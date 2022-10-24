Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Coney Island Lunch Room’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Since 1933, the ‘Coney Island Lunch Room’ has been serving up coney dogs and more in downtown Grand Island. Started by George Katrouzos’s grandfather, the business has been passed down through the years, and now it’s George’s turn to run the show.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
NebraskaTV
Teacher survey latest rift over education in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An unofficial teacher survey is the latest flashpoint over the future of education in Grand Island. As Election Day nears, there's debate over who's got a better grasp on what teachers are facing – the school board or a political action committee known as Chaperone.
KSNB Local4
CHI Health St. Francis welcomes its first midwife
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There are new options when it comes to labor and delivery in Grand Island. CHI Health St. Francis is welcoming the community’s first midwife. Brandi Stein is a certified nurse midwife and has more than 20 years experience of nursing, including 13 years at St. Francis. Along with her nursing experience she is also trained as a pediatric and adult sexual-assault nurse examiner, showing that midwifes do more than just help deliver babies.
NebraskaTV
Kearney High hosts NSBA State Marching Band Competition
The 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association (NSBA) State Marching Band Competition happened Saturday in Kearney. 28 bands participated from the western half of Nebraska. Kearney has been chosen for its 5th year in a row to host the competition. “Which brings in we estimate about 6,500 spectators to see,...
KSNB Local4
Over 10,000 acres burned in Nuckolls County fire
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A fast-moving wildfire kept firefighters busy for most of Sunday in Nuckolls County. The fire was called out just after 12:30 p.m. near Bostwick, just south of the intersection of 3100 and D Roads and eventually ended near the area of 2900 and Q Roads.
NebraskaTV
Kearney Volunteer Fire Department issues burn ban
KEARNEY, Neb. — Due to dry conditions, the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) Fire Chief Jeremy Feusner is issuing a burning ban until the city receives measurable moisture. Warmer conditions, wind and low relative humidity have caused vegetation to dry quickly. KVFD Fire Chief Jeremy Feusner also encourages residents...
Where’s the beef?: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said.
NebraskaTV
Construction approved for temporary Grand Island Casino
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility remodel that will house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission. Construction of the temporary Grand Island Casino will begin immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park. It will...
KSNB Local4
Adams County Voter’s Guide: Learn about local candidates on the ballot
ADAMS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and early voting is underway. View the links below to review a sample ballot and your polling location. The Government Affairs Committee of the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce asked all candidates running for a public office...
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Benefits of Solensia
KEARNEY, Neb. — If your cat is having problems getting around or jumping in your lap, those may be signs your cat is suffering from arthritis. Arthritis in cats is hard to detect. “They don't want you to know that they're in pain,” said Dr. Brandon Beebout. “We're watching...
NebraskaTV
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
KSNB Local4
Five teens cited for damage at Hastings Chautauqua Park
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police cited five teenagers for criminal mischief after damage was done last month at Chautauqua Park. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said picnic tables and dumpsters at the city park were damaged sometime over the weekend of Friday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Hastings Parks...
NebraskaTV
Several fire crews battle wildfire near Ravenna
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — Crews battled a wildfire southwest of Ravenna into the late hours Sunday. Officials said a fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. in a bean field, along 280th Road and Sodtown Road. Due to the dryness and windy conditions, the blaze stretched 2.5 miles in length and around a half mile wide.
NebraskaTV
Chapman Fire crews battle island fire
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — Chapman Fire Crews worked over the weekend to battle a fire at Rivers Edge Island. According to the Chapman Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department’s Facebook page, around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, crews were called to the area of Fifth and B Roads in rural Merrick County reference an unknown burn on the island. Upon arrival on scene, crews worked to create a plan of action.
klkntv.com
Fast-moving Nebraska wildfires torch utility poles, but quick crews keep the power on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — We’re getting a new look at the destruction caused by recent wildfires that torched homes and sent responders to the hospital. The Nebraska Public Power District says there were no outages despite heavy flames and high winds. Its team kept everyone’s lights and air...
KSNB Local4
Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
Kearney Hub
Two structures lost in fire near Naponee
NAPONEE — About 6,700 acres were burned, and two structures were destroyed, in a fire Sunday north of Naponee. According to a press release, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the National Weather Service at 4:52 p.m. Sunday that reported an indication of a “hot spot” at 22 1/2 Road and G Road, north of Naponee.
KSNB Local4
Hastings woman out $83K in cryptocurrency scam
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Police are investigating after a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars. HPD Corporal Nathan Hanson said the 58-year-old woman from Hastings transferred $83,000 through the Coinme app. The application touts itself as the easiest way to buy or sell crypto using cash or...
NebraskaTV
Man drowns after fishing boat capsizes at Elwood Reservior
ELWOOD, Neb. — A Holdrege man's body was recovered after the fishing boat he was in capsized on Sunday at Elwood Reservoir. According to the Gosper County Sheriff's Office, they were called to the scene around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 23. The sheriff's office said two men were in a fishing boat when it capsized due to high winds. One man was treated at the scene, while the other was unaccounted for.
