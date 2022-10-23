ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
SFGate

Seahawks leaning on rookies now paying off in strong start

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll was in the middle of extoling one of the many rookies that have made an immediate impact on the Seattle Seahawks when he made perhaps the overstatement of the season in regard to his team. “So far we’ve taken advantage of this past...
SEATTLE, WA
SFGate

NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 10

Three Top 10 Teams Suffer Losses In Week 9, Causing Quite A Facelift To The NorCal Football Rankings •. Week 9 was the closest thing we’ve had to a full chaos week so far this season. The NorCal Football Rankings get a major shuffle this week after our No. 6 and No. 10 teams lost to unranked opponents, and our No. 8 team fell in 56-49 shootout to our No. 18 squad. Chaos.
SFGate

Rodgers using tough-love approach with slumping Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are carrying a three-game losing streak and one of the NFL's worse offenses into this week's game at Buffalo against the Bills. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during his weekly interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM on Tuesday that the offense was making far too many mental mistakes. Frequent offenders, he said, should lose playing time.
GREEN BAY, WI
SFGate

Atlanta 118, Detroit 113

Percentages: FG .495, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (A.Holiday 2-2, Hunter 2-3, Murray 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Young 1-7, Collins 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 12 (Capela 4, Collins 4, Murray 2, A.Holiday, Okongwu). Turnovers: 12 (Collins 4, Hunter 2, Murray 2, A.Holiday, Capela,...
DETROIT, MI
SFGate

Minnesota 134, San Antonio 122

Percentages: FG .453, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 16-36, .444 (Johnson 5-10, McDermott 4-8, Richardson 3-6, Sochan 2-6, Collins 1-2, Jones 1-3, Roby 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richardson, Sochan). Turnovers: 16 (Bates-Diop 3, Collins 3, Johnson 3, Poeltl 2, Jones, Langford, McDermott, Roby, Sochan). Steals:...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SFGate

Cleveland 103, Orlando 92

Percentages: FG .432, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Banchero 3-5, Bol 1-2, Ross 1-3, Anthony 1-5, K.Harris 0-1, Okeke 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-3, F.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Banchero 2, Bol 2, Anthony, F.Wagner). Turnovers: 16 (F.Wagner 5, Anthony 3, Banchero 3, Carter...
CLEVELAND, OH

