ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Hall hurt after 62-yard TD in Jets' 16-9 win over Broncos

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgB5L_0ik0YxHn00

DENVER (AP) — The New York Jets didn’t feel much like celebrating their 16-9 escape of the punchless Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Jets lost Breece Hall to a left knee injury in the second quarter and coach Robert Saleh said the initial diagnosis is an ACL tear that would end the running back’s rookie sensational season.

“We’ll see tomorrow,” Saleh said. “I’m going to stay as optimistic as I can, but yeah, he’s a heck of a football player.”

The Jets (5-2) lost Hall when he was tackled near their sideline by Patrick Surtain II and Jonas Griffith after a short run in the second quarter. He was helped off the field and carted to the locker room.

Hall finished with 72 yards on four carries, including the Jets’ only touchdown, a 62-yard masterpiece in which he hit a top speed of 21.87 mph according to NextGen Stats, the fastest by a ballcarrier this season.

The second-rounder from Iowa State had quickly established himself as a key playmaker for the Jets and was coming off a season-high 116 yards rushing at Green Bay. He leads the Jets with 463 yards and four touchdowns on 80 attempts.

Rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner helped secure the surprising Jets’ fourth straight victory by breaking up Brett Rypien’s fourth-down pass into the end zone to Courtland Sutton with just under 2 minutes remaining. Rypien’s final heave in the closing moments fell woefully short of KJ Hamler’s grasp at the goal line.

Denver starting quarterback Russell Wilson sat this one out with a pulled hamstring, missing a game for just the fourth time in his 11-year career. But the Broncos (2-5), who are last in the league in scoring, fared no better under Rypien, who was making his second career start.

The Jets are off to their best start since 2010, have their first four-game winning streak since 2015 and already surpassed their win total from last year when they went 4-13. New York also improved to 4-0 on the road.

The Broncos lost their fourth straight despite another outstanding defensive performance. The Broncos had more first downs and yards and fewer penalties and punts than the Jets but came away with another gut-wrenching loss.

“I’m sick of being up here saying the same thing over and over again,” Broncos rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “The opportunities are there. At some point, we’ve got to take them. There’s no excuses. We’ve been in every single game and we’ve got to win these games.”

Zach Wilson was held without a touchdown for the second straight week, but he did enough to lead the Jets to the win despite his pedestrian stats: 16 for 26 for 121 yards.

“We knew it was going to be a grind,” the Jets QB said, and Saleh concurred.

“First off, this defense is ridiculous,” Saleh said. “They’ve got a really good defense. Credit to them. Obviously, Zach wants some things that he could have back, but he did a great job. He didn’t turn the ball over. He got the ball to where he needed to and we were still able to generate a couple of scoring drives in the second half.”

Rypien’s only other start was also against the Jets, a 37-28 win at MetLife Stadium in 2020, but he went 24 for 46 for 225 yards and no touchdowns and threw a crucial second-half interception in this one.

Rypien’s throw to tight end Greg Dulcich in triple coverage was easily picked off by safety Lamarcus Joyner, whose 27-yard return to the Denver 37 set up Greg Zuerlein’s 33-yard field goal that gave the Jets a 13-9 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Zuerlein’s 45-yarder as the first half expired sent the Jets into halftime with a 10-9 lead.

That field goal was into a stiff wind at the south end zone, the same direction that Brandon McManus missed an extra point following Latavius Murray’s 2-yard TD run.

McManus also missed a 56-yarder with the wind before making a 44-yarder to put Denver ahead 9-7.

“When you only end up with nine points, you kind of sit here like, ‘No idea,’” Rypien said of Denver’s continued offensive struggles.

The Jets struggled just as much but have learned how to close in Saleh’s second season.

“It was grimy, for sure,” Jets running back Michael Carter said. “We’ve just got to keep getting better. We’ve got a little bit of dog in us.”

SUPER CELEBRATION

The Broncos honored the Super Bowl 32 champions on the 25th anniversary of their title season with a halftime ceremony capping their reunion weekend.

“Until I die, I’m going to have people come up to me and say, ’Thank you for winning that Super Bowl (and for what) it did to me or my family,” Super Bowl 32 MVP Terrell Davis said. “That’s the coolest part about it now. It’s 25 years later, but people still remember it like it was yesterday.”

INJURIES

Jets: G Alijah Vera-Tucker (elbow), WR Corey Davis (knee) and DL John Franklin-Myers (undisclosed) were hurt, in addition to Hall.

Broncos: The snakebit Broncos lost RB Mike Boone (ankle), OLB Barron Browning (hip) and RT Cam Flemming (thigh).

Jets: Host New England on Sunday.

Broncos: Fly out Monday to London, where they’ll play Jacksonville on Sunday.

___

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Veteran Quarterback To Get Benched

The Detroit Lions lost again on Sunday, falling to the Dallas Cowboys in Dak Prescott's return to the field. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff struggled with ball security, throwing two interceptions in the 24-6 loss to Dallas. Is the clock ticking on the Goff era in Detroit?. The Lions don't have...
DETROIT, MI
lastwordonsports.com

New York Jets Options to Replace Breece Hall

On Sunday, October 23rd, the New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 16-9, securing their fourth straight victory. However, it did not come without a cost. During the game, rookie sensation Breece Hall suffered a torn ACL and minor meniscus injury that will cost him the remainder of the 2022 season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Broncos to Move on from HC Nathaniel Hackett?

At 2-5, the Denver Broncos are arguably the NFL’s most disappointing team, with much of the blame geared toward first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has often appeared in over his head. However, with new ownership and a Week 9 bye looming, could Sunday’s game in London against the...
DENVER, CO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with another picture with Gisele

Antonio Brown is continuing to take shots at his former teammate while he is struggling to focus on the game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers fell to the Carolina Panthers this week, and Tom Brady looks horrible. He was struggling all game, and then threw a tablet again. Brown knows...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
102.5 The Bone

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield may have lost his starting job to P.J. Walker after upset of Bucs

The Carolina Panthers did something wholly unexpected on Sunday: they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21-3. And that win may cost quarterback Baker Mayfield his job. Behind P.J. Walker, who was their fourth-string quarterback during training camp, and without Robby Anderson and Christian McCaffrey, who were both traded last week, the Panthers blanked the Bucs for three quarters, allowing just a single fourth-quarter field goal. Meanwhile, the offense managed three touchdowns over the Bucs defense. And they did all that with an interim head coach, Steve Wilks, who has only been on the job for 13 days.
TAMPA, FL
KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss

Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'

The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
ClutchPoints

Broncos adding former 1,000-yard rusher after Mike Boone’s injury

The Denver Broncos’ backfield has taken another hit. Already without Javonte Williams, who is on injured reserve and done for the rest of the 2022 NFL season, the Broncos are now also dealing with a new running back injury, with Mike Boone hurting his ankle during Sunday’s 16-9 home loss to the New York Jets. Boone’s injury has led to the Broncos making a decision to sign veteran running back Marlon Back off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos, Russell Wilson Steering a 'Sinking Ship', per NFL.com

Another week and another disappointing Denver Broncos loss. It's no longer heartbreaking but expected. This Broncos team has no identity other than incompetence, and that's usually the New York Jets’ trademark, but Nathaniel Hackett flipped that script. When it comes to NFL.com's Week 8 power rankings, Denver plummeted and has a clear view of the bottom.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy