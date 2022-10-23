Read full article on original website
Dawn Keyballs
3d ago
Brad blew it - disrespectful to the most passionate fans in the world. Don’t do a F1 movie when you don’t know the culture. Big miss.
Reply
5
ordinary citizen
2d ago
If so-called celebs don’t want to be interviewed, that’s fine. Why not just stay off the grid, so they aren’t bothered by the little people. Will Buxton who works for f1 doesn’t bother with celebs, he interviews f1 people. More interesting. Most celebs are clueless about f1. They only there to be seen, not heard.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Brad Pitt Reportedly Thinks Emily Ratajkowski Is ‘the Hottest Thing on the Planet’ Amid Dating Rumors
With the rumors heating up that Brad Pitt is dating newly single Emily Ratajkowski, sources close to the couple are starting to talk. And oh boy, are they blabbing some juicy details about what the 58-year-old Oscar winner reportedly thinks about the 31-year-old actress!. Even though the dynamic duo has...
Brad Pitt, 58, Is Handsome In All Denim Arriving To Grand Prix In Austin: Photos
Brad Pitt looked every inch the matinee idol as he arrived at a Grand Prix event in Austin on Friday, Oct. 21. The Bullet Train star, 58, showed up to the racetrack in a cool, light blue denim jacket and matching pants, rocking designer shades and shoes. After making his way through the event, Brad was spotted hanging out in the race pits, sporting an official mesh vest… and a bucket hat!
Lewis Hamilton’s message is unequivocal after victory slips through his fingers in Austin
Exhausted after a first triumph of 2022 slipped through his fingers in the closing stages of an exhilarating United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was reflective as he showcased a maturity which has typified a year of adjusted targets.While understandably disappointed that he couldn’t hold on with six laps remaining – through no fault of his own, it should be said, as his Mercedes came a cropper to the sheer speed of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull once again – the seven-time world champion had a message for the naysayers. For those who, particularly amid early-season struggles, said the 37-year-old’s...
Brad Pitt Says 'Out of This Misery Came a Flame of Joy' After Breakup from Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt is opening up about making art while dealing with personal turmoil. In a new interview with Financial Times, the actor sheds light on the making of his sculptures, which are featured alongside the work of his longtime friends, Australian musician Nick Cave and British artist Thomas Houseago, in an exhibition at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland.
Legendary Golfer, Wife Announce They're Getting Divorced
Legendary golfer Tom Watson and his wife announced their divorce on Monday. Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade got engaged in May and were married in July. On Monday, Wade announced they have separated. "Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road...
Ben Affleck Looks Relieved To Be Home After Miami Trip With J Lo As Rumors Swirl He's 'Not Happy' In Marriage
Ben Affleck appeared beyond relieved to be home after a trip to Miami with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez. The Argo actor wasted no time, jumping off his private jet after a weekend away with his significant other on the heels of rumors he's "not happy" in his three-month marriage.
AOL Corp
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
Hailey Bieber Says Relationship With Husband Justin Bieber "Never" Crossed Over With Selena Gomez
Hailey Bieber is finally addressing the alleged drama between her and Selena Gomez, most of which was generated by public misconception, according to her. In Wednesday's new "Call Her Daddy" episode, host Alex Cooper asked the star point blank if she ever dated her now-husband, Justin Bieber, at the same time he was with his famous ex.
Gisele Bündchen and Pete Davidson: Internet trolls Tom Brady, says model should date actor amid split rumors
The Internet remains undefeated, unlike Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are 2-2 this season. With reports that both Brady and his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen, have hired divorce attorneys, the Twitter community is already trolling the quarterback, hypothesizing who Bündchen might date next.
JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News
The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary
Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Thought Andre The Giant Was Going To Kill Him
Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant had one of the most iconic wrestling rivalries in history, but their issues were not always contained inside the ring. According to Mario Mancini on the latest episode of "The Mario Mancini Show," Hogan once thought Andre was going to legitimately kill him, which led to him, "screaming down the hallway."
What Issues? J Lo Forces A Smile At Brunch With Ben Affleck As Rumors Swirl He's 'Not Happy' In Marriage
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put on a united front, stepping out for an afternoon date in the wake of rumors that their nearly three-month marriage is already on the rocks. The newlyweds went out to brunch on Sunday in Beverly Hills, hitting the town instead of opting to stay home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Golf World Reacts To The Unfortunate Divorce News
Tom Watson and his new wife have divorced. On Monday, Watson's wife, longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade, announced they have separated. Wade announced the news on social media. “Over the past few months I have been focused singularly on a challenging road through unexpected illness. Tom has been supportive...
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Shania Twain Clears Up One Of The 'Rumours' About Her
Shania Twain unveiled big plans in Nashville.
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
638K+
Followers
80K+
Post
363M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 8