Cincinnati, OH

Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Zac Taylor gives injury updates on key starters. Is Cam Taylor-Britt replacing Eli Apple?

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on a few key defensive starters following Sunday’s win over Atlanta. The Bengals (4-3) are now turning their attention to the Cleveland Browns (2-5) for a primetime matchup on Halloween night. It’s a big game for the Bengals for a few reasons, most notably their record in the division. Cincinnati is 0-2 against AFC North opponents and as Taylor said, the road to the postseason starts with winning your division.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin: Game came down to Steelers dropping interceptions, Dolphins catching theirs

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Sunday night’s loss to the Dolphins came down to one team’s defense being able to catch the football, and one team’s defense not. “You’ve got to compliment the Miami Dolphins,” Tomlin said. “They made the necessary plays to secure victory and we didn’t. Oftentimes when it’s a defensive battle like that developed into, it’s about who catches their interception opportunities and who doesn’t, and that’s the lens in which I see it. The Dolphins caught theirs and we didn’t catch ours, and that’s probably the difference in the game.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears

If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: If you can’t hold onto the football, you can’t play for us

The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a lead they never relinquished. Goff would throw another pick and fumble twice in the fourth quarter and running back Jamaal Williams also lost a fumble in the final 15 minutes.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

5 things you need to know about Eagles' big trade acquisition Quinn

It had been almost two months since Howie Roseman made a trade, so you knew something had to give. On Wednesday afternoon, the Eagles shipped a fourth-round pick to the Bears for 32-year-old pass rusher Robert Quinn. He becomes the first first-round pick the Eagles have traded for since they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles pull off blockbuster trade to bolster pass rush

The Eagles are 6-0 but they’re not resting. They’re loading up for a Super Bowl run. A few days before next Tuesday’s trade deadline, the Eagles have pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Bears for Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The trade was first reported by ESPN and NFL Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Why Eagles' Christian McCaffrey trade pursuit broke down

The Eagles are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team and they look like legit Super Bowl contenders heading into Week 8. But Howie Roseman is always looking for upgrades, and ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline it sounds like he was poking around a potential mega-upgrade... but wasn't willing to pay what it would've cost.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
NBC Sports

Why are Tom Brady, Bucs struggling? Rex Ryan gets right to the point

You knew Rex Ryan wouldn't pass up an opportunity to analyze Tom Brady's downfall. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second consecutive loss Sunday, a shocking 21-3 defeat to a Carolina Panthers team that essentially waved the white flag on its season by trading star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Bucs now have as many losses through seven games (four) as they had in the entire 2021 regular season.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call

There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
MEADOWLANDS, PA
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa: I wasn’t trying to be Superman, was trying to get first downs

Before Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to the lineup on Sunday night for the first time since he suffered a concussion in Week Four, he spoke to Maria Taylor of NBC Sports about what he learned from his experience. Tagovailoa said he’s always been a player who tries to make...
NBC Sports

Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season

The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

