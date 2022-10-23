Read full article on original website
December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester
Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
New Gourmet Popcorn Shop Coming to Downtown Rochester
I was walking downtown over the weekend and noticed a new sign I hadn't seen before. I didn't even recognize the business but it appears they'll be opening in downtown Rochester, Minnesota soon! It's a new gourmet popcorn shop near the Peace Plaza. Where is the New Popcorn Shop in...
Oldest Town in Minnesota has a Winter Festival Every Year
Minnesota's oldest city is also one of the most adorable. Wabasha, located in Southeastern Minnesota is also the site for the blockbuster movie Grumpy Old Men and the sequel, Grumpier Old Men. The first one takes place in the Winter and the sequel takes place in the Summer. If you...
A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town
It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
T.J. Maxx reveals location of its next Minnesota store
A new T.J. Maxx will open in Minnesota next month. The retailer announced the new 22,200-square-foot store at Highway 61 and Tyler Road North in Red Wing will open on Sunday, Nov. 6. “Our newest store in Red Wing will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand-name merchandise...
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
Rochester Police Issue Warning For Parents of Trick or Treaters
Thousands of costumed kids will be roaming around on Monday night. If you're a parent of one of those kids there are some things you need to know including details on Rochester's Halloween Curfew and which neighborhoods are the best to trick or treat in. The Rochester Police Department also...
KIMT
Winter parking rules go into effect November 1 in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Winter parking restrictions will start November 1 in Rochester. City ordinance requires alternate side parking for vehicles parked on city streets and in the bulb (circular part) of cul-de-sacs from November 1 to April 1. That is in effect regardless of the weather forecast or if there is snow and ice on the roadways.
Thousands in Rochester Lose Power Due to Sunday Storms (Update)
Update 10-24 9:40 a.m.: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A line of late-season thunderstorms knocked out power for thousands of customers in Rochester Sunday night. Rochester Public Utilities reported over 3,000 customers had lost power around 9 p.m. Crews has to navigate strong winds and lightening during power restoration efforts. The...
KIMT
Olmsted County offers best ways to dispose of leaves this fall
Where to bring yard waste after the leaves are done falling. The leaves are piling up already? Here's what you can do to get on top of your lawn game before winter.
Large Fire Breaks Out at Rochester Cabinet Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters extinguished what was described as a large fire that broke out at a cabinet business along north Broadway Saturday evening. A news release says crews were dispatched to the fire at Space Concepts in the 2,600 block of Broadway Ave. North shortly after 8:30...
KAAL-TV
Art Attack in Med City
(ABC 6 News) – Artists took to the Peace Plaza to share a number of unique pieces during the Art Attack Gallery. The art gallery included a display inside the Chateau Theater and a grafitti wall for everyone to part in. Organizers say they have been doing smaller events...
KIMT
Warming Center asks for donations
ROCHESTER, Minn.-As they prepare for winter, the Rochester Community Warming Center is asking for donations. The organization provides overnight emergency shelter for adults who are homeless. Some of the major items they're looking for are hygiene products, cleaning supplies and single-serve meals. Housing Program Outreach Coordinator Patrick Michener said the donations have a massive impact on the center's guests.
KAAL-TV
Pedestrian injured in NW crosswalk crash
(ABC 6 News) – A 27-year-old Rochester woman was taken to St. Marys with possible leg and internal injuries after being struck in a NW crosswalk. Rochester police responded to the intersection of 37th Street and W River Parkway NW at about 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. They found...
KIMT
Rochester woman, 27, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 27-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized Monday night in northwest Rochester. Police said the woman tried to cross during a red light at the intersection of 37th St. NW and W. River Parkway NW at around 8 p.m. The driver of the vehicle,...
WEAU-TV 13
Red Wing woman dead in car crash
RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – A Red Wing woman is dead after being hit by a car. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the 400 block of west 3rd street in Red Wing. When authorities arrived, they found 55-year-old, Marianne Dohnalek, in the road with significant...
Crash With Semi South of Rochester Injures Preston Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Preston man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Colton Kraling was traveling north on Hwy. 52 when his vehicle and a northbound semi-truck collided at Hwy. 52 and Olmsted County Rd. 19 south of Rochester shortly before 11 a.m.
KIMT
Taopi still recovering after massive tornado struck this spring
TAOPI, Minn. - The city of Taopi was devastated by an EF-2 tornado that left the town in pieces this April. The severe storm split the town of Taopi apart with winds exceeding 100 miles per hour. When the town was left in dire need of repair, the State of...
KIMT
Rochester Catholic Schools mourns loss of pioneer in girls athletics
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Catholic Schools is mourning the loss of a longtime school employee and supporters. Lourdes High School Principal Mary Spring says Myron Glass died on Saturday after dedicating more than 45 years of his life to Lourdes. Principal Spring issued the following statement Tuesday:. “Mr. Glass...
Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Downtown Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Red Wing Police Department says a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday afternoon. The victim of the fatal crash was identified as 55-year-old Marianne Dohnalek. A news release says she was hit around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West 3rd St. by a vehicle driven by an 81-year-old woman from Hager City, WI.
