Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
SFGate
Seahawks leaning on rookies now paying off in strong start
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll was in the middle of extoling one of the many rookies that have made an immediate impact on the Seattle Seahawks when he made perhaps the overstatement of the season in regard to his team. “So far we’ve taken advantage of this past...
SFGate
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 10
Three Top 10 Teams Suffer Losses In Week 9, Causing Quite A Facelift To The NorCal Football Rankings •. Week 9 was the closest thing we’ve had to a full chaos week so far this season. The NorCal Football Rankings get a major shuffle this week after our No. 6 and No. 10 teams lost to unranked opponents, and our No. 8 team fell in 56-49 shootout to our No. 18 squad. Chaos.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SFGate
Rodgers using tough-love approach with slumping Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are carrying a three-game losing streak and one of the NFL's worse offenses into this week's game at Buffalo against the Bills. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during his weekly interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM on Tuesday that the offense was making far too many mental mistakes. Frequent offenders, he said, should lose playing time.
SFGate
Atlanta 118, Detroit 113
Percentages: FG .495, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (A.Holiday 2-2, Hunter 2-3, Murray 2-6, Johnson 1-2, Young 1-7, Collins 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 12 (Capela 4, Collins 4, Murray 2, A.Holiday, Okongwu). Turnovers: 12 (Collins 4, Hunter 2, Murray 2, A.Holiday, Capela,...
SFGate
Minnesota 134, San Antonio 122
Percentages: FG .453, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 16-36, .444 (Johnson 5-10, McDermott 4-8, Richardson 3-6, Sochan 2-6, Collins 1-2, Jones 1-3, Roby 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Richardson, Sochan). Turnovers: 16 (Bates-Diop 3, Collins 3, Johnson 3, Poeltl 2, Jones, Langford, McDermott, Roby, Sochan). Steals:...
SFGate
Cleveland 103, Orlando 92
Percentages: FG .432, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Banchero 3-5, Bol 1-2, Ross 1-3, Anthony 1-5, K.Harris 0-1, Okeke 0-1, Carter Jr. 0-3, F.Wagner 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Banchero 2, Bol 2, Anthony, F.Wagner). Turnovers: 16 (F.Wagner 5, Anthony 3, Banchero 3, Carter...
Nets, Mavs meet on heel of frustrating losses
When the Dallas Mavericks visited the Brooklyn Nets on March 16, they constantly frustrated Kevin Durant with double teams and
