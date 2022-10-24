No-excuse early voting, mail-in ballot drop-off locations in your Kentucky county

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — No-excuse early voting is set to begin Nov. 3, and excused absentee voting begin excused absentee voting is set to begin Oct. 26.

The expanded no-excuse early voting period came after bills expanded access and the security of Kentucky elections .

There are now four ways to cast your ballot in this election . The newest expansion comes to in-person early voting, but there are also more in-person absentee days adding safe options to the choice of mailing in a ballot or coming to the polls on Election Day.

“We used to just have one day, now we have 10,” Secretary of State Michael Adams told FOX 56.

FOX 56 News has gathered the ballot drop-off locations and the in-person no-excuse absentee location for every Kentucky county. Sample general election ballots can be seen here .

Adair

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Adair County Clerk’s Office

424 Public Square, Ste 3

Columbia, KY 42728

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

ADAIR COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX BASEMENT

424 PUBLIC SQUARE

COLUMBIA, KY 42728

Allen

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Allen County Clerk’s Office

201 W Main Street #6

Scottsville, KY 42164

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

ALLEN COUNTY COURTROOM

201 W MAIN ST, RM 6

SCOTTSVILLE, KY 42164

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Anderson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Drive-through lane at the Clerk’s Office

100 South Main Street

Lawrenceburg, KY 40342

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Anthony D. Stratton Building (basement)

1026 County Park Road

Lawrenceburg, KY 40342

THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

City Maintenance Garage Drive Thru

1500 Maintenance Drive

Lawrenceburg, KY 40342

THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Wal-mart / Mobile Unit

1000 US 127 North

Lawrenceburg, KY 40342

SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Ballard

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Ballard County Court House

132 N 4th St

Wickliffe, KY 42087

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Courthouse

Wickliffe, KY 42087

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Barren

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Barren County Government Center

117-1A N. Public Sq

Glasgow, KY 42141

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Barren County Extension Office

1463 W. Main St.

Glasgow, KY 42141

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Bath

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Bath County Clerk’s Office

17 W Main St

Owingsville, KY 40360

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Bath Co Extension Service

2914 US 60

Owingsville, KY 40360

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Bell

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Bell County Courthouse (Old Courthouse)

101 Courthouse Sqaure

Pineville, KY 40977

Bell County Clerks Office (Middlesboro Branch Office)

1474 US Highway 25E

Middlesboro, KY 40965

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

MIDDLESBORO COMMUNITY CENTER

705 N PETERSBOROUGH AVE

MIDDLESBORO, KY 40965

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

BELL COUNTY COURTHOUSE

101 COURTHOUSE SQUARE

PINEVILLE, KY 40977

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Boone

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

BOONE COUNTY CLERK OFFICE

2950 WASHINGTON ST

BURLINGTON, KY 41005

FLORENCE GOVERNMENT CENTER MAIN LOBBY

1800 EWING BLVD

FLORENCE, KY 41042

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Boone County Extension Center

1824 Patrick Dr.

Burlington, KY 41005

THURS 9 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., SAT 7 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Bourbon

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

County Clerk’s Office Main Floor

301 Main St

Paris, KY 40361

County Clerk’s Basement Vehicle Rm

301 Main St

Paris, KY 40361

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Bourbon County Legion Park

30 Legion Dr.

Paris, KY 40361

10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Boyd

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Clerk’s Office Catlettsburg Courthouse

2800 Louisa St

Catlettsburg, KY 41129

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Catlettsburg Senior Center

3015 Center St

Catlettsburg, KY 41129

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Boyle

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

BOYLE COUNTY COURTHOUSE PARKING LOT

321 W. Main St.

DANVILLE, KY 40422

BOYLE COUNTY COURTHOUSE HALL

321 W. Main St.

DANVILLE, KY 40422

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

INTER COUNTY ENERGY COOP BUILDING

1009 HUSTONVILLE RD

DANVILLE, KY 40422

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Bracken

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Bracken County Clerk’s Office

116 W. Miami St.

Brooksville, KY 41004

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Bracken County Courthouse

116 W Miami St

Brooksville, KY 41004

THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Breathitt

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Breathitt County Courthouse Lobby

1137 Main St

Jackson, KY 41339

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Breathitt County Courthouse

1137 Main Street

Jackson, KY 41339

THURS 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., FRI 11 a.m. — 7 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Breckinridge

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

County Courthouse

208 S Main St

Hardinsburg, KY 40143

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Early Voting

208 S Main St

Hardinsburg, KY 40143

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Bullitt

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Nina Mooney Bullitt County Annex

149 N Walnut St

Shepherdsville, KY 40165

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

PAROQUET SPRINGS CONFERENCE CENTER

395 PAROQUET SPRINGS DR.

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY 40165

8 a.m. — 4 PM ZONETON MIDDLE SCHOOL

797 OLD PRESTON HWY

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY 40165

8 a.m. — 4 PM EASTSIDE MIDDLE SCHOOL

6925 KY 44

MT. WASHINGTON, KY 40047

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Butler

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Butler County Courthouse Lobby

110 N Main St

Morgantown, KY 42261

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Butler County Courthouse Lobby

110 N Main St

Morgantown, KY 42261

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Caldwell

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Courthouse First Floor

100 E Market Street

Princeton, KY 42445

Courthouse Basement

100 E Market Street

Princeton, KY 42445

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

COURTHOUSE BASEMENT

100 E. MARKET STREET

PRINCETON, KY 42445

THURS 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Calloway

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Courthouse — South Side on Maple Street (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. M-F)

101 S. 5th St

MURRAY, KY 42071

Courthouse — 2nd Floor County Clerk’s Office Lobby (8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. M-F)

101 S. 5th St

MURRAY, KY 42071

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

ROBERT O. MILLER COURTHOUSE ANNEX (ENTRANCE IN BACK OF BUILDING)

201 S. 4TH STREET

MURRAY, KY 42071

THURS 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Campbell

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

County Clerk’s Office Alexandria

8330 West Main St

Alexandria, KY 41001

Campbell County Administration Bldg

1098 Monmouth St

Newport, KY 41071

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

1ST BAPTIST CHURCH OF COLD SPRING

4410 ALEXANDRIA PIKE

COLD SPRING, KY 41076

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN CAMPBELL FIREHOUSE

1050 RACETRACK RD

ALEXANDRIA, KY 41001

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Campbell County Administration Bldg

1098 Monmouth St

Newport, KY 41071

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Carlisle

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Front Entrance of the Courthouse

985 US Hwy 62

Bardwell, KY 42023

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Courthouse

985 US Hwy 62

Bardwell, KY 42023

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Carroll

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

County Courthouse

440 Main St

Carrollton, KY 41008

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Courthouse

440 Main St

Carrollton, KY 41008

THURS 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Carter

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Carter County Courthouse

300 W Main St

Grayson, KY 41143 Olive Hill Post Office

215 W Tom T Hall Blvd

Olive Hill, KY 41143

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

CARTER COUNTY CLERK BRANCH LOCATION

215 WEST TOM T. HALL BLVD

OLIVE HILL, KY 41164

8:30 a.m. — 4 p.m.

CARTER COUNTY COURTHOUSE FISCAL COURTROOM

300 WEST MAIN STREET

GRAYSON, KY 41143

8:30 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Casey

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Casey County Clerk’s Office

625 Campbellsville St.

Liberty, KY 42539

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Casey Co. Pork Producers Bldg.

678 Wallace Wilkinson Blvd.

Liberty, KY 42539

7 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Christian

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Christian Co Courthouse

511 S. Main St

HOPKINSVILLE, KY 42240

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

SR. CITIZENS CENTER

1402 W 7TH ST

HOPKINSVILLE, KY 42240

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

BRUCE CONVENTION CENTER

303 CONFERENCE CENTER DR

HOPKINSVILLE, KY 42240

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Clark

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Clark County Court House

34 South Main Street

Winchester, KY 40391

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Clark County Court House

34 South Main Street

Winchester, KY 40391

THURS 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., SAT 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Clay

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Clay County Clerk’s Office

102 Richmond Road

Manchester, KY 40962

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

CLAY CO ADMIN BUILDING

102 RICHMOND RD

MANCHESTER, KY 40962

THURS 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Clinton

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Clinton County Clerk’s Office

100 S. Cross St

Albany, KY 42602

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Clinton County Community Center

110 N. Spring St

Albany, KY 42602

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

South KY RECC

715 Snow Rd

Albany, KY 42602

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Welcome Center

28 Welcome Center Dr.

Albany, KY 42602

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Crittenden

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Crittenden County Courthouse

107 S. Main St.

Marion, KY 42064

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Crittenden County Courthouse

107 S. Main St.

Marion, KY 42064

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Cumberland

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Cumberland County Clerk’s Office

601 Courthouse Square

Burkesville, KY 42717

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

County Fair Board Building

247 Upper River St

Burkesville, KY 42717

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Daviess

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Daviess County Courthouse

212 Saint Ann St.

Owensboro, KY 42303

Daviess County Public Library

2020 Frederica St.

Owensboro, KY 42301

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Owensboro Christian Church

2818 New Hartford Rd

Owensboro, KY 42303

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Edmonson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Edmonson County Comm. Center

108 N. Main

Brownsvile, KY 42210

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Edmonson County Clerk’s Office

108 N. Main Street

Brownsville, KY 42210

THURS 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Elliott

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Elliott Co Courthouse

118 S KY Hwy 7

SH, KY 41171

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Elliott County Courthouse, Law Library

100 Main Street

Sandy Hook, KY 41171

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Estill

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Estill County Clerk’s Office

130 Main Street

Irvine, KY 40336

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

COURTHOUSE

130 MAIN STREET

IRVINE, KY 40336

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Fayette

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Fayette County Clerk’s Office

162 E. Main Street

Lexington, KY 40507

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

LEXINGTON SENIOR CENTER

195 LIFE LANE

LEXINGTON, KY 40502

8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Fleming

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Fleming County Courthouse

100 Court Sq

Flemingsburg, KY 41041

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Fleming County Courthouse

100 Court Square

Flemingsburg, KY 41041

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Floyd

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Prestonsburg Courthouse

149 South Central Avenue, Suite 1

Prestonsburg, KY 41653

County Clerk McDowell Branch Office

9660 KY Route 122, Suite 4

McDowell, KY 41647

County Clerk Betsy Layne Branch Office

11105 US HWY 23, Suite 1

Betsy Layne, KY 41605

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Wilkerson Stumbo Convention Center

75 Theatre Court

Prestonsburg, KY 41653

12 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Floyd County Community Center

7199 Ky RT 80

Langley, KY 41649

12 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Floyd County McDowell Office

9575 Ky RT 122

McDowell, KY 41647

12 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Betsy Layne Clerk’s Branch Office

11105 US HWY 23, STE 1

Betsy Layne, KY 41605

12 p.m. — 8 p.m.

Fulton

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Fulton County Office Bldg

2216 Myron Cory Dr.

Hickman, KY 42050

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

FULTON COUNTY OFFICE BUILDING

2216 MYRON CORY DR

HICKMAN, KY 42050

FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

PONTOTOC CENTER

100 W STATELINE STREET

FULTON, KY 42041

THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

CAYCE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

195 STATE ROUTE 94 W

FULTON, KY 42041

SAT 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Gallatin

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Gallatin County Clerk’s Office

102 West High St

Warsaw, KY 41095

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Gallatin County Clerk’s Office

102 W. High Street

Warsaw, KY 41095

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Garrard

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Garrard County Clerk’s Office

15 Public Square, Ste #5

Lancaster, KY 40444

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

GARRARD COUNTY COURTHOUSE

15 PUBLIC SQUARE

LANCASTER, KY 40444

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Grant

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Grant County Clerk’s Office

107 N Main St

Williamstown, KY 41097

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Grant County Public Library

201 Barnes Rd

Williamstown, KY 41097

THURS, FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Graves

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Graves County Clerks Office

1102 Paris Rd Ste 4

Mayfield, KY 42066

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

GRAVES CLERKS OFFICE

1102 PARIS RD STE 4

MAYFIELD, KY 42066

THURS 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Grayson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Old Courthouse on Sq. — 3rd Floor

10 Public Sq.

Leitchfield, KY 42754

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Center On Main

425 S Main St.

Leitchfield, KY 42754

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Green

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Green County Courthouse

203 Court Street

Greensburg, KY 42743

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

COURTHOUSE

203 WEST COURT ST

GREENSBURG, KY 42743

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Greenup

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Courthouse

301 Main St

Greenup, KY 41144 Flatwoods Branch Co Clerk’s Office

2513 Reed St

Flatwoods, KY 41169 So Shore Branch Co Clerk’s Office

69 Narco Dr.

South Shore, KY 41175

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Greenup County Courthouse

301 Main St.

Greenup, KY 41144

8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Hancock

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Hancock County Clerk’s Office

225 Main Cross ST

Hawesville, KY 42348

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

HANCOCK COUNTY CLERK

225 MAIN CROSS ST

HAWESVILLE, KY 42348

THUR 9 a.m.-5 p.m., FRI, SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Hardin

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Hardin County Government Building Lobby

150 N Provident Way

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Hardin County Clerk’s Office Entrance

150 N Provident Way Ste 103

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Hardin County Clerk’s Office

150 N Provident Way Ste 103

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

7:45 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Harlan

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Harlan County Court House

210 E Central St

Harlan, KY 40831

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

THE HARLAN CENTER

201 SOUTH MAIN ST

HARLAN, KY 40831

8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Harrison

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Courthouse

111 S Main St

Cynthiana, KY 41031

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

County Clerk’s Office

102 S. Main St

Cynthiana, KY 41031

THURS, FRI 8 a.m. — 4 p.m. SAT 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Hart

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Hart County Courthouse Clerks Office

200 Main St

Munfordville, KY 42765

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

HART COUNTY CLERKS OFFICE (COURTHOUSE)

200 MAIN STREET

MUNFORDVILLE, KY 42765

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Henderson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Henderson County Courthouse

20 N. Main Street

Henderson, KY 42420 Henderson County Courthouse

20 N. Main Street

Henderson, KY 42420

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Chase Fulcher Archery Center

377 Garden Mile Rd.

Henderson, KY 42420

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Henry

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Henry County Clerk’s Office

27 South Property Road

New Castle, KY 40050

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

HENRY COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS 4-H BUILDING

CASTLE HWY

NEW CASTLE, KY 40050

THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., SAT 6 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Hickman

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Courthouse

110 E Clay St

Clinton, KY 42031

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Hickman County Extension Office

329 James H Phillips Dr.

Clinton, KY 42031

THURS 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 5 p.m., SAT 7 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Hopkins

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Hopkins County Clerk

24 Union Street

Madisonville, KY 42431

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Ballard Convention Center

605 East Arch St.

Madisonville, KY 42431

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Jackson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Jackson Co. Courthouse

100 Main St. N.

McKee, KY 40447

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

BONDBAPTIST FELLOWSHIP HALL

5535 HWY 3630

ANNVILLE, KY 40402

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

JACKSON COUNTY COURTHOUSE

100 MAIN ST. N

MCKEE, KY 40447

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Jefferson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Jefferson County Clerk Election Center

1000 E Liberty St

Louisville, KY 40204

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

The Jeffersonian

10617 Taylorsville Rd

Jeffersontown, KY 40299

8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Louisville Marriott East

1903 Embassy Square Blvd

Louisville, KY 40299

8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage

1701 W Muhammad Ali Blvd

Louisville, KY 40203

8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Mary Queen of Peace

4017 Dixie Hwy

Louisville, KY 40216

8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Sun Valley Community Center Multipurpose Rm

6505 Bethany Lane

Louisville, KY 40272

8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Kentucky Exposition Center East Hall A & B

937 Phillips Ln

Louisville, KY 40209

8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

724 Brent Street

Louisville, KY 40204

8 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Jessamine

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Jessamine Co Courthouse

101 N. Main St.

Nicholasville, KY 40356

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Jessamine County Court House

101 N. Main Street

NICHOLASVILLE, KY 40356

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Madison

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Madison County Clerk’s Office (Berea)

304 Chestnut Street

Berea, KY 40403

Madison County Clerk’s Office (Richmond)

101 W Main St

Richmond, KY 40475

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Russel Acton Folk Center

212 W. Jefferson St

Berea, KY 40403

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Madison Co. Extension Office

230 Duncannon Ln

Richmond, KY 40475

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Madison County Public Library

507 W Main St.

Richmond, KY 40475

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Magoffin

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Albert Patrick Building/Courthouse

56 East Maple St

Salyersville, KY 41465

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Magoffin County Courthouse

42 East Maple St

Salyersville, KY 41465

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Marion

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

David R. Hourigan Building

223 North Spalding Avenue

Lebanon, KY 40033

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

David R. Hourigan Government Building

223 N. Spalding Ave

Lebanon, KY 40033

8:20 a.m. — 4:20 p.m.

Marshall

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Courthouse

1101 Main

Benton, KY 42025

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Joe Creason Community Building

1600 Park Ave

Benton, KY 42025

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Martin

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Martin County Clerk’s Office

29 Court Street

Inez, KY 41224

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Martin Co Clerk’s Office

42 E MAIN STREET

INEZ, KY 41224

10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Mason

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Mason County Clerk’s Office

27 W. 3rd St.

Maysville, KY 41056

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Central United Methodist Church

912 E. 2nd St.

Maysville, KY 41056

8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Meade

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Meade County Courthouse

516 Hillcrest Dr.

Brandenburg, KY 40108

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Home & Garden Building

884 Hillcrest Dr., BLDG O

Brandenburg, KY 40108

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Menifee

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Menifee County Court House

12 Main Street

Frenchburg, KY 40322

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

CLARK ENERGY BUILDING

28 BIBLE CAMP LANE

FRENCHBURG, KY 40322

THURS 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m., FRI, SAT 10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Mercer

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Mercer County Courthouse

207 W. Lexington St.

Harrodsburg, KY 40330

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Mercer County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office)

207 W Lexington St

Harrodsburg, KY 40330

8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Metcalfe

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

New Government Building

201 N Main St

Edmonton, KY 42129

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

New Government Building

201 North Main St

Edmonton, KY 42129

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Monroe

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Monroe County Courthouse

200 North Main St Suite D

Tompkinsville, KY 42167

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

COURTHOUSE

200 NORTH MAIN ST

TOMPKINSVILLE, KY 42167

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Montgomery

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Montgomery County Courthouse Deed Room

1 Court St.

MT Sterling, KY 40353

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Clay Community Center

3400 Indian Mound Dr.

MT Sterling, KY 40353

THURS, FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 7 a.m. — 3 p.m.

Morgan

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Morgan Co Office Bldg, 3rd floor

450 Prestonsburg st

West Liberty, KY 41472

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Morgan County Office Bldg. (GYM)

450 Prestonsburg St

West Liberty, KY 41472

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Muhlenberg

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Muhlenberg County Courthouse

100 S Main Street

Greenville, KY 42345

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Merle Travis Center

750 Cleaton Road

Powdery, KY 42367

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Nelson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

County Clerk’s Office — Voter Registration Office

113 E Stephen Foster Ave

Bardstown, KY 40004

County Clerk’s Office — Outside to the left of the Front Door

113 E Stephen Foster Ave

Bardstown, KY 40004

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Nelson County Library

201 Cathedral Mnr

Bardstown, KY 40004

Nicholas

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Nicholas County Clerk’s Office

125 East Main St

Carlisle, KY 40311

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

NICHOLAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE

125 EAST MAIN STREET

CARLISLE, KY 40311

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Ohio

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Ohio County Court House

301 S. Main St

Hartford, KY 42347

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

OHIO CO CLERKS OFFICE

301 S. MAIN ST

HARTFORD, KY 42347

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Oldham

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Oldham County Clerk-Lagrange

100 W. Jefferson St

LaGrange, KY 40031

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

JOHN BLACK COMMUNITY CENTER

1551 N. HWY 393

LAGRANGE, KY 40031

THURS 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 8 a.m. — 4 p.m., SAT 6 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Owen

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Owen County Clerk’s Office

136 W. Bryan Street

Owenton, KY 40359

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

OWEN COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE

136 WEST BRYAN STREET

OWENTON, KY 40359

THURS, FRI 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 6 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Owsley

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Owsley County Clerk’s Office

20 Main St, 1st Floor Courthouse

Booneville, KY 41314

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Owsley Co. Recreational Center

99 County Barn Road

BOONEVILLE, KY 41314

10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Pendleton

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Pendleton County Clerk’s Office

233 Main Street

Falmouth, KY 41040

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

County Clerk’s Office

233 MAIN STREET

Falmouth, KY 41040

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Perry

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Perry County Courthouse

481 Main Street

Hazard, KY 41701

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

PERRY COUNTY COURTHOUSE

481 MAIN STREET

HAZARD, KY 41701

THURS, FRI 8 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Pike

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

County Courthouse (Handicap-Riverfill Entrance)

146 Main Street

Pikeville, KY 41501

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

PIKE COUNTY COURTHOUSE 2ND FLOOR

146 MAIN ST

PIKEVILLE, KY 41501

THURS 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Powell

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Powell County Courthouse

525 Washington St.

Stanton, KY 40380

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Powell County Public Library

725 Breckinridge St.

Stanton, KY 40380

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Pulaski

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

PULASKI CO COURTHOUSE

100 N MAIN ST

SOMERSET, KY 42501

PULASKI CO MVL BRANCH

124 N MAIN ST

SOMERSET, KY 42501

PULASKI CO GRAND CENTRAL BRANCH

2821 S HWY 27

SOMERSET, KY 42501

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Hal Rogers Regional Fire Training Center

180 Oak Leaf Lane

Somerset, KY 42503

THURS 9 a.m. — 7 p.m., FRI, SAT 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Rocky Hollow Recreation Center

142 S Central Ave

Somerset, KY 42501

THURS 9 a.m. — 7 p.m., FRI, SAT 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

S KY RECC Community Room

200 Electric Ave

Somerset, KY 42501

THURS 9 a.m. — 7 p.m., FRI, SAT 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Robertson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Robertson County Clerk’s Office

26 Court Street

Mt. Olivet, KY 41064

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Robertson County Clerk’s Office

26 Court Street

Mt. Olivet, KY 41064

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Rockcastle

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Rockcastle Co. Courthouse

205 East Main Street, US 25 Entrance

Mt. Vernon, KY 40456

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Rockcastle Co Courthouse

205 East Main Street

Mt. Vernon, KY 404056

THURS 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., FRI 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Rowan

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Rowan County Courthouse

600 West Main St.

Morehead, KY 40351

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Carl Perkins Center

1300 Divide Hill Drive

Morehead, KY 40351

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Russell

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Russell Co Courthouse

410 Monument Sq

Jamestown, KY 42642

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

South KY RECC Community Room

2405 N MAIN ST

Jamestown, KY 42629

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Scott

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Scott County Courthouse (1st Floor Foyer)

101 E. Main Street

Georgetown, KY 40324

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Scott County Public Library

104 S. Bradford Ln.

Georgetown, KY 40324

8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Shelby

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Shelby Co Clerks Office

501 Main St

Shelbyville, KY 40065

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Stratton Community Center

215 Washington St

Shelbyville, KY 40065

10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Simpson

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Simpson County Clerk’s Office

103 West Cedar

Franklin, KY 42134

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

COURTHOUSE

100 COURTHOUSE SQUARE

FRANKLIN, KY 42134

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Spencer

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Spencer County Clerk’s Office

2 West Main St

Taylorsville, KY 40071

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Spencer County Library

168 Taylorsville Rd.

Taylorsville, KY 40071

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Taylorsville Fire Station #2

4901 Taylorsville Rd.

Taylorsville, KY 40071

11 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Taylor

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Taylor County Courthouse

203 N. Court Street

Campbellsville, KY 42718

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

NEW TAYLOR COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT

1563 GREENSBURG RD

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY 42718

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Todd

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Todd County Courthouse

200 E Washington St

Elkton, KY 42220

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

TODD COUNTY COURTHOUSE

200 E WASHINGTON

ELKTON, KY 42220

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Trigg

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Trigg County Clerk’s Office

38 Main Street

Cadiz, KY 42211

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Emergency Operations Center (EOC)

39 Jefferson Street

Cadiz, KY 42211

10 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Trimble

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Trimble County Clerk’s Office

30 Hwy 42 E

Bedford, KY 40006

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Trimble County Courthouse

30 Hwy 42 East

Bedford, KY 40006

THURS, FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Union

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Union County Courthouse

100 W Main St

Morganfield, KY 42437

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

UC SENIOR CITIZENS BLDG.

225 NORTH RICHARDS LANE

MORGANFIELD, KY 42437

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Warren

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Warren County Courthouse

429 E 10th St, Suite 100

Bowling Green, KY 42101

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

EPHRAM WHITE PARK

885 MT OLIVET RD

BOWLING GREEN, KY 42101

8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

LIVING HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH

1805 WESTEN ST

BOWLING GREEN, KY 42104

8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

MICHAEL O BUCHANON PARK

9222 NASHVILLE RD

BOWLING GREEN, KY 42101

8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

PHIL MOORE PARK

7101 SCOTTSVILLE RD

ALVATON, KY 42122

8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

SUGAR MAPLE SQUARE

1347 KY HIGHWAY 185

BOWLING GREEN, KY 42101

8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Washington

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Washington County Clerk’s Office

117 N Cross Main Street

Springfield, KY 40069

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

COURTHOUSE/COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE BUILDING

117 N CROSS MAIN ST

SPRINGFIELD, KY 40069

8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Wayne

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Wayne County Clerk’s Office

55 N. Main Street

Monticello, KY 42633

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

COURTHOUSE

55 N MAIN ST

MONTICELLO, KY 42633

9 a.m. — 5 PM COURTHOUSE

55 N MAIN ST

MONTICELLO, KY 42633

9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Webster

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Courthouse 2nd Floor County Clerk’s office

25 US Hwy 41A S

Dixon, KY 42409

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Webster Co Senior Center

80 N. College St

Dixon, KY 42409

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Whitley

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Corbin City Hall

805 S Main Street

Corbin, KY 40701 Whitley County Courthouse

200 Main Street

Williamsburg, KY 40769

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Corbin City Hall

805 S Street

Corbin, KY 40701

8 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Whitley County Court House

200 Main Street

Williamsburg, KY 40769

8 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Wolfe

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Wolfe County Courthouse

10 Court Street

Campton, KY 41301

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

Courthouse 2nd Floor

10 Court Street

Campton, KY 41301

8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

Woodford

Drop Box Location(s) for Mail Ballot

Woodford County Courthouse

130 Court St

Versailles, KY 40383

In-Person No-Excuse Absentee Location(s) Nov. 3, 4, 5 2022

WOODFORD CO. CLERK

130 COURT ST

Versailles, KY 40383

THURS 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., FRI 10 a.m. — 6 p.m., SAT 9 a.m. — 5 p.m.

