BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday night in Berks County. According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle driven by the suspect was traveling southbound on Powder Mill Hollow Road in Earl Township. The vehicle struck the victim, who was on the right side of the road, around 10:30 p.m., according to PSP, and then continued south on Powder Mill Hollow Road without stopping.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO