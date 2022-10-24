Read full article on original website
Montreal Canadiens acquire first round early entry pick Nicolas Beaudin
The Chicago Blackhawks and Montreal Canadiens have completed another trade that will see a former first-round pick head north. Nicolas Beaudin, selected 27th overall in 2018 by the Blackhawks, has been traded to Montreal in exchange for Cameron Hillis. Similar to the move for Kirby Dach, this brings a struggling...
Stars assign Jacob Peterson, recall Matej Blumel
The Dallas Stars had one more chance to send Jacob Peterson to the minor leagues before he would need to pass waivers, so they took it. The team has assigned Peterson to the AHL’s Texas Stars and recalled Matej Blumel, who is off to an outstanding start in North America. Had Peterson played one more NHL game, he would have been waiver-eligible.
Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes out week-to-week
The Vancouver Canucks didn’t have Quinn Hughes on the ice this morning and won’t for a little while longer. The team has announced Hughes is out week-to-week. Travis Dermott is too, while Brock Boeser and Riley Stillman are out on a day-to-day basis. The Hughes news comes after...
Report: Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer placed on IR
The Seattle Kraken have lost their starting goaltender, as Philipp Grubauer was placed on injured reserve today. Grubauer was injured in last Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, leaving Martin Jones to start (and lose) on Sunday. The team recalled Joey Daccord to give them another goaltender, and that’s...
Canucks place Curtis Lazar, Brock Boeser on IR
The nightmare season for the Vancouver Canucks continues, this time with two regular forwards headed to injured reserve. Curtis Lazar and Brock Boeser have been moved to IR, with the team recalling William Lockwood and Sheldon Dries in their place. Boeser was listed as out day-to-day on Monday, so his...
Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach
After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine set to return vs. Coyotes
The Columbus Blue Jackets are now 3-4 on the year after an impressive victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday. They will now start a two-game homestand starting with the Arizona Coyotes this evening and received some great news this morning. Patrik Laine is ready to get back into the starting lineup, skating with Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau at this morning’s skate.
Islanders place former top prospect Kieffer Bellows on waivers
The New York Islanders placed former top prospect Kieffer Bellows on waivers, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Bellows, 24, has played in only a single game for the Islanders this season, registering three hits and no shots on goal in just over seven minutes of ice time. While he obviously isn’t in the plan at the NHL level right now, his placement on waivers will still come as a shock to many who have been waiting for him to take the next step in his career.
Rangers recall forward Julien Gauthier
The New York Rangers will be headed out on the road for the next three games, and have called up an extra forward for the trip, recalling Julien Gauthier. With Filip Chytil out for a little while, the team had just 12 healthy forwards on the active roster. There were...
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky undergoing tests on upper-body injury
There was a big absence at Montreal Canadiens practice today, as Juraj Slafkovsky was nowhere to be seen. The team released some information on the situation, noting that the first-overall pick is undergoing testing on his upper-body injury. Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports tweets that there is expected to be an additional update Wednesday on “how long he’ll be out.”
Report: Rangers to be without C Filip Chytil for at least a week due to upper-body injury
The New York Rangers will be without one of their young forwards for the next little while, telling reporters including Mollie Walker of the New York Post that Filip Chytil will be out for at least a week. While they called it an upper-body injury, Larry Brooks of the New York Post tweets that it is believed to be a concussion keeping Chytil off the ice.
Flyers' James van Riemsdyk to undergo surgery
The Philadelphia Flyers will be without James van Riemsdyk for the next while. Head coach John Tortorella announced the veteran winger will have finger surgery on Friday. While Tortorella doesn’t think it is “season-ending,” Giana Han of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, there won’t be a real timeline until after the procedure.
