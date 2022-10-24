ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Review: We Broke Ground on Our Metal Detecting Hobby With the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro

By Anthony Mastracci
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FK8p_0ik0ajkT00

Table of Contents

The older I get, the more dadly I become. It’s probably inevitable, and some of you reading this might be able to relate all too well. But one dadderism I’ve picked up in the last few years is the unusual fascination of metal detecting.

Though I have no children, I thought I might fill that “void’ by asking for a metal detector as a birthday gift — the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro. This metal detector is kind of like a child; it makes annoying sounds, it’ll get you dirty sometimes and, if you’re patient enough, it might bring you treasure after it becomes a lawyer.

Furthermore, I thought it would be fun to review this metal detector after using it both with my family in Massachusetts as well as in Los Angeles, where I live, to find different treasures on both coasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J36ww_0ik0ajkT00

Buy: Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro Metal Detector (Bundle) $300

Buy: $270 on Amazon

Buy: $300 at Walmart

Is Metal Detecting a Good Hobby?

What began as a love for history transformed into binge-watching History Channel’s “ The Curse of Oak Island. ” Two brothers and their crew chase a centuries-old legend of a massive treasure buried somewhere on a small island off the coast of Nova Scotia. A huge draw to the show is expert detectorist, Gary Drayton , and his findings in the construction spoils and various stretches of forest across the island.

While the show has garnered its share of criticism , Drayton’s enthusiasm for finding stuff in the dirt inspired me to do the same because he makes it look wicked fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qflmF_0ik0ajkT00

So far, starting out with the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro, I’ve entertained my whole family, my girlfriend, and my best friends’ curiosities of “is there something buried over there?” It’s ridiculously fun and, aside from getting you outside, it’s a great way to clean up some of the trash hidden in your community.

What’s In the Box

My Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro came from Dick’s Sporting Goods because we found that they have the best deal for beginners, which includes:

  • Quick Draw Pro detector
  • Bounty Hunter carry bag
  • Bounty Hunter pinpointer
  • Bounty Hunter headphones

You’re going to need at least a pinpointer to, well, pinpoint objects in the dirt you dig up. These can easily cost north of $50 so we opted to get this great bundle deal to save money on metal detecting accessories.

Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro Features

Every guy needs a hobby . It’s easy to waste money on a hobby when you aren’t serious about it. But it’s also easy to not be serious about a hobby when you have bad tools. That’s why this detector is fantastic for beginners.

The Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro features all the things that make detecting easy to understand . That includes a large LCD screen, target depth indicator, three-tone audio ID, full target discrimination capabilities, a 0-99 target ID scale and pinpoint mode. It weighs 2.4 pounds, has a waterproof coil, and runs on a 9-volt battery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyKMg_0ik0ajkT00

It’s important to note that while the coil is resistant to fresh and salt water, it’s not specifically designed for detecting in wet sand. I thought that was a bit odd, but that’s pretty normal industry-wide. Also, for machines that detect better in wet sand, the price might be too high for a beginner.

Aside from the easy-to-use detector, the most important tool included with the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro is the user guide, which I highly recommend reading if you’re a first-time detectorist. Everything you need to know to get started is printed right in the guide.

Using the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro

After reading the guide, using this metal detector was quite simple to use. First, we assembled and adjusted the height of the handle, shaft, and coil. From there, we tested the coil over coins and jewelry we had on hand to understand how it reads different metals.

As of now, I’ve used this metal detector on both sides of the country. The LCD screen makes it very easy to gauge what’s happening beneath the surface of dirt and sand; the hardest part of being a new detectorist. The large on-screen numeric target-ID works in tandem with the three-tone audio to describe the signal being read by the coil so you can gauge whether it might be trash or something more desirable. Reading these measurements takes practice, but after a while, you develop a deeper knowledge of this detector’s sensitivity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKj5b_0ik0ajkT00

The target depth indicator and discrimination capabilities are two features that help when starting out. The target depth indicator breaks down a target’s placement at three, six and nine inches. You can also refine your dig by finding where the depth is at its shallowest, meaning you’re more likely to be right above the target. The discrimination capability is great for avoiding unwanted objects like nails and screws, especially if you’re in an area where modern construction may have taken place.

Some detectorists choose to use headphones to hear the detector better. If you’re going without, it helps to have volume controls because the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro can get extremely loud. Without headphones, I like to set it around level four so as to not disturb the peace.

Here’s What We Found in Massachusetts

We found a lot of trash, but that’s part of the game. Frankly, metal detecting is a great way to clean up the woods, a park or a beach. In addition to finding recent coins, fishing lures , and rebar, we’ve found some fascinating relics.

Our very first target was one inch below the surface and “screamed” at us from the detector, marking in the 60-70 range on the target-ID scale. What we dug up was a set of tags from a dog collar . The tags had an address on them that happened to be down the street, so we brought them back to the house. There, we met Smokey the dog and his human and learned that they had lost the tags over five years ago on a walk. Smokey licked my hand as if to say “thanks, dude.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZUtb_0ik0ajkT00

The area in which you detect determines the potential targets. The woods in which we were detecting was used as farmland from the 1750s to the early 1900s. We found a bunch of cool stuff, including a musket slug, a shotgun shell and a bunch of old ox shoes, seen below. I knew they were ox shoes from watching Gary Drayton, mentioned earlier, find them all over Oak Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1prapC_0ik0ajkT00

Here’s What We Found in California

California doesn’t have the same type of historic activity that the East Coast has, so in most cases, the types of treasures to be found are from modern times.

Like Massachusetts, after combing Malibu and Santa Monica beaches, we picked up a whole lot of trash. This is kind of a win because that’s less trash that’ll end up in the ocean and it keeps barefoot beachgoers safe.

We did have some success going through a local baseball field, however. Aside from the common bottle cap and pull tab, there’s quite a bit of change to be found. That was the case for this field. If nothing else, it served as a great practice round of how to use the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iUs1_0ik0ajkT00

In the photo above, you’ll see a target on the LCD screen showing up as 77 on the ID scale, with a depth of one arrow (zero to three inches deep), and it also marked as a potential quarter. Sure enough, sitting there just out of sight, was a shiny new quarter right on the surface. Not a crazy haul, but this quarter was part of the 55 cents and weird piece of metal we landed that day. See if you can find it in the photo below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JyBdS_0ik0ajkT00

The Verdict: Should You Buy the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgroL_0ik0ajkT00

Buy: Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro Metal Detector (Bundle) $300

Buy: $270 on Amazon

Buy: $300 at Walmart

When it comes to hobbies, it can be easy to get tired of them. To set yourself up for success, it’s paramount to start with an educated understanding of how to use the applicable tools. That’s the case with the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro.

We recommend this metal detector for beginners because of how easy it is to use after simply reading the instruction manual. The LCD screen clearly displays everything you need to get started on finding treasures as a new detectorist and the tools in the bundle package serve the beginner well.

Although there are dozens of less expensive metal detectors available, some as low as $60 compared to the $300 pricepoint of the Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro, they won’t come close to serving the new hobbyist the way this detector does.

Frequently Asked Questions About Metal Detecting

Can Metal Detectors Detect Gold?

Yes, metal detectors absolutely do detect gold. From what I’ve learned so far, it may be tricky to identify gold on the indicator screen because gold registers in the same ballpark as other, undesirable targets, like aluminum, pull tabs.

Can You Metal Detect In State Parks?

While all state laws are different, most forums break it down like this — local/town/city detecting is OK; state property detecting is a maybe after seeking express permission, and federal property detecting is a definite no unless otherwise permitted (very rare). It’s best to search the rules and regulations of the park you’d like to detect, as many will cover detecting guidelines.

Do Metal Detectors Detect Phones?

Yes. How do I know? On my birthday, my Bounty Hunter Quick Draw Pro’s first adventure in Los Angeles, my friends thought it would be funny to hide my phone in the sand for me to find. Well, I found it, and the machine picked it up flawlessly.

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

This Is It: The 75 Best Christmas Gifts of 2022

Christmas is about so much more than getting gifts, but it’s not not about the gifts. And here at SPY, we love playing Santa and making someone’s holiday extra special by picking out the perfect Christmas gifts. If the time has come to fill up your shopping sleigh with the best Christmas gifts of 2022, then you may need some inspiration to find the right gift ideas for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Thankfully, you’ve got SPY’s gifting experts on your side. Every year, we take great pride in connecting our readers with the best gift ideas for every occasion,...
SPY

These 37 Awesome Dog Halloween Costumes Are Just Too Much Fun

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. While humans tend to love scary costumes, the best dog Halloween costumes often lean on the cuter side of things. And with Halloween right around the corner, our social media feeds are starting to become full of the most adorable and funny dog costumes you can find. Dressing up at Halloween is one of the most enjoyable ways to participate in the spooky season. But why should it be only humans who get to enjoy the costume creativity that comes with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SPY

Get Crockpot’s Electric Lunch Box (That We Didn’t Know Existed) for Just $30 Right Now

As e-commerce editors, the SPY team spends our waking work hours searching all nooks and crannies of the internet for the best Amazon deals and new product launches. While this might typically lead to consistently updated stories such as ongoing Apple deals, it might also lead us to cover unique products we haven’t quite heard of from brands new to our team. But, it’s unusual to us when a brand we’ve known and loved for years has a product on sale that’s been completely not on our radar for as long as it has existed. But, today, that happened. Did you know...
ohmymag.co.uk

A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'

Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
105.5 The Fan

Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home

Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
SUN VALLEY, ID
SPY

SPY

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy