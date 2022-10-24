ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Rusty's Morning Forecast

6 News WOWT footage from October 1997 shows how residents reacted to the snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago. 6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows how the snowfall that started overnight Oct. 25, 1997, pulled tree branches down all over the Omaha-metro. 1997 Omaha snowstorm:...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast

6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows how the snowfall that started overnight Oct. 25, 1997, pulled tree branches down all over the Omaha-metro. 6 News WOWT footage from the 1997 snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago shows how heavy snowfall overnight starting Oct. 25, 1997, caused tree branches to fall, and power outages across the Omaha-metro.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Showers return to the forecast, warmer by the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After returning sunshine for our Tuesday we have a chance for rain to look forward to mid week. Rain moves into Central Nebraska late Wednesday into Thursday. This may bring a shower or two for areas mainly NW of the Metro Wednesday but we can’t rule out an evenign sprinkle or two... We’ll stay cool under the clouds in the upper 50s. Get out early in the day to enjoy some sunshine!
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Snowstorm flashback: Watch what Omaha woke up to 25 years ago

OMAHA, Neb. — On October 26, 1997, Omaha area residents awoke to see the devastation caused by a heavy wet snow that snapped trees and cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of people. Some would be without power for days while the city organized an unprecedented effort to provide...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1997 Omaha snowstorm: Fallen branches everywhere

6 News WOWT footage from October 1997 shows how residents reacted to the snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago. 6 News WOWT footage from the 1997 snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago shows how heavy snowfall overnight starting Oct. 25, 1997, caused tree branches to fall, and power outages across the Omaha-metro.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

1997 Omaha snowstorm: Residents react

6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows how the snowfall that started overnight Oct. 25, 1997, pulled tree branches down all over the Omaha-metro. 6 News WOWT footage from the 1997 snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago shows how heavy snowfall overnight starting Oct. 25, 1997, caused tree branches to fall, and power outages across the Omaha-metro.
OMAHA, NE
NebraskaTV

Fires, winds hamper harvest for some Nebraska farmers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After suffering wildfires in the spring, Nebraska now sees them at harvest. Recent days have brought 40 mile an hour winds fanning flames at a time farmers can least afford to have issues. “We're at the point now where every single penny of expense is...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

WATCH: 25th anniversary of 1997 October snowstorm in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 25, 1997: A day many Lincolnites would remember as a storm dumped over a foot of snow across the Capital City. In total, 13 inches of snow covered Lincoln, destroying tree branches, canceling school and downing power lines. The storm which began as rain,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

1997 Omaha snowstorm: Digging out cars

6 News WOWT footage from October 1997 shows how residents reacted to the snowstorm that buried the area 25 years ago. 6 News WOWT footage from 25 years ago shows how the snowfall that started overnight Oct. 25, 1997, pulled tree branches down all over the Omaha-metro. 1997 Omaha snowstorm:...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle

The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nearly 100,000 fish released to Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you head to any of Nebraska’s lakes, you might go fishing and when you do you’ll probably catch a fish or two. The question is, how do they get there? 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan got a look at how the process plays out to stock Nebraska’s lakes.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy