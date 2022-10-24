ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Why the Sounds hosted a fun funeral for a 15-year-old fan

By Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

Good morning, friends, this is Tennessean storytelling columnis t Brad Schmitt.

The Nashville Sounds hosted a fireworks- and fun-filled funeral last night for 15-year-old Jake Wilson, a big baseball fan who was basically adopted by the baseball team while Jake battled leukemia.

The connection started when Jake's dad cold-called the Sounds ticket office shortly after doctors diagnosed his son with cancer this past spring. His dad, Paul Wilson, was hoping to give his son something to look forward to, even as the teen was going through grueling chemo treatments.

The perfect person answered the phone − Kevin Kurowski, the Sounds' ticket sales director, who lost his mom to cancer around 11 years ago, when Kevin was about Jake's age.

"I said, 'Yes, let me help you.' Immediately, my heart got warm," Kevin told me.

Check out the story − along with pics of Jake, Kevin, Kevin's mom and last night's incredible celebration − right here .

It truly is an honor to be able to tell this powerful story, and I want to thank the Wilson family and Kevin for sharing what they went through, though it at times was painful to do so.

Thanks to you for reading The Tennessean. You can see more stories below.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why the Sounds hosted a fun funeral for a 15-year-old fan

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Amanda Hara joins WSMV 4 News as morning co-anchor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — WSMV 4 announced today that Amanda Hara will be joining WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda is currently the anchor of multiple newscasts and the Executive Producer of Digital at WVLT, the Gray Television-owned CBS affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee where she has been since 2012.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Celebrate the Halloween Festival at Cannonsburgh Village

Looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween? Cannonsburgh Village has just the thing for all ages! Come out to the Halloween Festival. This free event will have trick or treating, food trucks, vendors, music, and more! To top all that off, there will be SCARYOKE! So bring your best…or worst, singing voice and have a spooky good time. Wearing costumes is encouraged but not required. Leashed pets welcome!
MURFREESBORO, TN
Thrillist

14 Completely Free Things to Do in Nashville

There are so many cool things to do in Nashville, but sadly most of them require cold hard cash to experience. Fortunately for you, however, Nashville is also filled with all sorts of cost-free activities ranging from music to art to history tours. Check out the options below any time you’re looking to spend some time without dipping into your savings.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kat Kountry 105

Miranda Lambert’s Luxurious $3.98 Million Nashville Mansion For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million, which, according to online real estate sites, breaks down to $636 per square foot and a monthly payment of $24,849.
NASHVILLE, TN
visitfranklin.com

Fall in Love with Franklin: How to Live Your Own Hallmark Holiday Movie

For years, Franklin’s quintessential charm has been likened to the tropes found in made-for-TV holiday movies. Having grown up in the city myself, I can confirm the holiday magic that fills the streets each holiday season, creating the perfect real-life movie set for your own story to come to life.
FRANKLIN, TN
ESPN

Longtime Nashville sportswriter, columnist Joe Biddle dies at 78

Joe Biddle, whose Nashville sportswriting career spanned five decades, died early Wednesday. He was 78. Born June 13, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee, where he was a high school classmate of Heisman Trophy winner and legendary coach Steve Spurrier, Biddle rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner, the city's afternoon paper, from 1979 until it shuttered its doors in 1998.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

PumpkinFest Announces Entertainment Lineup

9:45 – 10 a.m. Opening Remarks. “This year’s PumpkinFest promises to be one of the most festive ones yet as we celebrate our incredible local talent of individuals and groups through song, dance and special performances,” says Heritage Foundation President and CEO Bari Beasley. “We also celebrate our enthusiastic guests who go all out to wow us with their costumes as well as those of their pets. The Pet Costume Contest is one of the most sensational events of day.”
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
multihousingnews.com

HHHunt Acquires $87M Luxury Nashville Community

A Newmark team represented the seller in the transaction. HHHunt has acquired Alta Foundry, a newly constructed 231-unit luxury community in Nashville, Tenn. Newmark brokered the $86.6 million transaction on behalf of seller Wood Partners. At the time of the deal, the property was 75 percent occupied. The five-story community...
NASHVILLE, TN
visitfranklin.com

7 Scrumptious Spots for Southern Soul Food in Franklin, Tennessee

No visit to Franklin is complete without a classic Southern meal. Whether you’re hankering for BBQ, hot chicken, buttery biscuits, or decadent cakes, pies, and pastries, you’ll find some of the best country cooking in the state right here in town. Barbara’s Home Cooking. Hidden away in...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Video shows burglars attempting to enter house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said you need to keep your doors locked even while you’re at home. Joshua Anthony showed WSMV4 video of what could have been a dangerous situation. Anthony said he was home with all of his lights on at his house on 35th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Shooting on Harding Place leaves one critically hurt

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in Nashville. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Harding Place. MNPD says that there is a suspect in custody. This is a breaking news story. Check back here...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy