N Provident Way
Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Hardin County Clerk’s Office Entrance
150 N Provident Way Ste 103
Elizabethtown, KY 42701

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Hardin County Clerk’s Office
150 N Provident Way Ste 103
Elizabethtown, KY 42701

7:45 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Harlan

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Harlan County Court House
210 E Central St
Harlan, KY 40831

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

THE HARLAN CENTER
201 SOUTH MAIN ST
HARLAN, KY 40831

8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Harrison

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Courthouse
111 S Main St
Cynthiana, KY 41031

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

County Clerk’s Office
102 S. Main St
Cynthiana, KY 41031

THURS, FRI 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. SAT 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Hart

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Hart County Courthouse Clerks Office
200 Main St
Munfordville, KY 42765

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

HART COUNTY CLERKS OFFICE (COURTHOUSE)
200 MAIN STREET
MUNFORDVILLE, KY 42765

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Henderson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Henderson County Courthouse
20 N. Main Street
Henderson, KY 42420 Henderson County Courthouse
20 N. Main Street
Henderson, KY 42420

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Chase Fulcher Archery Center
377 Garden Mile Rd.
Henderson, KY 42420

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Henry

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Henry County Clerk’s Office
27 South Property Road
New Castle, KY 40050

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

HENRY COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS 4-H BUILDING
CASTLE HWY
NEW CASTLE, KY 40050

THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., SAT 6 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Hickman

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Courthouse
110 E Clay St
Clinton, KY 42031

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Hickman County Extension Office
329 James H Phillips Dr.
Clinton, KY 42031

THURS 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., SAT 7 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Hopkins

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Hopkins County Clerk
24 Union Street
Madisonville, KY 42431

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Ballard Convention Center
605 East Arch St.
Madisonville, KY 42431

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Jackson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Jackson Co. Courthouse
100 Main St. N.
McKee, KY 40447

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

BONDBAPTIST FELLOWSHIP HALL
5535 HWY 3630
ANNVILLE, KY 40402

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE
100 MAIN ST. N
MCKEE, KY 40447

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Jefferson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Jefferson County Clerk Election Center
1000 E Liberty St
Louisville, KY 40204

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

The Jeffersonian
10617 Taylorsville Rd
Jeffersontown, KY 40299

8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Louisville Marriott East
1903 Embassy Square Blvd
Louisville, KY 40299

8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 W Muhammad Ali Blvd
Louisville, KY 40203

8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Mary Queen of Peace
4017 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40216

8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Sun Valley Community Center Multipurpose Rm
6505 Bethany Lane
Louisville, KY 40272

8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Kentucky Exposition Center East Hall A & B
937 Phillips Ln
Louisville, KY 40209

8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
724 Brent Street
Louisville, KY 40204

8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Jessamine

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Jessamine Co Courthouse
101 N. Main St.
Nicholasville, KY 40356

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Jessamine County Court House
101 N. Main Street
NICHOLASVILLE, KY 40356

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Madison

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Madison County Clerk’s Office (Berea)
304 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403

Madison County Clerk’s Office (Richmond)
101 W Main St
Richmond, KY 40475

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Russel Acton Folk Center
212 W. Jefferson St
Berea, KY 40403

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Madison Co. Extension Office
230 Duncannon Ln
Richmond, KY 40475

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Madison County Public Library
507 W Main St.
Richmond, KY 40475

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Magoffin

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Albert Patrick Building/Courthouse
56 East Maple St
Salyersville, KY 41465

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Magoffin County Courthouse
42 East Maple St
Salyersville, KY 41465

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Marion

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

David R. Hourigan Building
223 North Spalding Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

David R. Hourigan Government Building
223 N. Spalding Ave
Lebanon, KY 40033

8:20 a.m. — 4:20 p.m.

Marshall

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Courthouse
1101 Main
Benton, KY 42025

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Joe Creason Community Building
1600 Park Ave
Benton, KY 42025

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Martin

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Martin County Clerk’s Office
29 Court Street
Inez, KY 41224

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Martin Co Clerk’s Office
42 E MAIN STREET
INEZ, KY 41224

10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Mason

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Mason County Clerk’s Office
27 W. 3rd St.
Maysville, KY 41056

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Central United Methodist Church
912 E. 2nd St.
Maysville, KY 41056

8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Meade

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Meade County Courthouse
516 Hillcrest Dr.
Brandenburg, KY 40108

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Home & Garden Building
884 Hillcrest Dr., BLDG O
Brandenburg, KY 40108

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Menifee

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Menifee County Court House
12 Main Street
Frenchburg, KY 40322

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

CLARK ENERGY BUILDING
28 BIBLE CAMP LANE
FRENCHBURG, KY 40322

THURS 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., FRI, SAT 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Mercer

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Mercer County Courthouse
207 W. Lexington St.
Harrodsburg, KY 40330

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Mercer County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office)
207 W Lexington St
Harrodsburg, KY 40330

8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Metcalfe

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

New Government Building
201 N Main St
Edmonton, KY 42129

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

New Government Building
201 North Main St
Edmonton, KY 42129

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Monroe

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Monroe County Courthouse
200 North Main St Suite D
Tompkinsville, KY 42167

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

COURTHOUSE
200 NORTH MAIN ST
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY 42167

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Montgomery

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Montgomery County Courthouse Deed Room
1 Court St.
MT Sterling, KY 40353

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Clay Community Center
3400 Indian Mound Dr.
MT Sterling, KY 40353

THURS, FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 7 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Morgan

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Morgan Co Office Bldg, 3rd floor
450 Prestonsburg st
West Liberty, KY 41472

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Morgan County Office Bldg. (GYM)
450 Prestonsburg St
West Liberty, KY 41472

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Muhlenberg

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Muhlenberg County Courthouse
100 S Main Street
Greenville, KY 42345

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Merle Travis Center
750 Cleaton Road
Powdery, KY 42367

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Nelson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

County Clerk’s Office — Voter Registration Office
113 E Stephen Foster Ave
Bardstown, KY 40004

County Clerk’s Office — Outside to the left of the Front Door
113 E Stephen Foster Ave
Bardstown, KY 40004

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Nelson County Library
201 Cathedral Mnr
Bardstown, KY 40004

Nicholas

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Nicholas County Clerk’s Office
125 East Main St
Carlisle, KY 40311

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

NICHOLAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE
125 EAST MAIN STREET
CARLISLE, KY 40311

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Ohio

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Ohio County Court House
301 S. Main St
Hartford, KY 42347

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

OHIO CO CLERKS OFFICE
301 S. MAIN ST
HARTFORD, KY 42347

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Oldham

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Oldham County Clerk-Lagrange
100 W. Jefferson St
LaGrange, KY 40031

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

JOHN BLACK COMMUNITY CENTER
1551 N. HWY 393
LAGRANGE, KY 40031

THURS 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., SAT 6 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Owen

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Owen County Clerk’s Office
136 W. Bryan Street
Owenton, KY 40359

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

OWEN COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE
136 WEST BRYAN STREET
OWENTON, KY 40359

THURS, FRI 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 6 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Owsley

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Owsley County Clerk’s Office
20 Main St, 1st Floor Courthouse
Booneville, KY 41314

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Owsley Co. Recreational Center
99 County Barn Road
BOONEVILLE, KY 41314

10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Pendleton

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Pendleton County Clerk’s Office
233 Main Street
Falmouth, KY 41040

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

County Clerk’s Office
233 MAIN STREET
Falmouth, KY 41040

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Perry

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Perry County Courthouse
481 Main Street
Hazard, KY 41701

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

PERRY COUNTY COURTHOUSE
481 MAIN STREET
HAZARD, KY 41701

THURS, FRI 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Pike

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

County Courthouse (Handicap-Riverfill Entrance)
146 Main Street
Pikeville, KY 41501

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

PIKE COUNTY COURTHOUSE 2ND FLOOR
146 MAIN ST
PIKEVILLE, KY 41501

THURS 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Powell

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Powell County Courthouse
525 Washington St.
Stanton, KY 40380

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Powell County Public Library
725 Breckinridge St.
Stanton, KY 40380

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Pulaski

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

PULASKI CO COURTHOUSE
100 N MAIN ST
SOMERSET, KY 42501

PULASKI CO MVL BRANCH
124 N MAIN ST
SOMERSET, KY 42501

PULASKI CO GRAND CENTRAL BRANCH
2821 S HWY 27
SOMERSET, KY 42501

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center
180 Oak Leaf Lane
Somerset, KY 42503

THURS 9 a.m. — 7 p.m., FRI, SAT 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Rocky Hollow Recreation Center
142 S Central Ave
Somerset, KY 42501

THURS 9 a.m. — 7 p.m., FRI, SAT 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

S KY RECC Community Room
200 Electric Ave
Somerset, KY 42501

THURS 9 a.m. — 7 p.m., FRI, SAT 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Robertson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Robertson County Clerk’s Office
26 Court Street
Mt. Olivet, KY 41064

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Robertson County Clerk’s Office
26 Court Street
Mt. Olivet, KY 41064

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Rockcastle

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Rockcastle Co. Courthouse
205 East Main Street, US 25 Entrance
Mt. Vernon, KY 40456

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Rockcastle Co Courthouse
205 East Main Street
Mt. Vernon, KY 404056

THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Rowan

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Rowan County Courthouse
600 West Main St.
Morehead, KY 40351

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Carl Perkins Center
1300 Divide Hill Drive
Morehead, KY 40351

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Russell

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Russell Co Courthouse
410 Monument Sq
Jamestown, KY 42642

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

South KY RECC Community Room
2405 N MAIN ST
Jamestown, KY 42629

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Scott

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Scott County Courthouse (1st Floor Foyer)
101 E. Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Scott County Public Library
104 S. Bradford Ln.
Georgetown, KY 40324

8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Shelby

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Shelby Co Clerks Office
501 Main St
Shelbyville, KY 40065

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Stratton Community Center
215 Washington St
Shelbyville, KY 40065

10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Simpson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Simpson County Clerk’s Office
103 West Cedar
Franklin, KY 42134

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

COURTHOUSE
100 COURTHOUSE SQUARE
FRANKLIN, KY 42134

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Spencer

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Spencer County Clerk’s Office
2 West Main St
Taylorsville, KY 40071

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Spencer County Library
168 Taylorsville Rd.
Taylorsville, KY 40071

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Taylorsville Fire Station #2
4901 Taylorsville Rd.
Taylorsville, KY 40071

11 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Taylor

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Taylor County Courthouse
203 N. Court Street
Campbellsville, KY 42718

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

NEW TAYLOR COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT
1563 GREENSBURG RD
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY 42718

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Todd

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Todd County Courthouse
200 E Washington St
Elkton, KY 42220

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

TODD COUNTY COURTHOUSE
200 E WASHINGTON
ELKTON, KY 42220

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Trigg

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Trigg County Clerk’s Office
38 Main Street
Cadiz, KY 42211

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Emergency Operations Center (EOC)
39 Jefferson Street
Cadiz, KY 42211

10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Trimble

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Trimble County Clerk’s Office
30 Hwy 42 E
Bedford, KY 40006

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Trimble County Courthouse
30 Hwy 42 East
Bedford, KY 40006

THURS, FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Union

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Union County Courthouse
100 W Main St
Morganfield, KY 42437

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

UC SENIOR CITIZENS BLDG.
225 NORTH RICHARDS LANE
MORGANFIELD, KY 42437

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Warren

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Warren County Courthouse
429 E 10th St, Suite 100
Bowling Green, KY 42101

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

EPHRAM WHITE PARK
885 MT OLIVET RD
BOWLING GREEN, KY 42101

8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

LIVING HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH
1805 WESTEN ST
BOWLING GREEN, KY 42104

8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

MICHAEL O BUCHANON PARK
9222 NASHVILLE RD
BOWLING GREEN, KY 42101

8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

PHIL MOORE PARK
7101 SCOTTSVILLE RD
ALVATON, KY 42122

8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

SUGAR MAPLE SQUARE
1347 KY HIGHWAY 185
BOWLING GREEN, KY 42101

8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Washington

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Washington County Clerk’s Office
117 N Cross Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

COURTHOUSE/COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE BUILDING
117 N CROSS MAIN ST
SPRINGFIELD, KY 40069

8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Wayne

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Wayne County Clerk’s Office
55 N. Main Street
Monticello, KY 42633

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

COURTHOUSE
55 N MAIN ST
MONTICELLO, KY 42633

9 a.m. — 5 PM COURTHOUSE
55 N MAIN ST
MONTICELLO, KY 42633

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Webster

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Courthouse 2nd Floor County Clerk’s office
25 US Hwy 41A S
Dixon, KY 42409

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Webster Co Senior Center
80 N. College St
Dixon, KY 42409

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Whitley

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Corbin City Hall
805 S Main Street
Corbin, KY 40701 Whitley County Courthouse
200 Main Street
Williamsburg, KY 40769

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Corbin City Hall
805 S Street
Corbin, KY 40701

8 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Whitley County Court House
200 Main Street
Williamsburg, KY 40769

8 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Wolfe

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Wolfe County Courthouse
10 Court Street
Campton, KY 41301

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Courthouse 2nd Floor
10 Court Street
Campton, KY 41301

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Woodford

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Woodford County Courthouse
130 Court St
Versailles, KY 40383

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

WOODFORD CO. CLERK
130 COURT ST
Versailles, KY 40383

THURS 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

