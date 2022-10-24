The New York Islanders placed former top prospect Kieffer Bellows on waivers, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Bellows, 24, has played in only a single game for the Islanders this season, registering three hits and no shots on goal in just over seven minutes of ice time. While he obviously isn’t in the plan at the NHL level right now, his placement on waivers will still come as a shock to many who have been waiting for him to take the next step in his career.

ELMONT, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO