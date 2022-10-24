Read full article on original website
Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A wildfire that burned in Lancaster County on Sunday was ruled accidental, according to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said the fire that started at SW 86th/W Apple Road in Gage County and then spread into Lancaster County was sparked by someone “shredding on a property.”
Lincoln Man Killed In Fiery Crash In Iowa
A 32 year old Lincoln man was killed in a one vehicle crash on I-29 in Council Bluffs, Iowa last Sunday morning. Police say 32 year old Darian Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Investigators say Davis was northbound on I-29 around 4:00 a.m. when his...
Shredder was likely cause of wildfire in southern Lancaster County that destroyed three homes
LINCOLN — A shredder being used to chop up grass and weeds at a rural property is suspected as the cause of a wildfire Sunday that swept across southern Lancaster County. The blaze destroyed three homes and several outbuildings, and blackened a state recreation area. Regina Shields, a spokesperson...
Crete firefighter burned on 20% of his body in Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A firefighter who helped battle the blazes in Lancaster County on Sunday has burns on 20% of his body, officials said. Crete Firefighter Brad Elder will need to stay in St. Elizabeth Hospital’s burn unit for at least a week, Fire Chief Tod Allen said.
Nebraska State Patrol's surprise truck inspections channel safety
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol troopers spent Wednesday morning showing drivers the small ways they can make roads safer for everyone. Troopers held 46 surprise truck inspections near 210th Street and West Center Road this morning. They looked at things such as tires, brakes and lighting. They're calling...
Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
Lancaster County wildfires contained, public told to avoid area
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - Two wildfires that spread in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening are contained, and emergency crews are assessing the damage. Lancaster County Emergency Management said the wildfires in Lancaster County were contained around 9 p.m. to an area bordered by SW 86th to SW 100th, Panama Rd to Apple Rd. That confinement zone is mostly in Lancaster County, but also stretches into Gage County. The public is still advised to avoid the area.
UPDATE: Evacuations Ordered in SW Lincoln and Lancaster County Due to Vegetation Fire
Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency: -EMERGENCY MESSAGE If you are between 54th and 38th Firth to Olive Creek, please Evacuate now to the north and east. Nebraska State Patrol: Troopers are assisting emergency management with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County due to a large fire.
Abandoned vehicle determined to be stolen out of Beatrice
BEATRICE - An abandoned vehicle found in eastern Gage County was recovered by police and ruled stolen. On Wednesday morning, the Gage County Sheriff's office was dispatched to the areas of W. Dogwood and South 54th Road east of Pickrell for an abandoned vehicle. Deputies concluded the vehicle had been stolen out of Beatrice.
Laurel quadruple homicide suspect released from hospital, lodged in jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on Aug. 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of Aug. 5, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was transported to CHI St. Elizabeth where he has been receiving treatment ever since.
Grass fires in rural area south of Lincoln prompt evacuation
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Residents in a rural area south of Lincoln were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday afternoon because of wind-driven grass fires in the area. Anyone living in an area between Cortland and Firth in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties was urged to evacuate because of the fires.
'Only want to go through that once': Farmer loses hundreds of acres in Lancaster Co. fire
HALLAM, Neb. — Along southwest 86th Street, house after house where fires spread right up to the doorstep. The structures of the homes, however, were spared. “The firemen were amazing, everyone out here risking everything just to stop it, was great,” said Dwayne Pospisil, who believes his house is still standing because of the fortitude of local firefighters.
Evacuation center set up for people affected by Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An evacuation center is now set up for people who are affected by the wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. The Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Management Agency says the evacuation center is at Lincoln Southwest High School at 7001 S. 14th St. The American Red Cross is at...
Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police
UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
'Wind-blown' fire damages two Omaha homes early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Strong winds blew flames from a fire on a deck toward two Omaha homes, causing significant damage to one of them early Monday morning. Omaha Fire Battalion Chief James Combs said crews were called to the scene near 79th and Vernon avenues around 1:25 a.m. He said the house where the fire started sustained roughly $100,000 in damage. The flames also damaged siding on the house next door.
6 First Alert traffic: Multiple crashes make for messy Wednesday morning Omaha commute
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Wednesday morning commute quickly became a mess with multiple crashes slowing things to a crawl. Just after 7 a.m., a crash just past the Pacific Street exit on southbound I-680 became the first issue. At one point, traffic was backed up to the Maple exit.
Crete firefighters injured over the weekend; one worked even while injured
A Crete firefighter is in the hospital on Monday with burns over 20% of his body. He's been a volunteer with the fire department for about five years but has even more experience fighting land fires.
Investigators Believe Lincoln Apartment Fire Was Deliberately Set
Lincoln fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a 12 unit apartment building near 15th and F Street around 1:00 Sunday afternoon. “The fire and smoke was actually found in the central hallway of the 12-plex,” LFR Captain Nancy Crist says. She says one resident jumped...
Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
