Dale
3d ago
I was down that way about a year ago, I felt like a rat in a maze, after traveling that road for 20 years to and from work, just to many distractions from lights, signs and the traffic. I couldn't believe how the area grew after seeing open land since I was a kid .
Related
WGAL
Teenage girl hit by vehicle in York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in York County, according to emergency dispatchers. It happened shortly after 7 a.m. in the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township. Police said the girl, who is a student in the Northeastern...
local21news.com
Multi-vehicle crash on US 11 in Perry Co., incident now clear
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | The incident on the road has been cleared by 511PA, however, delays are to be expected. PREIVOUS | A multi-vehicle crash has shut down part of US 11 between Valley Street and Exit: PA 274 west - Duncannon, according to 511PA. Emergency dispatch...
Route 11 closed after Perry County crash
Both sides of Route 11/15 are shut down Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash in Perry County. The highway is closed in Marysville, between Valley Street and Route 274 west toward Duncannon, according to 511PA. It’s unclear exactly how many vehicles were involved in the crash, or whether anyone was...
High school student boarding school bus struck by vehicle in York County
NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday morning, a student was hit by a vehicle while attempting to board a school bus, the Newberry Township Police Department said. Emergency responders were called to the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township shortly after 7 a.m. on Oct. 26, police said. There, police said […]
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania
There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time." We are updating this story here.
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 235 OPEN in Snyder and Juniata Counties
SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Motorists are advised that Route 235 is back open in both directions between Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County and Mountain Road in Juniata County, following a tractor trailer fire.
UPDATE: US 11 reopened after crash in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — US 11 has reopened following a crash near Perdix, Perry County, as of 8:21 a.m. Wednesday per 511PA. According to 511PA, US 11 was closed in both directions between Marysville and Duncannon, Perry County, on Wednesday morning. All lanes of the roadway were closed due to a multi-vehicle crash between […]
Nottingham MD
40-year-old killed in fatal Baltimore County crash
SPARROWS POINT, MD—Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday in Sparrows Point. At around 4:00 a.m. on October 23, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on an access road heading toward Wharf Road. The Pathfinder struck the bridge abutment for Wharf Road at a high rate of speed.
Police looking for missing Dauphin County woman
A 35-year-old woman has been missing since last weekend from her Dauphin County home, police said. Christina Shepherd was last seen on Saturday in Penbrook, police said. Anyone with information on Shepherd’s whereabouts is asked to call Penbrook police at 717-558-6900.
WGAL
Pedestrian hit by car in York County
HANOVER, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit by a car Saturday night in York County. Hanover police said an 18-year-man was hit shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street. The victim was wearing dark clothing and not using a marked crosswalk, according to police. He...
abc27.com
Suspected wanted in Dauphin County Turkey Hill armed robbery
HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – Highspire Borough Police are looking for the man who robbed a Turkey Hill store at gunpoint. Police say on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. the man entered the Turkey Hill with a gun, forcing the cashier to hand him money. The suspect left on foot,...
Lancaster County house fire leaves two displaced
LANCASTER, Pa. — A fire in Upper Leacock Township, Lancaster County has left two displaced. Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshalls are currently investigating the scene. Additionally, the Red Cross is providing assistance. First responders were sent to the first block of Blaine Avenue at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct....
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspected driver, vehicle located in Berks pedestrian hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - State police say they have tracked down the driver who fatally hit a man along a Berks County road and kept going. Investigators located the vehicle and driver Monday night, less than 24 hours after the accident in Earl Township, police said. The driver, whose name...
abc27.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in Berks County hit-and-run
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night in Berks County. According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle driven by the suspect was traveling southbound on Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township. The vehicle struck the victim, who was on the right side of the road, around 10:30 p.m., according to PSP, and then continued south on Powder Mill Hollow Road without stopping.
local21news.com
Motorist never stopped car after killing pedestrian in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding the driver of a 2008-2012 red Jeep Liberty who hit and killed a man today. Officials were called to the scene on Oct. 24 at around 8:16 a.m. after receiving a call from a motorist who passed by the accident.
local21news.com
18-year-old pedestrian flown to hospital after severe accident, York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating an incident where an 18-year-old was hot by a car on the 1000 block of Carlisle St. on Oct. 22, according to Hanover Borough Police. Police say that the accident occurred around 9:11 p.m. last night when the teen attempted to...
WGAL
Woman accused of threatening Cumberland County churchgoers also accused of burglary, threats in York County
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — A woman accused of threatening church parishioners in Cumberland County while carrying guns and wearing body armor is facing additional charges in another incident that happened about an hour earlier at a gym in York County. A criminal complaint alleges Amber Espigh, 31, of Harrisburg,...
abc27.com
Pa. interchange to be named for Derry Township police officer
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Derry Township Police Department officer who died in 2019 will have an interchange named after him. An interchange on the border of Hummelstown Borough and Derry Township in Dauphin County will be named for Michael L. Henry Jr., who died of injuries suffered during training in October of 2019, according to Rep. Tom Mehaffie (R-Dauphin).
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person found dead on rural Berks road in apparent hit-and-run
EARL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are investigating a fatal incident in Berks County and say they are searching for the driver of a Jeep Liberty. Police and the coroner were called shortly after 8 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township, authorities said.
