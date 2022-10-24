Why the Sounds hosted a fun funeral for a 15-year-old fan

Good morning, friends, this is Tennessean storytelling columnis t Brad Schmitt.

The Nashville Sounds hosted a fireworks- and fun-filled funeral last night for 15-year-old Jake Wilson, a big baseball fan who was basically adopted by the baseball team while Jake battled leukemia.

The connection started when Jake's dad cold-called the Sounds ticket office shortly after doctors diagnosed his son with cancer this past spring. His dad, Paul Wilson, was hoping to give his son something to look forward to, even as the teen was going through grueling chemo treatments.

The perfect person answered the phone − Kevin Kurowski, the Sounds' ticket sales director, who lost his mom to cancer around 11 years ago, when Kevin was about Jake's age.

"I said, 'Yes, let me help you.' Immediately, my heart got warm," Kevin told me.

Check out the story − along with pics of Jake, Kevin, Kevin's mom and last night's incredible celebration − right here .

It truly is an honor to be able to tell this powerful story, and I want to thank the Wilson family and Kevin for sharing what they went through, though it at times was painful to do so.

Thanks to you for reading The Tennessean. You can see more stories below.

