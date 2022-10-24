Read full article on original website
WTRF
WVU women’s soccer wraps regular season on Thursday
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team welcomes Kansas State to Morgantown for the regular-season finale on Thursday, Oct. 27. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The match is the team’s annual Senior Night. The Mountaineers will recognize five senior members of the...
WTRF
Iowa State tops WVU in straight sets
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — West Virginia’s season rebuild continued on Wednesday as the Mountaineers took a straight-set loss to Iowa State, 25-22, 25-23, 25-21. The red-hot Cyclones take their fifth straight win over the Mountaineers, who have dropped nine straight sets over their last three matches. WVU remains winless in the Big 12 after nine contests.
wvsportsnow.com
Asti: Neal Brown, West Virginia Football Should Tune Out Noise
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – When things are bad, they can get better or they can get worse. That’s the case in life, and that’s also the case for the West Virginia football program right now. There’s only way for the Mountaineers to be able to stay focused on improving – to simply tune out the noise.
voiceofmotown.com
SOURCE: The Process of Finding a New Head Coach Has Already Started at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia University officials have already started to look towards the future of the football program, according to a source close to the situation. No one at the university wants to fire Neal Brown. No one. He is genuinely liked by virtually everyone at West...
Family ties helped lead QB Sean Boyle to WVU commitment
Sean Boyle knew during a June workout he may have found his college home, but it took four more months before he had the offer he coveted. So the quarterback at Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic remained patient and quiet and focused on his senior season rather than getting frustrated about the process, and it all turned out like he wanted it to.
WTRF
Vote for this week’s Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Saturday’s trip to Lubbock didn’t exactly go as WVU had planned as the Mountaineers returned to Morgantown with one of its biggest losses of the Neal Brown era. At the same time, WVU did have some strong performances from individuals. Gold and Blue...
WTRF
Charlotte HS QB announces commitment to WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s coaching staff learned of its latest commitment for the 2023 recruiting class Tuesday evening. Future Mountaineer quarterback Sean Boyle announced his commitment to the Mountaineers via Twitter, stating simply, “COMMITTED!!! #HailWV”. Boyle, listed as a 6-foot, 2-inch tall, 180-pound pro-style quarterback, is...
WTRF
AJ Rodriguez named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
West Virginia junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez was named this week’s Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week by the conference on Tuesday. Rodriguez recorded a pair of goals in WVU’s comeback victory at Oklahoma on Sunday. After the Mountaineers fell behind 2-0, the Austin, Texas native tallied her...
WTRF
Men’s basketball charity exhibition game set for Friday
The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Bowling Green inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. This will be the fifth time that WVU has played in...
voiceofmotown.com
Clues That Hugh Freeze Could Be Headed to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Rumors of Hugh Freeze being the possible replacement for Neal Brown if/when he is fired as the head coach of the Mountaineers are now gaining traction. Freeze, 52, is the current head coach at Liberty, where he has compiled a 33-12 record in his 4th...
WTRF
WVU tennis concludes play in Blacksburg
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team wrapped play at the 2022 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Women’s Atlantic Regional on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center, in Blacksburg, Virginia, hosted by Virginia Tech. WVU sent six players to compete over the weekend, including senior...
WTRF
Kick time, TV network announced for WVU-ISU game
The Big 12 Conference announced Monday that West Virginia’s upcoming football contest against Iowa State will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. West Virginia will play in Ames, Iowa on Nov. 5. The conference also recently announced the kick time...
WTRF
Davenport continues to lead WVU golf in Florida
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University junior golfer Jackson Davenport shot 2-under-par on Monday and is now tied for fifth place at 5-under-par after 36 holes of competition at the Isleworth Collegiate Invitational at Isleworth Golf and Country Club in Windermere, Florida. Davenport, a native of Austin, Texas, recovered...
WTRF
Oliver Straw named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week
West Virginia freshman punter Oliver Straw was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week by the conference on Monday. This marks the first conference honor for the Australian native. Straw punted five times for a total of 233 yards in West Virginia’s loss to Texas Tech on Saturday....
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford High School Football Player Justice Haynes
The Buford High School football player spotlight is #22 Justice Haynes. Haynes is a five-star running back for the Wolves and is committed to play for Alabama. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior had 15 carries for 120 rushing yards and one touchdown in Buford’s game against Marietta. When Buford hosted Collins Hill, Haynes had 16 carries for 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Daily Athenaeum
Meet the 2022 Homecoming Court candidates
West Virginia University announced the 2022 Homecoming Court on Monday, Oct. 17. This year, 10 candidates were selected and will compete for the title of Homecoming Royalty. Voting is conducted through WVUEngage and will end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Students can vote using their laptops or mobile devices.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in West Virgina?
- Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families. The Ranch Community Store in Morgantown. In Morgantown, West...
Albany Herald
Georgia Injury Report Updated By Kirby Smart
Georgia Football head coach Kirby Smart met with the media for his usual Monday press conference at noon. Saturday's matchup brings an annual opponent in the Florida Gators who are in the midst of a bit of a rebuild under first-year head coach Billy Napier. Napier and the Gators are...
WDTV
Morgantown yard display captivates crowds
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - If Halloween is your favorite holiday, then Jon Ware’s house is an attraction for you. “It’s a sense of adventure, thrill, danger, all the things that people really enjoy,” Ware said. This is the second year his family is showcasing a grand Halloween...
Bomb threat called at Tucker County High School
Tucker County High School is now on a code green following a bomb threat on Wednesday.
