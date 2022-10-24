Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
KELOLAND TV
One person dies in multi-vehicle crash Monday in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died after a car crash in Rapid City. Rapid City Police responded to a call of a multiple-vehicle crash in the area of Catron Boulevard and Black Hills Boulevard Monday evening. Reports say that the driver of a maroon vehicle was...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTO GALLERY: Rapid City Fire Department fire academy recruits get behind-the-wheel practice on station vehicles
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Rapid City Fire Department fire academy recruits were out getting some hands-on training in the department’s larger vehicles Tuesday morning. The EVOC, or “Emergency Vehicle Obstacle Course” is designed to help recruits and staff get practice and refreshers on navigating vehicles on busy roads. From making turns, parking, and docking situations, this training usually happens about once or twice a year for operational staff.
kotatv.com
How security cameras can help police departments find suspects
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Cameras are just about everywhere as a form of surveillance safety, but they can also be used to help catch suspects in connection with various crimes. The Rapid City Police Department has done this in the past to identify suspects in a case. They add...
kotatv.com
Man shot in North Rapid Wednesday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police arrested James Peterson Jr., 26 of Rapid City, following a shooting at the Ridge Stone mobile home community on Lindbergh Avenue. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police say they found the shooting victim and escorted him to the Ridge Stone entrance where he was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries before being taken to the hospital. His name was not released.
kotatv.com
Man accused of killing 14-year-old in hit-and-run makes first court appearance
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man made his first appearance in court Wednesday, after being charged with killing a 14-year-old in a hit-and-run October 14. 27-year-old Jordan Hare is charged with failure to stop his vehicle and destruction of evidence for washing his truck and rims after the crash. According to police, they found security photos and videos of a 2008 Chevy Silverado leaving the scene. They then tracked the vehicle to a home in south Rapid City. They arrested Hare on October 18.
KEVN
Rapid City fight leaves man with life-threatening stab wound
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A fight between two groups of juveniles in North Rapid leaves an adult with serious, life-threatening injuries. The fight was around 4 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 200 block of Curtis Street. Witnesses reportedly told police that the fight was arranged through social media.
newscenter1.tv
WATCH: See what it looks like around the Black Hills area through our tower cameras
During severe weather, you may be interested to see what it looks like around the Black Hills area. NewsCenter1’s tower cameras provide a unique window into what the weather looks like in a variety of locations including Rapid City, Deadwood, Box Elder, Angostura and Sheridan, WY. You can see...
newscenter1.tv
Journey On in Rapid City prepares to expand team, resources thanks to federal grant
RAPID CITY, S.D.– From December through most of the year so far, Rapid City’s Journey On program has responded to more than 7,000 non-emergency calls that would have previously gone through the Rapid City Police Department. And with the program to receive a portion of a federal grant for the city, Director of Operations Toby McCloskey spoke out on what it means for continued operations.
KELOLAND TV
Holiday party wear at Jewel of the West
Forget about what you’re going to wear to this weekend’s Halloween party, true social climbers are already thinking about what they’re going to wear to those holiday parties! And most of us would rather not be caught wearing the same outfit as Susan from down the street. Which is why Jewel of the West in Hill City is the perfect place to shop for holiday outfits and holiday gifts. Whether it’s a virtual shopping session with one of her staff, or an intimate chat with the personal stylists in the shop, Jewel of the West owner, Stevie Cummins, has filled her shop in Hill City with all the fashion finery and seasonal sparkle you could ask for.
KEVN
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
dakotanewsnow.com
Miner Brewing Co. & Prairie Berry Winery closing soon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom is closing its doors for good on Nov. 12. After eight years in operation, the company has decided to close its location at the Western Mall, according to their Facebook post. The company’s wines will still be available through South Dakota retailers and their winery and brewery in Hill City and online at PrairieBerry.com.
newscenter1.tv
How does the 2022 Sturgis Rally compare? The post-rally numbers are in
STURGIS, S.D. – The Post-Rally Summit, Tuesday at the Sturgis Community Center, overviewed the 82nd Sturgis Rally, economic impacts and statistics of the people who visited. There was a number of things to learn from the presentations and this slide show. 82nd City Initiative Highlights. Overview of City of...
KELOLAND TV
Homeless facilities in Rapid City prepare for a busy season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Fall and winter are some of the busiest times of the year for organizations that help the homeless. In Rapid City, the Hope Center and Cornerstone Mission are two places where homeless people can turn. As you can see, things are cooling off here...
newsfromthestates.com
Black Hills timber sales fall 20 percent
RAPID CITY — Timber sales in the Black Hills National Forest have declined sharply, prompting praise and condemnation. The national forest’s advisory board met recently in Rapid City, where Forest Supervisor Jeff Tomac shared figures from the 2022 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Timber sales in the...
newscenter1.tv
Community comes together to create the “Black Hills Toy Drive” to fill the need from “Toys for Tots”
RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the unexpected cancellation of “Toys For Tots,” Christmas was looking a little uncertain for some families in the Black Hills. Thankfully, the community stepped up. “Myself and a few others in the community decided that we really wanted to make sure this...
truedakotan.com
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
newscenter1.tv
Cornerstone Rescue Mission holds annual “Night at the Mission” event after pandemic hiatus
RAPID CITY, S.D.– City officials and residents gathered at Rapid City Fire Department’s Main Street station on Monday to show their support for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission and the resources it offers to the community. From its earliest beginnings of operating within a residential home to the current 30 Main Street address, Cornerstone has been an important lifeline for the many people it has served over the years.
Comments / 1