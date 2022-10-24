Read full article on original website
Sunshine today, stormy late Thursday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today is, in some ways, the calm before the storm. Conditions today overall will be rather mild. The next cold front, however, will bring a chance of severe thunderstorms to the South Plains area. Sunny and breezy this Wednesday afternoon. It will be a little warmer...
KCBD
Big weather changes ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our next cold front moving through Thursday will bring us rain/storm chances tomorrow and Friday plus a big drop in temperatures. A quiet evening ahead of us with clear skies, light winds, and temperatures cooling down into the 40s overnight. Slightly warmer than last night with a low for us in Lubbock of 47 degrees.
KCBD
First snow and coldest of the season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s first snowfall of the season was recorded last night. You probably missed it. The light snow fell at the airport from about 10:30 to 11:00 PM. It amounted to just a trace and there was no accumulation. This morning was our coldest of the...
Are you Ready for the Triple Threat Coming to Lubbock This Fall?
As we seem to feel that the height of the pandemic is over and we see less and less people wearing masks it does feel like there is some sense of relief in the air. With that being said University Medical Center and Covenant Children's hospitals are both preparing for what has been named the "tripledemic". Don't be too alarmed about this name it just means that there have been increases in Flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Four found dead in South Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section. As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
everythinglubbock.com
Traffic backs up on South Loop after crashes Wednesday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was backed up on South Loop 289 after the Lubbock Police Department said crashes were reported near Quaker Avenue and near Slide Road. LPD said the call came in at 5:31 p.m. Police said one crash was on the eastbound overpass near Quaker Avenue. Another crash was reported on the Slide Road entrance ramp.
Military-themed restaurant, new stores coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — A construction permit filed with the City of Lubbock showed Dallas- based restaurant “Bombshells” has plans to open a location in West Lubbock. According to the permit, which was applied for on Monday, October 17, the new location is valued at more than 1.7 million dollars. The new location is also estimated […]
Here’s where speed limits will change in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock City Council approved an ordinance on Tuesday that would change speed limits in various places around the city. While technically the changes took immediate effect after the ordinance was approved, in reality, signs with the old speed limit will be replaced with new ones, along with red flags to notify […]
fox34.com
Four found dead inside South Lubbock home destroyed by fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police say four people were found dead inside a home that was destroyed by a fire early Wednesday morning. Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near 124th and Oxford Ave. where they found the home on fire. The area/neighborhood is south of the Walmart on 114th Street.
How Far Is Lubbock From The Beach?
Sometimes you just have to put your toes in the sand. I grew up (mostly) with the beach nearby. While I have no desire to live there again, I still have to have a nice blast of sea air every now and then or I go crazy. After all, as the Toadies sang, "I Come From The Water".
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Early voting begins today
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m through Nov. 4. One person is in a Lubbock hospital after a shooting at a bar in Plainview Saturday night. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and a suspect is in...
Take a Lubbock Shelter Dog Out for a Day of Halloween Fun This Saturday
If you don’t already have plans this Saturday or are looking for some fun Halloween activities to do in Lubbock, you should consider participating in the Lubbock Animal Shelter’s 3rd Annual Trick or Treat Around Town. This is an opportunity for you to volunteer and get a shelter...
Pet Cemeteries and Crematories Located in Lubbock, Texas
When a beloved pet passes, it is a heartbreaking experience. Whether it is the loss of a dog, cat, or small animal like a hamster or bird, you may not be familiar with the options at hand for laying them to rest. Whether you’d prefer to bury or cremate your...
Two Lubbock High Students Among Four Dead After House Fire
The identities of the 4 people found dead after a house fire in Lubbock have been released, and 2 of them were students at Lubbock High School. Lubbock Police originally responded to reports of shots fired in the 4100 block of 124th Street. This was just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26th. Officers arrived at the residence and found it to be on fire. Lubbock Fire Rescue arrived soon after to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished a bit after 2 a.m.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock S.W.A.T. team called to home in South Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was called to the 2100 block of 99th Street at 1:54 a.m. for reports of “domestic disturbance.”. An individual refused to exit the residence, prompting S.W.A.T. response, according to LPD. Around 8:54 a.m., LPD said the individual came out of the...
KCBD
1 injured in stabbing in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD is responding to a stabbing that left one person with moderate injuries in the 3500 block of Peoria Avenue. LPD received the call just before 7 p.m. and confirmed the stabbing happened during a fight. The victim has been taken to UMC, per LPD. More...
KCBD
2 injured in crash at 19th and University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of 19th and University Avenue. According to LPD, two people have sustained moderate injuries, though no one has been taken to the hospital at this time. LPD advises...
kurv.com
One hurt after shooting in Lubbock Tuesday night, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was hurt after a shooting at the Mission Villa Apartments in Lubbock on Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 9:42 p.m. to the 5100 block of Aberdeen Avenue. One person had moderate injuries, according to police. This is a developing story. […]
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident in Lubbock on Sunday. The crash happened on the westbound access lane of Clovis Road near North Loop 289 at around 2:30 p.m.
