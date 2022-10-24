ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Balance Releases Small Line of Cleats Designed for the World Cup

By Joseph Cheatham
 3 days ago
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off next month in Qatar and before the games begin, New Balance has unveiled a small line of football boots to make their on-field debut.

In release of the “Headline Taker” pack, the sportswear giant introduced two new iterations of the Furon and Tekela soccer cleat models, available for both men and women. The brand’s campaign shows tournament players such as Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka and Madrid/Spain right back Sheila Garcia holding up the newest footwear for the sporting event .

The Furon V7, which arrives in a bright lapis and silver colorway, is uniquely made with a Hypoknit upper with mesh lining. This material offers a sock-like fit, providing areas of stretch and support. One of the more noticeable features of the boot is the offset lacing with a cored-out canopy — designed specifically for players on the pitch. Additional elements include a 3D tongue tab for extra grip, a nylon outsole crafted for firm ground use and the NB wrap-around logo.

As for the Tekela V4, the metallic silver cleat style is made to deliver zonal support for its elite-level players. Contrary to previous models, this version has an entirely new outsole setup with organic spike texture in the midfoot. Its laceless closure and directional heel lining on the full-foot stretch knit upper enables secure lockdown and stability. Other cool features include the data-driven 3D print and emboss details on the lateral and medial sides.

Recently, the Boston-founded brand teamed with English forward, Raheem Sterling for a limited edition of the Furon V7. Their portfolio of partnerships continues to expand as New Balance is notorious for maintaining a roster of high-anticipated collaborations and modernizing racing silhouettes. They have teamed up with the likes of Joe Freshgoods, Aimé Leon Dore, and Stussy to name a few.

The new New Balance Furon V7 and Tekela V4 both retail for $215. They are available now on newbalance.com and in select retailers worldwide.

