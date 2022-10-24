ELIZABETHTON — A tasty tradition will be returning to Carter County for the first time after a two-year hiatus. The Elizabethton Kiwanis Club will host its traditional Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church, 325 East E St. The breakfast will run from 7 to 10:30 a.m. and will include the traditional pancake and sausage entrees as well as coffee, orange juice and milk. Both regular and dietetic syrups will be available to pour over the pancakes.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO