SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have been notified of a scam circulating in the area, in which scammers claim to be with Xcel Energy. Officer Sam Clemens said in one incident, the caller said the victim was past-due on payment and gave the victim instructions to put $800 on a reloadable credit card. The victim followed the scammer’s directions only to realize it was a scam sometime later and called the police. In the second incident, the scammer said they needed to swap out the electrical meter. The scammer said they could do it without interrupting their power supply if the victim paid a fee. The woman decided to call a local phone number to verify the information, discovered it was a scam, and reported it to the police.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO