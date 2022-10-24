ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Kenneth Walker III stars as Seahawks blast Chargers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YRU7F_0ik0cqkk00

Rookie Kenneth Walker III rushed for a career-high 168 yards and two touchdowns, including a 74-yarder with 6:56 remaining, as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 37-23 Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

Geno Smith completed 20 of 27 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns — both to Marquise Goodwin — as the Seahawks (4-3) moved into sole possession of first place in the NFC West.

The Chargers (4-3) had a three-game winning streak snapped. Justin Herbert was 33-of-51 passing for 293 yards and two touchdowns. Austin Ekeler was limited to 31 yards on nine carries, but added 12 catches for 96 yards and scored rushing and receiving TDs.

The Seahawks turned two first-quarter turnovers by Herbert — an interception and a fumble — into a 17-0 lead.

Smith threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Goodwin in the back right corner of the end zone to open the scoring midway through the first.

An interception by Seahawks safety Ryan Neal led to a 12-yard touchdown run by Walker to make it 14-0. And a strip sack by Darrell Taylor turned into a 46-yard field goal by Jason Myers with 1:08 left in the quarter.

The Chargers pulled within 17-14 as Ekeler scored on a 7-yard run and Herbert threw a 13-yard scoring strike to Mike Williams.

Smith led a seven-play, 73-yard drive late in the half, capped by a 23-yard touchdown pass to Goodwin, to give Seattle a 24-14 lead at the intermission.

After the Chargers punted on their first possession of the second half, the Seahawks put together a 17-play drive that took 10:20 off the clock. But they stalled in the red zone and had to settle for Myers’ 34-yard field goal to extend the lead to 13 points.

The Chargers tackled Walker in the end zone for a safety early in the fourth before Myers kicked a 50-yard field goal to make it 30-16.

After Walker’s long scoring run, Ekeler caught a 1-yard screen pass to complete the scoring.

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf suffered a knee injury late in the first quarter and didn’t return. Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was carted off the field in the second quarter with a knee injury.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Broncos to Move on from HC Nathaniel Hackett?

At 2-5, the Denver Broncos are arguably the NFL’s most disappointing team, with much of the blame geared toward first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has often appeared in over his head. However, with new ownership and a Week 9 bye looming, could Sunday’s game in London against the...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Extent of DK Metcalf’s knee injury revealed

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury, and it sounds like he will miss some more time. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 AM Seattle Sports Station on Monday that Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury. The good news is he will not need surgery, but he is unlikely to play against the 6-1 New York Giants in Week 8.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Two of the oldest starters leading Seahawks revival

SEATTLE — The Seahawks entered this week on top of the NFC West - alone in first place. Head coach Pete Carroll allowed himself to revel in it after Sunday's win over the Charges, if only for a split second, saying, "Who'd a thunk it?" And then he cracked...
SEATTLE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy