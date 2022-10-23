ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

December Opening Date for New Coffee Shop Coming to Rochester

Minneapolis Coffee Chain Coming to Rochester in December. A Minneapolis coffee chain, Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, announced today they're opening their 7th location, and their first outside of the Twin Cities in Rochester, Minnesota. Kevin Wencel, market president. said,. We are thrilled to be expanding Spyhouse into Rochester later this year...Rochester...
ROCHESTER, MN
96.7 The River

A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town

It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Quick Country 96.5

This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest

It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
MANTORVILLE, MN
KIMT

Winter parking rules go into effect November 1 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Winter parking restrictions will start November 1 in Rochester. City ordinance requires alternate side parking for vehicles parked on city streets and in the bulb (circular part) of cul-de-sacs from November 1 to April 1. That is in effect regardless of the weather forecast or if there is snow and ice on the roadways.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Thousands in Rochester Lose Power Due to Sunday Storms (Update)

Update 10-24 9:40 a.m.: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A line of late-season thunderstorms knocked out power for thousands of customers in Rochester Sunday night. Rochester Public Utilities reported over 3,000 customers had lost power around 9 p.m. Crews has to navigate strong winds and lightening during power restoration efforts. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Large Fire Breaks Out at Rochester Cabinet Business

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters extinguished what was described as a large fire that broke out at a cabinet business along north Broadway Saturday evening. A news release says crews were dispatched to the fire at Space Concepts in the 2,600 block of Broadway Ave. North shortly after 8:30...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Art Attack in Med City

(ABC 6 News) – Artists took to the Peace Plaza to share a number of unique pieces during the Art Attack Gallery. The art gallery included a display inside the Chateau Theater and a grafitti wall for everyone to part in. Organizers say they have been doing smaller events...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Warming Center asks for donations

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As they prepare for winter, the Rochester Community Warming Center is asking for donations. The organization provides overnight emergency shelter for adults who are homeless. Some of the major items they're looking for are hygiene products, cleaning supplies and single-serve meals. Housing Program Outreach Coordinator Patrick Michener said the donations have a massive impact on the center's guests.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Pedestrian injured in NW crosswalk crash

(ABC 6 News) – A 27-year-old Rochester woman was taken to St. Marys with possible leg and internal injuries after being struck in a NW crosswalk. Rochester police responded to the intersection of 37th Street and W River Parkway NW at about 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. They found...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester woman, 27, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 27-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized Monday night in northwest Rochester. Police said the woman tried to cross during a red light at the intersection of 37th St. NW and W. River Parkway NW at around 8 p.m. The driver of the vehicle,...
ROCHESTER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Red Wing woman dead in car crash

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) – A Red Wing woman is dead after being hit by a car. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the 400 block of west 3rd street in Red Wing. When authorities arrived, they found 55-year-old, Marianne Dohnalek, in the road with significant...
RED WING, MN
KROC News

Crash With Semi South of Rochester Injures Preston Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Preston man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Colton Kraling was traveling north on Hwy. 52 when his vehicle and a northbound semi-truck collided at Hwy. 52 and Olmsted County Rd. 19 south of Rochester shortly before 11 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Taopi still recovering after massive tornado struck this spring

TAOPI, Minn. - The city of Taopi was devastated by an EF-2 tornado that left the town in pieces this April. The severe storm split the town of Taopi apart with winds exceeding 100 miles per hour. When the town was left in dire need of repair, the State of...
TAOPI, MN
KIMT

Rochester Catholic Schools mourns loss of pioneer in girls athletics

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester Catholic Schools is mourning the loss of a longtime school employee and supporters. Lourdes High School Principal Mary Spring says Myron Glass died on Saturday after dedicating more than 45 years of his life to Lourdes. Principal Spring issued the following statement Tuesday:. “Mr. Glass...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Downtown Red Wing

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Red Wing Police Department says a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday afternoon. The victim of the fatal crash was identified as 55-year-old Marianne Dohnalek. A news release says she was hit around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West 3rd St. by a vehicle driven by an 81-year-old woman from Hager City, WI.
RED WING, MN

