ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

It Happened Here: Kellogg's 'discovers' Bigg Mixx cereal character along Toppenish Creek

By DONALD W. MEYERS Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk KIT

Many Yakima Residents, Sour On Trick Or Treating

With Halloween on the minds of most people, a common thought among kids (especially me back in the day) is, “what houses are giving away the good stuff?” & “Who has the full size candy bars?” Heck, I’ve even asked, “Which house should we stay away from, the one that gives out toothpaste?” Knowing that those were the questions on my young mind, I now ask myself, “do I have enough candy to hand out”, or “should I even bother?”
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Weekender: Things to do Oct. 27-30

Brrr! That cold weather came out of nowhere fast, and just in time for Halloween. And there’s so much going on leading up to the spooky celebration on Monday. So, if one day isn’t enough for chills and thrills, check out some of what the Yakima Valley has to offer this weekend.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

5 Ghost Towns To Visit Near Yakima, That Won’t Drain Your Gas Tank

If you’re looking for a spooky get away this weekend, and don’t want to break the gas budget. Never fear, we’ve got the 5 Ghost Towns close to Yakima. Now, remember that it was Shakespeare that said “what’s in a name?” Just because they’re called ghost towns, doesn’t mean their haunted, heck, doesn’t even mean they’re towns anymore. It just a great piece of history that you can still see today (if you're lucky). One interesting thing I noticed, was that Yakima County does not contain any ghost towns (at least from what I could find). So kudos to us for not letting anything (town wise) go to waste.
YAKIMA, WA
107.3 KFFM

The Four Burgers in Yakima Bob Belcher would be Proud of

Yakima is a great place for delicious food, especially burgers in this town. The actual creativity comes from the chefs in the Valley using fresh meat and produces raised right here in Washington. We decided to ask the question of who has the four best tastiest and most creative burgers, ones that the fictional character Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers would be proud of, and the answers became quite simple.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

New Fire Cooked Pizzeria Coming To Yakima

We just lost one of my favorite Italian places to eat just a few months ago when Valley Italian Pizza & Pasta closed up shop and moved to the Tri-Cities. Since that happened back in August (2022), the choices for Italian food and Pizza has really left just the big chains as well as a few places that have Pizza on the menu. Every place I’ve eaten at has been great in their own way, but with more choices, means more great food which means everyone wins.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Special Event Planned To Honor Woman Killed in Yakima

Authorities continue the search for a man charged with the June 12 fatal hit and run of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. An arrest warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas charging him with hit-and-run fatality. Bail has been set at $250,000 if he's found and arrested. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic believes he may have fled south to Mexico. An investigation continues to try and find Vargas as the Brusic works with federal authorities.
YAKIMA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Tacoma’s MultiCare Acquiring Yakima Valley Memorial

Yakima Valley Memorial, which operates Yakima’s only hospital, will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System under plans announced Friday. The health care systems said last spring that they had begun the process to study such a consolidation. They have worked together since 2021 on oncology care in central Washington.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: MultiCare deal might be just what the doctor ordered

After months of negotiations between Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and MultiCare Health System Inc., MultiCare’s president and CEO were in town last week to announce they’re buying the financially troubled Yakima hospital. Memorial will be known as MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital by early next year. MultiCare President Florence...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Perry Van Easton, 59

Perry Van Easton, 59, of Yakima died Saturday, Oct. 22. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

3 Wenatchee Businesses Fined By EPA Over Lead-Based Paint Violations

Three Wenatchee businesses are among 22 in Washington and Idaho which have paid fines to settle lawsuits brought against them by the Environmental Protection Agency. The businesses all provide home repair and remodeling services, and have violated lead-based paint safety rules. Those rules are intended to protect the public –...
WENATCHEE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy