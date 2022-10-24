Forget about what you’re going to wear to this weekend’s Halloween party, true social climbers are already thinking about what they’re going to wear to those holiday parties! And most of us would rather not be caught wearing the same outfit as Susan from down the street. Which is why Jewel of the West in Hill City is the perfect place to shop for holiday outfits and holiday gifts. Whether it’s a virtual shopping session with one of her staff, or an intimate chat with the personal stylists in the shop, Jewel of the West owner, Stevie Cummins, has filled her shop in Hill City with all the fashion finery and seasonal sparkle you could ask for.

HILL CITY, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO