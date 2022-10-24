ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Ragin’ Cajuns Drop 3-1 Decision at App State

By Matt Sullivan, Louisiana Associate Director of Athletics Communications
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qMVlz_0ik0Yq6i00

BOONE, N.C. – Katie Fuller scored a pair of first-half goals on headers and App State added a goal in the second half to earn a 3-1 Sun Belt Conference victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Soccer team on Sunday at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex.

Louisiana (3-8-5, 2-5-2 SBC), which will play at Southern Miss on Thursday in the regular-season finale, placed seven of its eight shots on-goal with freshman Megan Bradley scoring her first collegiate goal in the 74 th minute.

Libby Harper recorded five saves for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Ruthny Mathurin placing a team-high three shots on frame.

App State (6-7-4, 5-4-0 SBC), which clinched a berth in the Sun Belt Conference Championships, broke open a scoreless match in the 30 th minute when Breckyn Monteith sent in a crossing pass into the 6-yard box that was flicked in by Fuller for her second goal of the season.

The Mountaineers added a goal just before intermission when Fuller headed in a ball sent into the box by Stephanie Barbosa for her second goal of the match and third of the season.

Izzy Wood scored her sixth goal of the season in the 66 th minute when got inside the 18-yard box and slipped an attempt past Harper for a 3-0 advantage.

Bradley averted the shutout for Louisiana when she slipped past a pair of App defenders and scored past Kerry Eagleston for her first career goal.

The Mountaineers held a 16-8 advantage in shot attempts with eight shots on frame. Wood took a match-high seven shots for App State with four attempts on-goal. Mathurin, Bradley, Lucy Ortiz , Tatum Beck and Carol Rodriguez each put shots on goal for Louisiana with Eagleston recording six saves to earn the victory.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSU Reveille

Four star safety hopes to bring a national championship to his hometown

Throughout this season, LSU’s defense, especially the secondary, has been uncertain and constantly changing. With players adapting to new positions in the secondary, the coaching staff took the 2023 recruiting class as an opportunity to secure more depth to their defense. LSU has landed three safeties in the 2023...
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Kickoff time for Cajuns home game vs. Troy announced

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team’s home Sun Belt Conference contest on Nov. 5 against Troy has been scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff, the Sun Belt Conference Office and ESPN announced on Monday. The game at Cajun Field will be streamed live on...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WKRG News 5

SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The 45-20 win […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Former Alabama Star Has Warning For Crimson Tide About LSU

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy believes the Crimson Tide are ready to bounce back after their recent loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Nick Saban's squad already notched a blowout victory over No. 24 Mississippi State in the wake of their lone loss of the season — and McElroy thinks Bama will do the same when the team heads to Death Valley to take on No. 18 LSU this weekend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
1037thegame.com

Southside climbs to No. 9 in latest LSWA Class 5A Poll

Others receiving votes: East St. John 26, Carencro 15, Acadiana 14, Airline 6, Scotlandville 5, Archbishop Rummel 4, Slidell 3, Dutchtown 1, Brother Martin 1. Others receiving votes: West Feliciana 30, Plaquemine 11, Northwood-Shreveport 10, Archbishop Shaw 2, Leesville 2. CLASS 3A. 1) Union Parish (8) 7-1 2) E.D. White...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
Acadiana Table

Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings

The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY Athlete of the Week: Teurlings quarterback Preston Welch

Teurlings Catholic signal caller Preston Welch put together one of the better performances of the week. The quarterback had 209 yards passing, and 3 touchdowns. That helped the Rebels beat LCA in a district 4-4A matchup, last Thursday, 21-17. Preston says they kept the faith, even when things weren’t going their way.He says, “It was […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is known for its famous beignets. The pastry, a decadent fried dough, has been a favorite that’s captured the interest of the entire nation since the 18th century. While there are plenty of capital area eateries that include beignets on their menus,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Broussard, Youngsville collaborate on new connector between two cities

Leaders from the neighboring cities of Broussard and Youngsville are collaborating on a road project that will open a new traffic artery from West Fairfield Drive and Sylvester Drive in Broussard to the Youngsville Highway. An issued statement from the two cities referred to the road as the Broussard-Youngsville Connector.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy