Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
'A Walk in Their Boots' highlights November's history happenings
As the end of October draws near, it’s time to look ahead to history happenings taking place in November. And one of the bigger events will be taking place at Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City. Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site.
Kingsport Times-News
Next Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day is Saturday
JOHNSON CITY — The legendary Southern Railway, as well as the many other railroad lines of the Southeast, will highlight Heritage Day on Saturday at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. “The vacation destinations of the South generated competitive railroad traffic since railroading began, not...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Kingsport success story is built on leadership
Some Kingsport residents decry the city’s growth. They say the city has enough car washes, banks and drugstores, and the streets are getting crowded. Leave things as they are, they say. But the city’s annual report to its residents tells a story of success, of increased revenue growth that...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Recovery Center open house to be held Friday
The Johnson City Recovery Center (JCRC) and East Tennessee State University Department of Social Work invite the community to an open house for the new location of the JCRC on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3-5 p.m. The JCRC is the first addiction recovery community center in the Tri-Cities. Currently, the...
Kingsport Times-News
Chamber, city plants 75 trees for 75 years
KINGSPORT — Kingsport city and chamber officials gathered Wednesday morning on Cement Hill for a special occasion. It was simple and ceremonial.
wjhl.com
Daytime Live from Chocolate Elegance
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Chocolate Elegance where they are getting ready for Halloween fun and celebrating their first anniversary in their location on Stone Drive in Kingsport. Amy gets some tips from Holly Ralph, head chocolatier at Chocolate Elegance and tries her hand at dipping pretzels and cookies. Amy...
Kingsport Times-News
Hands-on play at Hands On! Discovery Center
Interactive exhibits are what makes the the Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray special for children. Aaron Nutt spent a recent afternoon exploring one of many of the exhibits with his grandmother, Leslie Nutt, and his uncle, Nathan.
Coffee for a Cause: South Fork Coffee wins Tri-Cities Best
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a section of News Channel 11’s community coverage that asks you to choose your favorite businesses in the region. South Fork Coffee was chosen as the area’s top coffeehouse, among several competitors: Brewrista and the Bean – Johnson City Dos Gatos Coffee Bar – Johnson City The Coffee […]
Greeneville Christmas Parade schedule revealed
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – County officials announced the timeline for the Annual Greeneville Christmas Parade on Wednesday. According to a release from the Greene County Partnership and Exchange Club of Greeneville, this year’s parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. in downtown Greeneville. With the theme of “Christmas Around the Globe,” […]
Kingsport Times-News
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Johnson City Christmas Parade
The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales, a worldwide recognized symbol of Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to be in the Tri-Cities in early December, including an appearance in the Johnson City Christmas Parade. According to a news release from the Holston Distributing Co., the eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to...
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: One-level living in a new home on the market in Johnson City
Evans & Evans Realtor Dillon Hoyle, takes for a tour of a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located near the Watauga River on 1.6 acres of land!. For more information call 423-213-1535 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate website.
Johnson City Press
Animal shelter, humane society to host animal advocacy session
The Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of the United States will host an information session to “help local animal advocates make their voices heard by our elected officials in Nashville and locally.”. Tammy Davis, the shelter’s director, said they want to educate people about local...
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Fall color in Kingsport
It’s not too late to enjoy the fall color in Kingsport. In fact, this week will be the perfect time to do so. Temperatures are forecasted to hover around the mid-70s all week, with partly cloudy conditions.
wjhl.com
A Visit to Associated Orthopaedics
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Associated Orthopaedics in Kingsport to visit with Dr. Benjamin Potter about their services. For more information visit Associated Orthopaedics online.
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
Kingsport Times-News
Gray community meeting set for Nov. 7
Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transportation officials will host a community meeting on Nov. 7 for residents to learn more about development requests in the Gray area. What is to take place?
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton Kiwanis Club preparing for first Pancake Breakfast since 2019
ELIZABETHTON — A tasty tradition will be returning to Carter County for the first time after a two-year hiatus. The Elizabethton Kiwanis Club will host its traditional Pancake and Sausage Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church, 325 East E St. The breakfast will run from 7 to 10:30 a.m. and will include the traditional pancake and sausage entrees as well as coffee, orange juice and milk. Both regular and dietetic syrups will be available to pour over the pancakes.
Johnson City Press
Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City
Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
Family announces celebration of life for man who died in Musket Bowl skydiving accident
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kim Sheffield lost her husband, 55-year-old Richard Sheffield, when he died in a skydiving accident at the David Crockett vs. Daniel Boone High School Musket Bowl in Jonesborough Friday night. Kim invited the community to celebrate Richard’s life on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Cornerstone Church located at 120 Cornerstone Drive […]
Kingsport Times-News
Judah & the Lion to play at the ETSU Martin Center this December
Multi-platinum alternative rock/folk band, Judah & the Lion, is coming to the ETSU Martin Center for the Arts on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m., with special guest Charlotte Sands, presented by 99.3 the X. In June, the band released its fourth album, “Revival”, a collection of songs that speaks...
Comments / 0