Related
Crews called to fight fire at Polyglass warehouse
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews from Luzerne and Schuylkill County responded to a fire that broke out in an industrial park Tuesday night. At approximately 6:00 p.m., the Hazle Township Fire Department was called to battle a fire in the Polyglass Warehouse in the Humboldt Industrial Park. According to Hazle Township Assistant […]
Borough officials in Stroudsburg are talking trash
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Most people in Stroudsburg will have to participate in a new trash pickup plan in the new year. Residents used to have to find their own garbage hauler but not anymore. Starting in the new year, nearly all residents will have to sign up for a...
Pittston Housing Authority apartment outage leaves residents in the dark
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dozens of people were without power. The outage lasted four days in a Luzerne County low-income apartment complex. Utility crews are continuing to work and residents here at the apollo apartments are frustrated with how this outage was handled. Many of them are disabled or in need of power for […]
Times News
Tamaqua mom thanks police with lunch
When Tamaqua area schools were locked down because of a threat last week, Andrea Valentine started thinking about ways to thank police officers who keep schools and the community safe. “My daughter, Emma, is in first grade, so she was locked down,” said Valentine, of Mary D. “I wanted to...
Police identify infant found dead in Nanticoke home
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have identified the one-month-old girl that was found dead inside a Nanticoke home, Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 10:00 a.m. Monday troopers were called to assist the Nanticoke City Police Department with a death investigation at 167 West Green Street. PSP states the victim, Avaya Jade […]
Flames gut home in Monroe County
EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
Man allegedly uses homeowner’s backyard as restroom
LAKE TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a man after he was allegedly found going to the bathroom in the backyard of a home in Wayne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 28 around 11:00 a.m. community security in Lake Township had a man detained for reportedly defecating in a […]
Sisters accused of stabbing woman 9 times with knife
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two women are being accused of a stabbing incident during a dispute police say was about a child that left one woman severely injured. According to the HanoverTownship Police Department, on Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. officers were called to a stabbing victim at the Hanover Village Apartment Complex. Investigators […]
Friday night fire that caused power outage ruled accidental
THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Friday night fire in Lackawanna County has been ruled accidental. The PSP Fire Marshal Unit says they assisted with the fire that occurred Friday night around 11:00 in the 100 block of Boulevard Avenue in Throop, which caused a power outage. State Trooper Jeffrey Winters […]
Fentanyl-laced candy concerns days before Halloween
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Area law enforcement issued a warning to parents about a new concern with Halloween only days away. Law enforcement officials tell Eyewitness News they are monitoring the fentanyl situation and they want parents to be extra cautious this Halloween. “I need everyone to be vigilant, where they are looking at […]
4 arrested in multiple thefts at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announce the arrest of four individuals who they say were involved in two separate thefts at Walmart in Hazle Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 8 around 4:50 p.m. troopers arrested Roberto Diaz-Dominguez 34, and Rosmery Hernandez, 45, both of Hazleton, for stealing merchandise from […]
Driver accused of fleeing multi-car crash in Plains Township
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for his alleged involvement in a multi-vehicle crash that injured another driver on State Route 315 Monday. According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Monday around 9:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to a crash on SR 315 with one driver injured and […]
65-year-old man dies in a rollover crash
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner announced a 65-year-old man has died after a crash resulted in a car rolling over in Monore County. According to Coroner Daniel A. Buglio, Ralph Boyer, 65, of Saylorburg, died Monday around 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke’s University Hospital. The coroner stated Boyer was a […]
Demolition begins on old theater in Olyphant
OLYPHANT, Pa. — One of the area's more charming downtowns is going to look a lot different. Crews started knocking down the old Tate Theater on Delaware Avenue in Olyphant. The building used to have just about everything, a movie theater, pizza shop, Chinese restaurant, and even a race track for remote-controlled cars.
Halloween trunk or treat held in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — A trunk or treat in Kingston helped raise money for kids with special needs. About 200 children attended this trunk or treat, hosted by Keystone Behavior Services' 'Small Town.'. There were activities both inside and out for kids to enjoy. Vendors inside gave out candy and...
WOLF
Two arrested at Luzerne Co. Red Roof Inn on warrants out of other counties
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Two people with active arrest warrants in different counties were taken into custody at a hotel in Plains Township on Friday. Plains Township Police Officers say they responded to the Red Roof Inn on SR-315 for a welfare check on a person staying in one of the rooms.
Residents voice concerns over Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many roads and bridges in our area are in need of significant and costly repairs. Residents, officials, and first responders voiced their concerns during a Luzerne County Council meeting. A plea from a packed crowd at a Luzerne County Council meeting Tuesday night. Chief Mark Boncal of the Nanticoke City […]
Times News
Ghouls and goblins parade in Tamaqua
The rain held off and the streets filled with the colorful and unusual for the 56th Annual Tamaqua Halloween Parade held Tuesday evening and sponsored by the Tamaqua Lions Club. The four-division, two-hour spectacle featured a variety of individual spooks, along with floats, music, youth groups, businesses and organizations. “I...
Iconic Middletown Department Store Demolished
I was looking at my Facebook news feed the other day when I noticed one of my friends had posted pictures of a building being demolished. No big deal. Until I realized it was the old Playtogs Plaza on Dolson Avenue in Middletown. I guess it’s still not that big a deal since Playtogs hasn’t been open for years, but a flood of memories came into my head. I remember the old Playtogs days.
Honesdale man arrested on burglary charges
HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wayne County District Attorney announced on Monday the arrest of a Forest City man for the attempted burglary of a Bistro and the burglary of an apartment in Honesdale. According to a police criminal complaint, on Friday, September 23, Honesdale police responded to the Stourbridge Bistro in the 800 […]
