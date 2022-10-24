Read full article on original website
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Increasing clouds and some midweek rain chances
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start the day with chilly sunshine but end the day with clouds as the sky fills up from the west today. We’ll still be able to warm to near 60 degrees even with the clouds though. From those thicker clouds there is a...
WOWT
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chances for a few Thursday showers ahead of a warming trend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain chances have kept mainly west of the Metro Wednesday, but better rain chances are here Thursday. We’ll look for a morning round of light, hit or miss showers that wraps up midday, this may clip the metro mid morning. A better chance comes in...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Showers return to the forecast, warmer by the weekend
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After returning sunshine for our Tuesday we have a chance for rain to look forward to mid week. Rain moves into Central Nebraska late Wednesday into Thursday. This may bring a shower or two for areas mainly NW of the Metro Wednesday but we can’t rule out an evenign sprinkle or two... We’ll stay cool under the clouds in the upper 50s. Get out early in the day to enjoy some sunshine!
KETV.com
Snowstorm flashback: Watch what Omaha woke up to 25 years ago
OMAHA, Neb. — On October 26, 1997, Omaha area residents awoke to see the devastation caused by a heavy wet snow that snapped trees and cut electricity to hundreds of thousands of people. Some would be without power for days while the city organized an unprecedented effort to provide...
WOWT
1997 Omaha snowstorm: Fallen branches everywhere
WOWT
1997 Omaha snowstorm: Residents react
NebraskaTV
Fires, winds hamper harvest for some Nebraska farmers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After suffering wildfires in the spring, Nebraska now sees them at harvest. Recent days have brought 40 mile an hour winds fanning flames at a time farmers can least afford to have issues. “We're at the point now where every single penny of expense is...
klkntv.com
WATCH: 25th anniversary of 1997 October snowstorm in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Oct. 25, 1997: A day many Lincolnites would remember as a storm dumped over a foot of snow across the Capital City. In total, 13 inches of snow covered Lincoln, destroying tree branches, canceling school and downing power lines. The storm which began as rain,...
WOWT
1997 Omaha snowstorm: Digging out cars
iheart.com
Midlands Winter Forecast Shows Colder Cycle
The new, long-range Winter Outlook has eastern and northeast Nebraska, including the Omaha/Council Bluffs area, moving to below-normal temperatures. And you can place the blame on "La Nina;" "Further south, couple areas, it's gonna bring some warming there, but for us in the north, they're gonna see that cooler outlook...
WOWT
Omaha remembers 1997 snowstorm that saw immense tree damage, power outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha residents remember a snowstorm from 1997 that damaged trees across the city and knocked out power to roughly 150,000 people. It was the leaves, they were still on the trees in late October of 1997. Then heavy wet snow fell early in the Omaha-metro —...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Getting warmer with another chance for showers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool and soggy start to the work week we are in for a warm up! We’ll feel it kick in Tuesday with highs making the climb into the upper 50s in the Metro under sunny skies. The day will bring occasional gusts into the 20s, overall a nice fall day.
WOWT
6 First Alert traffic: Multiple crashes make for messy Wednesday morning Omaha commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wednesday morning commute quickly became a mess with multiple crashes slowing things to a crawl. Just after 7 a.m., a crash just past the Pacific Street exit on southbound I-680 became the first issue. At one point, traffic was backed up to the Maple exit.
News Channel Nebraska
Severe weather grips northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- While much of the state is dealing with wildfires, the northeast region of Nebraska is also dealing with severe thunderstorms and tornado warnings. Madison, Wayne, Pierce, Antelope, Cedar, Boone and Stanton Counties were in tornado warnings severe until 6:15 p.m. CT. All of those counties, in addition to Cedar, Dakota and Dixon, were in severe thunderstorm warnings as well. Those warnings have since expired.
Severe storms possible after dark Sunday in Minnesota
It'll be luck of the draw for thirsty ground in Minnesota on Sunday night as not everyone will get rain, but where it does rain it could be associated with some intense thunderstorms. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a slight risk of severe weather in...
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
1011now.com
Nearly 100,000 fish released to Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you head to any of Nebraska’s lakes, you might go fishing and when you do you’ll probably catch a fish or two. The question is, how do they get there? 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan got a look at how the process plays out to stock Nebraska’s lakes.
Wildfires injure 2, destroy 3 homes in eastern Nebraska, western Iowa
Fires in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa injured two and destroyed three homes. First responders battled blazes across four counties with several communities being evacuated.
