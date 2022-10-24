No-excuse early voting, mail-in ballot drop-off locations in your Kentucky county
LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — No-excuse early voting is set to begin Nov. 3, and excused absentee voting begin excused absentee voting is set to begin Oct. 26.
The expanded no-excuse early voting period came after bills expanded access and the security of Kentucky elections .
There are now four ways to cast your ballot in this election . The newest expansion comes to in-person early voting, but there are also more in-person absentee days adding safe options to the choice of mailing in a ballot or coming to the polls on Election Day.
“We used to just have one day, now we have 10,” Secretary of State Michael Adams told FOX 56.
FOX 56 News has gathered the ballot drop-off locations and the in-person no-excuse absentee location for every Kentucky county. Sample general election ballots can be seen here .
Adair
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Adair County Clerk’s Office
424 Public Square, Ste 3
Columbia, KY 42728
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
ADAIR COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX BASEMENT
424 PUBLIC SQUARE
COLUMBIA, KY 42728
Allen
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Allen County Clerk’s Office
201 W Main Street #6
Scottsville, KY 42164
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
ALLEN COUNTY COURTROOM
201 W MAIN ST, RM 6
SCOTTSVILLE, KY 42164
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Anderson
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Drive-through lane at the Clerk’s Office
100 South Main Street
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Anthony D. Stratton Building (basement)
1026 County Park Road
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
City Maintenance Garage Drive Thru
1500 Maintenance Drive
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Wal-mart / Mobile Unit
1000 US 127 North
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Ballard
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Ballard County Court House
132 N 4th St
Wickliffe, KY 42087
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Courthouse
Wickliffe, KY 42087
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Barren
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Barren County Government Center
117-1A N. Public Sq
Glasgow, KY 42141
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Barren County Extension Office
1463 W. Main St.
Glasgow, KY 42141
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Bath
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Bath County Clerk’s Office
17 W Main St
Owingsville, KY 40360
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Bath Co Extension Service
2914 US 60
Owingsville, KY 40360
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Bell
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Bell County Courthouse (Old Courthouse)
101 Courthouse Sqaure
Pineville, KY 40977
Bell County Clerks Office (Middlesboro Branch Office)
1474 US Highway 25E
Middlesboro, KY 40965
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
MIDDLESBORO COMMUNITY CENTER
705 N PETERSBOROUGH AVE
MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
BELL COUNTY COURTHOUSE
101 COURTHOUSE SQUARE
PINEVILLE, KY 40977
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Boone
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
BOONE COUNTY CLERK OFFICE
2950 WASHINGTON ST
BURLINGTON, KY 41005
FLORENCE GOVERNMENT CENTER MAIN LOBBY
1800 EWING BLVD
FLORENCE, KY 41042
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Boone County Extension Center
1824 Patrick Dr.
Burlington, KY 41005
THURS 9 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., SAT 7 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Bourbon
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
County Clerk’s Office Main Floor
301 Main St
Paris, KY 40361
County Clerk’s Basement Vehicle Rm
301 Main St
Paris, KY 40361
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Bourbon County Legion Park
30 Legion Dr.
Paris, KY 40361
10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Boyd
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Clerk’s Office Catlettsburg Courthouse
2800 Louisa St
Catlettsburg, KY 41129
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Catlettsburg Senior Center
3015 Center St
Catlettsburg, KY 41129
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Boyle
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
BOYLE COUNTY COURTHOUSE PARKING LOT
321 W. Main St.
DANVILLE, KY 40422
BOYLE COUNTY COURTHOUSE HALL
321 W. Main St.
DANVILLE, KY 40422
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
INTER COUNTY ENERGY COOP BUILDING
1009 HUSTONVILLE RD
DANVILLE, KY 40422
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Bracken
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Bracken County Clerk’s Office
116 W. Miami St.
Brooksville, KY 41004
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Bracken County Courthouse
116 W Miami St
Brooksville, KY 41004
THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Breathitt
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Breathitt County Courthouse Lobby
1137 Main St
Jackson, KY 41339
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Breathitt County Courthouse
1137 Main Street
Jackson, KY 41339
THURS 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., FRI 11 a.m. — 7 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Breckinridge
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
County Courthouse
208 S Main St
Hardinsburg, KY 40143
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Early Voting
208 S Main St
Hardinsburg, KY 40143
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Bullitt
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Nina Mooney Bullitt County Annex
149 N Walnut St
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
PAROQUET SPRINGS CONFERENCE CENTER
395 PAROQUET SPRINGS DR.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY 40165
8 a.m. — 4 PM ZONETON MIDDLE SCHOOL
797 OLD PRESTON HWY
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY 40165
8 a.m. — 4 PM EASTSIDE MIDDLE SCHOOL
6925 KY 44
MT. WASHINGTON, KY 40047
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Butler
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Butler County Courthouse Lobby
110 N Main St
Morgantown, KY 42261
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Butler County Courthouse Lobby
110 N Main St
Morgantown, KY 42261
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Caldwell
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Courthouse First Floor
100 E Market Street
Princeton, KY 42445
Courthouse Basement
100 E Market Street
Princeton, KY 42445
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
COURTHOUSE BASEMENT
100 E. MARKET STREET
PRINCETON, KY 42445
THURS 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Calloway
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Courthouse — South Side on Maple Street (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. M-F)
101 S. 5th St
MURRAY, KY 42071
Courthouse — 2nd Floor County Clerk’s Office Lobby (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. M-F)
101 S. 5th St
MURRAY, KY 42071
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
ROBERT O. MILLER COURTHOUSE ANNEX (ENTRANCE IN BACK OF BUILDING)
201 S. 4TH STREET
MURRAY, KY 42071
THURS 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Campbell
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
County Clerk’s Office Alexandria
8330 West Main St
Alexandria, KY 41001
Campbell County Administration Bldg
1098 Monmouth St
Newport, KY 41071
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
1ST BAPTIST CHURCH OF COLD SPRING
4410 ALEXANDRIA PIKE
COLD SPRING, KY 41076
9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
SOUTHERN CAMPBELL FIREHOUSE
1050 RACETRACK RD
ALEXANDRIA, KY 41001
9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Campbell County Administration Bldg
1098 Monmouth St
Newport, KY 41071
9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Carlisle
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Front Entrance of the Courthouse
985 US Hwy 62
Bardwell, KY 42023
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Courthouse
985 US Hwy 62
Bardwell, KY 42023
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Carroll
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
County Courthouse
440 Main St
Carrollton, KY 41008
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Courthouse
440 Main St
Carrollton, KY 41008
THURS 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Carter
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Carter County Courthouse
300 W Main St
Grayson, KY 41143 Olive Hill Post Office
215 W Tom T Hall Blvd
Olive Hill, KY 41143
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
CARTER COUNTY CLERK BRANCH LOCATION
215 WEST TOM T. HALL BLVD
OLIVE HILL, KY 41164
8:30 a.m. — 4 p.m.
CARTER COUNTY COURTHOUSE FISCAL COURTROOM
300 WEST MAIN STREET
GRAYSON, KY 41143
8:30 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Casey
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Casey County Clerk’s Office
625 Campbellsville St.
Liberty, KY 42539
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Casey Co. Pork Producers Bldg.
678 Wallace Wilkinson Blvd.
Liberty, KY 42539
7 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Christian
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Christian Co Courthouse
511 S. Main St
HOPKINSVILLE, KY 42240
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
SR. CITIZENS CENTER
1402 W 7TH ST
HOPKINSVILLE, KY 42240
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
BRUCE CONVENTION CENTER
303 CONFERENCE CENTER DR
HOPKINSVILLE, KY 42240
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Clark
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Clark County Court House
34 South Main Street
Winchester, KY 40391
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Clark County Court House
34 South Main Street
Winchester, KY 40391
THURS 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., SAT 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Clay
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Clay County Clerk’s Office
102 Richmond Road
Manchester, KY 40962
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
CLAY CO ADMIN BUILDING
102 RICHMOND RD
MANCHESTER, KY 40962
THURS 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Clinton
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Clinton County Clerk’s Office
100 S. Cross St
Albany, KY 42602
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Clinton County Community Center
110 N. Spring St
Albany, KY 42602
9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
South KY RECC
715 Snow Rd
Albany, KY 42602
9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Welcome Center
28 Welcome Center Dr.
Albany, KY 42602
9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Crittenden
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Crittenden County Courthouse
107 S. Main St.
Marion, KY 42064
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Crittenden County Courthouse
107 S. Main St.
Marion, KY 42064
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Cumberland
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Cumberland County Clerk’s Office
601 Courthouse Square
Burkesville, KY 42717
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
County Fair Board Building
247 Upper River St
Burkesville, KY 42717
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Daviess
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Daviess County Courthouse
212 Saint Ann St.
Owensboro, KY 42303
Daviess County Public Library
2020 Frederica St.
Owensboro, KY 42301
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Owensboro Christian Church
2818 New Hartford Rd
Owensboro, KY 42303
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Edmonson
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Edmonson County Comm. Center
108 N. Main
Brownsvile, KY 42210
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Edmonson County Clerk’s Office
108 N. Main Street
Brownsville, KY 42210
THURS 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Elliott
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Elliott Co Courthouse
118 S KY Hwy 7
SH, KY 41171
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Elliott County Courthouse, Law Library
100 Main Street
Sandy Hook, KY 41171
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Estill
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Estill County Clerk’s Office
130 Main Street
Irvine, KY 40336
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
COURTHOUSE
130 MAIN STREET
IRVINE, KY 40336
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Fayette
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Fayette County Clerk’s Office
162 E. Main Street
Lexington, KY 40507
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
LEXINGTON SENIOR CENTER
195 LIFE LANE
LEXINGTON, KY 40502
8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Fleming
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Fleming County Courthouse
100 Court Sq
Flemingsburg, KY 41041
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Fleming County Courthouse
100 Court Square
Flemingsburg, KY 41041
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Floyd
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Prestonsburg Courthouse
149 South Central Avenue, Suite 1
Prestonsburg, KY 41653
County Clerk McDowell Branch Office
9660 KY Route 122, Suite 4
McDowell, KY 41647
County Clerk Betsy Layne Branch Office
11105 US HWY 23, Suite 1
Betsy Layne, KY 41605
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Wilkerson Stumbo Convention Center
75 Theatre Court
Prestonsburg, KY 41653
12 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Floyd County Community Center
7199 Ky RT 80
Langley, KY 41649
12 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Floyd County McDowell Office
9575 Ky RT 122
McDowell, KY 41647
12 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Betsy Layne Clerk’s Branch Office
11105 US HWY 23, STE 1
Betsy Layne, KY 41605
12 p.m. — 8 p.m.
Fulton
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Fulton County Office Bldg
2216 Myron Cory Dr.
Hickman, KY 42050
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
FULTON COUNTY OFFICE BUILDING
2216 MYRON CORY DR
HICKMAN, KY 42050
FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
PONTOTOC CENTER
100 W STATELINE STREET
FULTON, KY 42041
THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
CAYCE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
195 STATE ROUTE 94 W
FULTON, KY 42041
SAT 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Gallatin
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Gallatin County Clerk’s Office
102 West High St
Warsaw, KY 41095
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Gallatin County Clerk’s Office
102 W. High Street
Warsaw, KY 41095
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Garrard
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Garrard County Clerk’s Office
15 Public Square, Ste #5
Lancaster, KY 40444
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
GARRARD COUNTY COURTHOUSE
15 PUBLIC SQUARE
LANCASTER, KY 40444
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Grant
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Grant County Clerk’s Office
107 N Main St
Williamstown, KY 41097
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Grant County Public Library
201 Barnes Rd
Williamstown, KY 41097
THURS, FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Graves
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Graves County Clerks Office
1102 Paris Rd Ste 4
Mayfield, KY 42066
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
GRAVES CLERKS OFFICE
1102 PARIS RD STE 4
MAYFIELD, KY 42066
THURS 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Grayson
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Old Courthouse on Sq. — 3rd Floor
10 Public Sq.
Leitchfield, KY 42754
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Center On Main
425 S Main St.
Leitchfield, KY 42754
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Green
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Green County Courthouse
203 Court Street
Greensburg, KY 42743
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
COURTHOUSE
203 WEST COURT ST
GREENSBURG, KY 42743
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Greenup
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Courthouse
301 Main St
Greenup, KY 41144 Flatwoods Branch Co Clerk’s Office
2513 Reed St
Flatwoods, KY 41169 So Shore Branch Co Clerk’s Office
69 Narco Dr.
South Shore, KY 41175
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Greenup County Courthouse
301 Main St.
Greenup, KY 41144
8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Hancock
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Hancock County Clerk’s Office
225 Main Cross ST
Hawesville, KY 42348
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
HANCOCK COUNTY CLERK
225 MAIN CROSS ST
HAWESVILLE, KY 42348
THUR 9 a.m.-5 p.m., FRI, SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Hardin
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Hardin County Government Building Lobby
150 N Provident Way
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
Hardin County Clerk’s Office Entrance
150 N Provident Way Ste 103
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Hardin County Clerk’s Office
150 N Provident Way Ste 103
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
7:45 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Harlan
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Harlan County Court House
210 E Central St
Harlan, KY 40831
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
THE HARLAN CENTER
201 SOUTH MAIN ST
HARLAN, KY 40831
8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Harrison
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Courthouse
111 S Main St
Cynthiana, KY 41031
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
County Clerk’s Office
102 S. Main St
Cynthiana, KY 41031
THURS, FRI 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. SAT 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Hart
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Hart County Courthouse Clerks Office
200 Main St
Munfordville, KY 42765
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
HART COUNTY CLERKS OFFICE (COURTHOUSE)
200 MAIN STREET
MUNFORDVILLE, KY 42765
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Henderson
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Henderson County Courthouse
20 N. Main Street
Henderson, KY 42420 Henderson County Courthouse
20 N. Main Street
Henderson, KY 42420
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Chase Fulcher Archery Center
377 Garden Mile Rd.
Henderson, KY 42420
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Henry
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Henry County Clerk’s Office
27 South Property Road
New Castle, KY 40050
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
HENRY COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS 4-H BUILDING
CASTLE HWY
NEW CASTLE, KY 40050
THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., SAT 6 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Hickman
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Courthouse
110 E Clay St
Clinton, KY 42031
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Hickman County Extension Office
329 James H Phillips Dr.
Clinton, KY 42031
THURS 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., SAT 7 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Hopkins
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Hopkins County Clerk
24 Union Street
Madisonville, KY 42431
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Ballard Convention Center
605 East Arch St.
Madisonville, KY 42431
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Jackson
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Jackson Co. Courthouse
100 Main St. N.
McKee, KY 40447
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
BONDBAPTIST FELLOWSHIP HALL
5535 HWY 3630
ANNVILLE, KY 40402
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE
100 MAIN ST. N
MCKEE, KY 40447
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Jefferson
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Jefferson County Clerk Election Center
1000 E Liberty St
Louisville, KY 40204
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
The Jeffersonian
10617 Taylorsville Rd
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Louisville Marriott East
1903 Embassy Square Blvd
Louisville, KY 40299
8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Kentucky Center for African American Heritage
1701 W Muhammad Ali Blvd
Louisville, KY 40203
8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Mary Queen of Peace
4017 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40216
8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Sun Valley Community Center Multipurpose Rm
6505 Bethany Lane
Louisville, KY 40272
8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Kentucky Exposition Center East Hall A & B
937 Phillips Ln
Louisville, KY 40209
8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
724 Brent Street
Louisville, KY 40204
8 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Jessamine
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Jessamine Co Courthouse
101 N. Main St.
Nicholasville, KY 40356
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Jessamine County Court House
101 N. Main Street
NICHOLASVILLE, KY 40356
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Madison
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Madison County Clerk’s Office (Berea)
304 Chestnut Street
Berea, KY 40403
Madison County Clerk’s Office (Richmond)
101 W Main St
Richmond, KY 40475
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Russel Acton Folk Center
212 W. Jefferson St
Berea, KY 40403
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Madison Co. Extension Office
230 Duncannon Ln
Richmond, KY 40475
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Madison County Public Library
507 W Main St.
Richmond, KY 40475
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Magoffin
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Albert Patrick Building/Courthouse
56 East Maple St
Salyersville, KY 41465
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Magoffin County Courthouse
42 East Maple St
Salyersville, KY 41465
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Marion
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
David R. Hourigan Building
223 North Spalding Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
David R. Hourigan Government Building
223 N. Spalding Ave
Lebanon, KY 40033
8:20 a.m. — 4:20 p.m.
Marshall
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Courthouse
1101 Main
Benton, KY 42025
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Joe Creason Community Building
1600 Park Ave
Benton, KY 42025
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Martin
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Martin County Clerk’s Office
29 Court Street
Inez, KY 41224
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Martin Co Clerk’s Office
42 E MAIN STREET
INEZ, KY 41224
10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Mason
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Mason County Clerk’s Office
27 W. 3rd St.
Maysville, KY 41056
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Central United Methodist Church
912 E. 2nd St.
Maysville, KY 41056
8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Meade
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Meade County Courthouse
516 Hillcrest Dr.
Brandenburg, KY 40108
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Home & Garden Building
884 Hillcrest Dr., BLDG O
Brandenburg, KY 40108
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Menifee
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Menifee County Court House
12 Main Street
Frenchburg, KY 40322
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
CLARK ENERGY BUILDING
28 BIBLE CAMP LANE
FRENCHBURG, KY 40322
THURS 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., FRI, SAT 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Mercer
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Mercer County Courthouse
207 W. Lexington St.
Harrodsburg, KY 40330
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Mercer County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office)
207 W Lexington St
Harrodsburg, KY 40330
8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Metcalfe
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
New Government Building
201 N Main St
Edmonton, KY 42129
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
New Government Building
201 North Main St
Edmonton, KY 42129
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Monroe
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Monroe County Courthouse
200 North Main St Suite D
Tompkinsville, KY 42167
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
COURTHOUSE
200 NORTH MAIN ST
TOMPKINSVILLE, KY 42167
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Montgomery
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Montgomery County Courthouse Deed Room
1 Court St.
MT Sterling, KY 40353
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Clay Community Center
3400 Indian Mound Dr.
MT Sterling, KY 40353
THURS, FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 7 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Morgan
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Morgan Co Office Bldg, 3rd floor
450 Prestonsburg st
West Liberty, KY 41472
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Morgan County Office Bldg. (GYM)
450 Prestonsburg St
West Liberty, KY 41472
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Muhlenberg
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Muhlenberg County Courthouse
100 S Main Street
Greenville, KY 42345
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Merle Travis Center
750 Cleaton Road
Powdery, KY 42367
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Nelson
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
County Clerk’s Office — Voter Registration Office
113 E Stephen Foster Ave
Bardstown, KY 40004
County Clerk’s Office — Outside to the left of the Front Door
113 E Stephen Foster Ave
Bardstown, KY 40004
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Nelson County Library
201 Cathedral Mnr
Bardstown, KY 40004
Nicholas
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Nicholas County Clerk’s Office
125 East Main St
Carlisle, KY 40311
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
NICHOLAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE
125 EAST MAIN STREET
CARLISLE, KY 40311
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Ohio
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Ohio County Court House
301 S. Main St
Hartford, KY 42347
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
OHIO CO CLERKS OFFICE
301 S. MAIN ST
HARTFORD, KY 42347
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Oldham
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Oldham County Clerk-Lagrange
100 W. Jefferson St
LaGrange, KY 40031
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
JOHN BLACK COMMUNITY CENTER
1551 N. HWY 393
LAGRANGE, KY 40031
THURS 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., SAT 6 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Owen
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Owen County Clerk’s Office
136 W. Bryan Street
Owenton, KY 40359
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
OWEN COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE
136 WEST BRYAN STREET
OWENTON, KY 40359
THURS, FRI 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 6 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Owsley
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Owsley County Clerk’s Office
20 Main St, 1st Floor Courthouse
Booneville, KY 41314
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Owsley Co. Recreational Center
99 County Barn Road
BOONEVILLE, KY 41314
10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Pendleton
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Pendleton County Clerk’s Office
233 Main Street
Falmouth, KY 41040
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
County Clerk’s Office
233 MAIN STREET
Falmouth, KY 41040
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Perry
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Perry County Courthouse
481 Main Street
Hazard, KY 41701
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
PERRY COUNTY COURTHOUSE
481 MAIN STREET
HAZARD, KY 41701
THURS, FRI 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Pike
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
County Courthouse (Handicap-Riverfill Entrance)
146 Main Street
Pikeville, KY 41501
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
PIKE COUNTY COURTHOUSE 2ND FLOOR
146 MAIN ST
PIKEVILLE, KY 41501
THURS 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Powell
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Powell County Courthouse
525 Washington St.
Stanton, KY 40380
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Powell County Public Library
725 Breckinridge St.
Stanton, KY 40380
9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Pulaski
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
PULASKI CO COURTHOUSE
100 N MAIN ST
SOMERSET, KY 42501
PULASKI CO MVL BRANCH
124 N MAIN ST
SOMERSET, KY 42501
PULASKI CO GRAND CENTRAL BRANCH
2821 S HWY 27
SOMERSET, KY 42501
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center
180 Oak Leaf Lane
Somerset, KY 42503
THURS 9 a.m. — 7 p.m., FRI, SAT 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Rocky Hollow Recreation Center
142 S Central Ave
Somerset, KY 42501
THURS 9 a.m. — 7 p.m., FRI, SAT 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.
S KY RECC Community Room
200 Electric Ave
Somerset, KY 42501
THURS 9 a.m. — 7 p.m., FRI, SAT 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Robertson
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Robertson County Clerk’s Office
26 Court Street
Mt. Olivet, KY 41064
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Robertson County Clerk’s Office
26 Court Street
Mt. Olivet, KY 41064
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Rockcastle
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Rockcastle Co. Courthouse
205 East Main Street, US 25 Entrance
Mt. Vernon, KY 40456
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Rockcastle Co Courthouse
205 East Main Street
Mt. Vernon, KY 404056
THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Rowan
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Rowan County Courthouse
600 West Main St.
Morehead, KY 40351
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Carl Perkins Center
1300 Divide Hill Drive
Morehead, KY 40351
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Russell
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Russell Co Courthouse
410 Monument Sq
Jamestown, KY 42642
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
South KY RECC Community Room
2405 N MAIN ST
Jamestown, KY 42629
9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Scott
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Scott County Courthouse (1st Floor Foyer)
101 E. Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Scott County Public Library
104 S. Bradford Ln.
Georgetown, KY 40324
8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Shelby
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Shelby Co Clerks Office
501 Main St
Shelbyville, KY 40065
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Stratton Community Center
215 Washington St
Shelbyville, KY 40065
10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Simpson
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Simpson County Clerk’s Office
103 West Cedar
Franklin, KY 42134
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
COURTHOUSE
100 COURTHOUSE SQUARE
FRANKLIN, KY 42134
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Spencer
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Spencer County Clerk’s Office
2 West Main St
Taylorsville, KY 40071
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Spencer County Library
168 Taylorsville Rd.
Taylorsville, KY 40071
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Taylorsville Fire Station #2
4901 Taylorsville Rd.
Taylorsville, KY 40071
11 a.m. — 7 p.m.
Taylor
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Taylor County Courthouse
203 N. Court Street
Campbellsville, KY 42718
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
NEW TAYLOR COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT
1563 GREENSBURG RD
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY 42718
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Todd
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Todd County Courthouse
200 E Washington St
Elkton, KY 42220
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
TODD COUNTY COURTHOUSE
200 E WASHINGTON
ELKTON, KY 42220
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Trigg
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Trigg County Clerk’s Office
38 Main Street
Cadiz, KY 42211
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Emergency Operations Center (EOC)
39 Jefferson Street
Cadiz, KY 42211
10 a.m. — 6 p.m.
Trimble
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Trimble County Clerk’s Office
30 Hwy 42 E
Bedford, KY 40006
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Trimble County Courthouse
30 Hwy 42 East
Bedford, KY 40006
THURS, FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Union
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Union County Courthouse
100 W Main St
Morganfield, KY 42437
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
UC SENIOR CITIZENS BLDG.
225 NORTH RICHARDS LANE
MORGANFIELD, KY 42437
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Warren
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Warren County Courthouse
429 E 10th St, Suite 100
Bowling Green, KY 42101
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
EPHRAM WHITE PARK
885 MT OLIVET RD
BOWLING GREEN, KY 42101
8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
LIVING HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH
1805 WESTEN ST
BOWLING GREEN, KY 42104
8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
MICHAEL O BUCHANON PARK
9222 NASHVILLE RD
BOWLING GREEN, KY 42101
8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
PHIL MOORE PARK
7101 SCOTTSVILLE RD
ALVATON, KY 42122
8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
SUGAR MAPLE SQUARE
1347 KY HIGHWAY 185
BOWLING GREEN, KY 42101
8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Washington
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Washington County Clerk’s Office
117 N Cross Main Street
Springfield, KY 40069
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
COURTHOUSE/COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE BUILDING
117 N CROSS MAIN ST
SPRINGFIELD, KY 40069
8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Wayne
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Wayne County Clerk’s Office
55 N. Main Street
Monticello, KY 42633
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
COURTHOUSE
55 N MAIN ST
MONTICELLO, KY 42633
9 a.m. — 5 PM COURTHOUSE
55 N MAIN ST
MONTICELLO, KY 42633
9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Webster
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Courthouse 2nd Floor County Clerk’s office
25 US Hwy 41A S
Dixon, KY 42409
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Webster Co Senior Center
80 N. College St
Dixon, KY 42409
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Whitley
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Corbin City Hall
805 S Main Street
Corbin, KY 40701 Whitley County Courthouse
200 Main Street
Williamsburg, KY 40769
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Corbin City Hall
805 S Street
Corbin, KY 40701
8 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Whitley County Court House
200 Main Street
Williamsburg, KY 40769
8 a.m. — 8 p.m.
Wolfe
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Wolfe County Courthouse
10 Court Street
Campton, KY 41301
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
Courthouse 2nd Floor
10 Court Street
Campton, KY 41301
8 a.m. — 4 p.m.
Woodford
Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot
Woodford County Courthouse
130 Court St
Versailles, KY 40383
In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022
WOODFORD CO. CLERK
130 COURT ST
Versailles, KY 40383
WOODFORD CO. CLERK
130 COURT ST
Versailles, KY 40383
THURS 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.
