Walleye score early in 4-2 victory over Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Toledo Walleye flipped the script against the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday, scoring quickly and holding on for a 4-2 victory at WesBanco Arena.

A day after falling behind 3-0 and scoring five unanswered goals for a 5-3 win at Wheeling in the season opener, Toledo scored two goals within the first 35 seconds of the game on Sunday and eventually took a 3-0 lead over the Nailers.

Gordi Myer scored his second goal of the season, this one just 26 seconds into Sunday's contest. Trenton Bliss followed that up with another goal just nine seconds later and the Walleye were already up 2-0.

Lukas Craggs added a power-play tally 5:06 into the game to make it a 3-0 lead.

Wheeling cut the lead to 3-2 in the second period on goals from Tyler Drevitch and Sean Josling.

That score held into the third period, until Toledo's Gordie Green notched a power-play goal that gave the Walleye their final scoring margin of 4-2.

Walleye goaltender Sebastian Cossa started in net for the second straight night and made 25 saves on 27 Wheeling shots to earn his second win with Toledo.