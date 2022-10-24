ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Walleye score early in 4-2 victory over Wheeling

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jLFOf_0ik0ctOv00

WHEELING, W.Va. — The Toledo Walleye flipped the script against the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday, scoring quickly and holding on for a 4-2 victory at WesBanco Arena.

A day after falling behind 3-0 and scoring five unanswered goals for a 5-3 win at Wheeling in the season opener, Toledo scored two goals within the first 35 seconds of the game on Sunday and eventually took a 3-0 lead over the Nailers.

Gordi Myer scored his second goal of the season, this one just 26 seconds into Sunday's contest. Trenton Bliss followed that up with another goal just nine seconds later and the Walleye were already up 2-0.

Lukas Craggs added a power-play tally 5:06 into the game to make it a 3-0 lead.

Wheeling cut the lead to 3-2 in the second period on goals from Tyler Drevitch and Sean Josling.

That score held into the third period, until Toledo's Gordie Green notched a power-play goal that gave the Walleye their final scoring margin of 4-2.

Walleye goaltender Sebastian Cossa started in net for the second straight night and made 25 saves on 27 Wheeling shots to earn his second win with Toledo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
voiceofmotown.com

Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown is “Done,” Per One Analyst

Neal Brown is certainly under some heat, there’s no doubt about that. Many fans and former players are calling for the coach’s firing after a 48-10 loss to Texas Tech on Saturday. Bryan Clinton, a sportswriter for Heartland College Sports, recently took to his usual column to discuss...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

The Case for Jimbo Fisher Coming Home

Morgantown, West Virginia – Back in early September, Jimbo Fisher said three words that gave long-suffering West Virginia fans real hope: “Home is home.”. Fisher, 56, is originally from Clarksburg, West Virginia and when asked if he would ever consider returning to coach the Mountaineers later in his career, Fisher said the following: “You don’t ever say never in this business. Home is home. I love West Virginia and it’s very near and dear to my heart. I love them and have always rooted for them my whole life. You never say never in this business where it takes you. I’m happy where I’m at and I love where I’m at, but home is home.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOL 11

Toledo landscapers to trade in lawnmowers for snowplows

Local landscapers who are up against the clock to get last-minute jobs taken care of as winter approaches. In the last warm days of fall, Toledo lawn services are preparing to turn off their lawnmowers for the season. And many of them have already registered and bid for fall season jobs.
TOLEDO, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF mourns loss of longtime employee

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News has some sad news to share with the Ohio Valley. Our WTRF family lost a very special person. Robert Paul Ney of Bellaire passed away this weekend . Bob worked at WTRF for 36-years before he retired. A family member shared with 7News that when Bob was asked if he […]
BELLAIRE, OH
WTOL 11

Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
TOLEDO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wintersville gearing up for Winter Weekend

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) A Winter Weekend is coming to Wintersville. Wintersville Mayor Mike Petrella along with members of the Cedar One Realty Charity Committee have teamed up with several local businesses to provide an ice skating rink for the Winter Weekend. You can bring your own skates or they will be provided. Cedar One Realty […]
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Ottawa Hills home catches fire twice early Tuesday

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — An Ottawa Hills home caught on fire twice early Tuesday. Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call for a house fire in the 33-00 block of West Bancroft Street near Secor Road. When crews arrived, fire was seen coming from the garage and upstairs bedroom...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio

As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
whbc.com

Minerva High Mourns After Tragic Death of Junior Student

MINERVA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tragedy at the Cross Country district meet in Cambridge over the weekend, where Minerva junior Owen Grubb died in an accident. Cambridge police say the Minerva CC team was in a wooded area participating in a tradition where they throw a log in a creek.
MINERVA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured

On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
MONTPELIER, OH
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Cambridge (Ohio)

Cambridge is located in Ohio State, United States. The city is the county seat of Guernsey County. It is the hub for tourists and fun seekers who want a limitless, fulfilled, and exciting experience,. According to the records, Cambridge has a population of more than 10,635. It is known for...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy