Michigan high school football playoffs: Whiteford enters as top seed

Whiteford enters the Michigan high school football postseason as the leader in playoff points in Division 8.

The Bobcats (9-0), whose 46.778 total is more than 1.2 points higher than second-place Iron Mountain, will open the Region 3, District 2 playoffs at home against Addison (5-4). The winner will face the victor of the Melvindale Academy-Riverview Gabriel Richard matchup in the district final.

Game times and dates have not been announced.

In Division 2, Bedford (7-2) will host Farmington (6-3) in a Region 3, District 1 opener. The Dearborn Heights Crestwood-Livonia Franklin winner awaits in the district final.

In Division 7, Erie Mason (6-3) will open Region 4, District 1 play at Napoleon (Jackson County), which finished the regular season with a 9-0 record. The winner will face the Grass Lake-Manchester victor in the district final.

The state finals are scheduled for Nov. 25-26 at Ford Field in Detroit.