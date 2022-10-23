Read full article on original website
Ohio State football vs. Penn State: Three bold predictions
The Ohio State football team takes its undefeated record to Happy Valley to play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon. Here are three predictions. The Ohio State football team is about to play its most challenging game of the season. The Buckeyes travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State for the Big Noon Kickoff on Fox. This is Ohio State’s first real road test of the season.
Penn State Football: first reaction to the release of the 2023 schedule
On Wednesday, the Big Ten officially released the updated schedule for the 2023 football season. We already had the non-conference slate for Penn State Football next season, which includes opening the season at home against West Virginia, followed then by staying home to take on the Delaware Blue Hens in week two.
Big Ten Reveals Ohio State’s 2023 Conference Football Schedule
With divisions still intact, the Buckeyes have crossover games against Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the sixth straight season, Ohio State football’s matchup with Penn State will be a game between teams ranked in the top 20 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The game between the second-ranked Buckeyes and the 13th-ranked Nittany Lions will kick off at noon...
C.J. Stroud Has Surprising Reason For Choosing Ohio State
There are plenty of reasons to attend Ohio State: tradition, history, excellent coaching... But according to star QB C.J. Stroud, none of that was the reason he came to Columbus. “I didn’t come to Ohio State for no coach or nothing," Stroud said via Buckeyes beat reporter Griffin Strom. "I...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit explains which team should be ranked No. 1
Kirk Herbstreit understands that there are different metrics for how to measure the best teams in the country. During a recent segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” Herbstreit and Kevin Negandhi discussed that in terms of strength of record, Tennessee is No. 1, Clemson is No. 2 and TCU is No. 3. However, in the AP Top 25 poll, Georgia is No. 1, Ohio State is No. 2 and Tennessee is No. 3.
Look: James Franklin Has 5-Word Response To Jim Harbaugh
October 15th's Big Ten battle between Michigan and Penn State featured a conflict in The Big House tunnel. The conference rivals jawed at each other in a standoff as they made their way to their respective locker rooms at halftime. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh feels the conflict was caused...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Destroys Iowa, Looks Ahead to Penn State and Asks, Why No White Out?
It's important to stop for a minute and take a little bit of joy in what Ohio State's football team is doing this season. Even in a game when the offense was stymied in the run game and felt a little off-kilter for the better part of three quarters, they still managed to score 54 points on the top-rated defense in the country.
College Football World Reacts To Surprising CJ Stroud News
C.J. Stroud has finally opened up about why he decided to commit to Ohio State in the first place. Stroud spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that he didn't come there for any coaches. “I didn’t come to Ohio State for no coach or nothing. I came here...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum Gives His Take on Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said earlier this week that Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs will “be better at the end when it really matters” when comparing the No. 1 Dawgs to Ohio State. Finebaum gives the Buckeyes a slight edge over the Dawgs right now heading...
Onward State
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
Elton John Reacts To OSU Marching Band's Halftime Show
They performed 'A Tribute To Elton John' at their game against Iowa.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
