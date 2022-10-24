ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

Man arrested in DeKalb County for domestic battery, child endangerment

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Aurora man was arrested in DeKalb County Sunday after a domestic violence call.

Deputies responded to a house in the 500 block of N. Loves Road in Cortland around 4:15 a.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. An investigation was conducted on the scene, and 32-year-old Darrius T. Darden was brought into custody.

Darden has been charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery, two counts of Domestic Battery and Child Endangerment. He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

If you are a survivor of domestic or sexual violence, visit our Stateline Strong page for resources.

